14news.com
Evansville students surprised with Disney World trip
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was an exciting day for eight students at Lincoln School on Wednesday afternoon. These students found out they were chosen to go on a trip to Disney World with Cops Connecting With Kids. 14 News Photojournalist Bernado Malone was there to capture the magical moment.
evansvilleliving.com
This Weekend: Oct. 13-16
Get your spook on this weekend as the much-awaited holiday season approaches. Enjoy ghost stories, haunted walks, and full-on frights, or have a more relaxing time at the theater or a concert. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 13. Reitz Home Museum, 112 Chestnut St. Enjoy a glass of wine or a beer...
14news.com
Jasper celebrates winning ‘Strongest Town’ competition
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Jasper celebrated following its win in the “Strongest Town” competition. The celebration took place at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium on Wednesday evening. President of Strong Towns, Charles Marohn Jr. spoke at the event. Those who attended were able to grab...
14news.com
Evansville firefighters and EMTs honored for Wendy’s medic rescue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville firefighters and EMTs were honored for their successful rescue on a medic run. On July 1, first responders were called to Wendy’s on Lincoln Avenue for an unresponsive customer. Paramedics say they were able to assess the patient and save him from cardiac death. Megan Berg, an EMT, was on scene assisting the first responders. She says she’s thankful for the patient’s recovery and to work alongside her team.
14news.com
Evansville food truck back in business after fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fat Cat’s Bar-B-Que is back in business with a new, larger food truck. Food truck owner Victor Henry says his previous truck burned down several months ago. [Previous Story: Food truck catches fire in Evansville]. “It’s real exciting to be back here,” said Henry. “Ya...
14news.com
Old National Events Plaza holds disability resource fair
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A disability resource fair was held at the Old National Events Plaza early Wednesday. Disability Resources at the University of Southern Indiana partnered with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Advisory Board on Disability Services to offer a free workshop and job fair. The event started with a panel of employers, followed by a guest speaker, then ended with a job fair. The fair was aimed at potential employers.
14news.com
2nd annual Night Out for Special Needs takes place in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday night was the second annual Night Out for Special Needs. The event was hosted by Autism Evansville at Christian Fellowship Church for folks like Rebecca Burden and her son Liam. Burden said that in the past few months, Liam has had to see some specialists.
14news.com
Gibson Co. students and staff participate in annual walk to school event
GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) -A fun day for students in Gibson County. South Gibson School Resource Officers and Haubstadt Fire officials assisted the kids of Haubstadt to school in their annual walk to school event. The students and staff followed behind a fire truck as they walked in the event on Wednesday.
14news.com
Hadi Shriners prepare for circus while activists question ethics
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, protesters spoke before the Evansville City Council about their concerns regarding the annual Hadi Shrine Circus. Dale Thomas with the Hadi Shriners told 14 News on Wednesday that preparations for this year’s shrine circus are well underway. “I think [guests] can expect to...
What Was Evansville, Indiana’s Major Role in WWII?
Evansville, Indiana, is home to a lot of things. From the Willard Library, Mesker Park Zoo, casinos, and more. However, do you know what vital roles this Southern Indiana town undertook in part of the war effort? At the onset of the war, Evansville's manufacturing would become critical in how the war would be fought.
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway event at Bosse Field
Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold another mobile food distribution event for residents in Evansville. Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say the upcoming distribution event will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon (while supplies last) on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at historic Bosse Field. Organizers say that nothing...
WTHI
Car drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is cleaning up following a morning car crash. Around 11:00 Tuesday morning, a car drove through the front of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. The salon was open at the time of the crash. According to police, the driver stepped on...
14news.com
Work progresses on I-69 Ohio River Crossing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’ve recently traveled on Highway 41 in Henderson, you may have noticed some work starting for what will be a very big project these next few years in the Henderson and Evansville area - a new bridge over the Ohio River. It’s called the...
bodyshopbusiness.com
Focus Advisors Represents Mills Body Shops in Sale to CollisionRight
Focus Advisors, the leading M&A firm specializing in collision repair transactions, announced that its client, Mills Body Shops of Evansville, Ind., and its four locations have been acquired by CollisionRight, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Started in 1955 by the Mills family, Don Decker Sr. and Jack Vickery purchased the company...
Jasper’s historic Mill House looking for new owners
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Jasper restaurant had a run that lasted decades, but now its future is uncertain. Built in 1947, what’s known now as the Mill House Restaurant has gone through many different owners and several rebrands. After sixteen years of running Mill House, owners say now is a good time to […]
14news.com
Former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce Hargrave funeral
WFIE 14 First Alert 6 p.m. Tennessee nonprofit organization helps build home for Ky. Dec. 10 tornado victim.
Petting Zoos Within Driving Distance of Evansville, IN
Fall is officially here and aside from pumpkin picking, spooky shenanigans, and overdosing on pumpkin spice lattes, one of my favorite activities this time of year is visiting petting zoos. And it turns out we have plenty to choose from around the tri-state!. Lover of ALL Animals. Anyone who knows...
Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library Hosting Free Dead of the Dead Celebration November 5th
The Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is partnering with Evansville Day of the Dead for a celebration of the Mexican tradition known as "Día da los Muertos" and you're invited. What is Dia da los Muertos?. Dia da los Muertos, or "Day of the Dead" is a Mexican tradition that...
14news.com
Rand Paul holds meet and greets throughout Ky.
SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - Rand Paul held meet and greets all throughout the Kentucky area Tuesday. One of the stops Paul made for his meet and greets was at Sebree Dairy Bar. Paul shook hands, took pictures with the crowd, and made three other stops in Western Kentucky today in Owensboro, Beaver Dam and Henderson.
Evansville fires keep crews busy overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews with the Evansville Fire Department (EFD) were called to a home on the 400 block of North Second Avenue just around 11 p.m. Monday. The fire caused damage to two different structures. Crews were called back to the location early this morning after the fire reignited. Officials say the four […]
