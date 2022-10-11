Read full article on original website
Eastlake High School student recognized for her contest-winning anti-vaping billboard design for SAY San Diego
An Eastlake High School student was recognized by the Sweetwater Union High School District for winning the SAY San Diego anti-vaping billboard contest. The district Board of Trustees recognized Abigail Despopoulos on Monday for creating the winning anti-vaping billboard design posted in National City and Imperial Beach. According to Kevin O'Neil, Vice President of Community Engagement at SAY San Diego, Despopoulos’ design was selected from a district-wide contest and occupies two billboards for six weeks within district boundaries.
Tuberculosis case reported at East County high school
Students and staff at Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School in Lemon Grove were notified about a potential tuberculosis exposure after a person on campus tested positive for the disease, county health officials said on Wednesday.
Morning Report: After 40 Years, Community Schools Return to Chula Vista
Backed by new money from the state, San Diego school districts are launching community school programs, which are schools that provide students more services than just classroom instruction. Chula Vista Elementary School District recently received $200,000 to plan its community school initiative. But the concept isn’t new. Elements of the...
Respiratory outbreak at Patrick Henry High School under investigation
A Public Health Services investigation into a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms among students at Patrick Henry High School was announced Wednesday by the San Diego County Communications Office.
One pill can kill: San Diego to increase fentanyl awareness education
San Diego County supervisors and the district attorney are working to increase education about the deadly affects of fentanyl.
3 California spots land on list of world’s ‘coolest neighborhoods’
No need to book a flight to a far-flung locale. Some of the world's coolest places to explore are here in California, according to Time Out.
Lawsuit: Company failed to inspect San Diego building before death of window washer
SAN DIEGO — The family of a man who fell from the 12th floor of a newly build homeless housing building in East Village and died says the builders and the city ignored safety checks in a mad dash to open a new 407-unit homeless housing complex, resulting in his death.
ucsd.edu
UC San Diego Health Physicians Named ‘Top Docs’ in San Diego County
More than 100 UC San Diego Health physicians have been named “Top Docs” in the 2022 San Diego Magazine “Physicians of Exceptional Excellence” survey, an annual opportunity for doctors across the county to vote for their much respected and admired colleagues. “As the region’s only academic...
KPBS
San Diego military personnel get increased housing allowance, but will it be enough?
Devon Hicks retired from the Navy after serving for over two decades. He works in San Diego, where his wife still serves in the military. They used to live in Murrieta in Riverside County with their large family. His commute was more than an hour, so they looked into moving to San Diego to be closer to work.
Average San Diego Gas Price Drops by Largest Amount Since at Least 2019
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest one-day decrease since at least 2019 Tuesday, dropping 4.2 cents to $6.296, its sixth consecutive decrease after rising to a record. The average price has dropped 13.9 cents over the past six days,...
State adds $300 million to plan to move train tracks off bluffs
Monday, local and state officials announced that California will kick in $300 million toward the project to move the train tracks off the bluffs in Del Mar.
65% of Southern Californians afraid to visit Tijuana, tourism officials say
According to Baja California tourism officials and the Mexican Consulate in San Diego, 65% of Southern California residents, especially white Americans, haven't been to Tijuana in the last 15 years out of fear something might happen to them.
University City residents worry about massive growth planned for their community
SAN DIEGO — In an attempt to drive down housing costs and address what appears to be an ever-escalating unsheltered population, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria wants to increase San Diego's housing stock. With a new trolley line, access to freeways, and close proximity to UC San Diego, University...
Which California city has the highest minimum wage?
State law in California says employees must be paid a minimum wage. But several cities and counties across the state have their own ordinances that require employers pay a higher hourly rate.
thevistapress.com
City Of Vista News
The construction on Pala Vista Park is underway. SDG&E is removing utility poles around the site on Oct. 14. The road improvements along Pala Vista Drive and Civic Center Drive are expected to be completed in about a week. This Week’s City Council Meeting, 10/11. The October 11 City...
County of San Diego faces $5 million excessive force verdict
A jury reached a $5 million verdict Tuesday against San Diego County and the San Diego Sheriff’s Office involving the allegations of excessive force and negligent supervision within the organization.
Daily Aztec
SDSU Africana Studies Department Chair responds to ‘fake slave persona’ assignment
San Diego State University Africana Studies Department Chair, Adisa Alkebulan, released an email statement to The Daily Aztec today citing “there was never a requirement (for students) to dress as slaves or speak in “broken English” as has been falsely reported in some news outlets” in regards to the ‘fake slave persona’ assignment that has caused considerable backlash on campus.
UCSD Guardian
UCSD Requiring Proof of Engagement for Financial Aid Disbursement￼
UC San Diego introduced a new monitoring system in Summer Session I to track the commencement of academic activity for all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students, in order to disburse their federal financial aid. This system tracks and reports the commencement of academic activity for students in each class in each term, including the summer sessions, and regardless of a student’s passing status.
First ever 'Welcome Center' for immigrants and refugees in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas unveiled Monday the first ever "Welcome Center" in National City. The Welcome Center will serve as a supportive resource hub in facilitating access to information, guidance, referrals, and program enrollment assistance for migrants, immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and recent arrivals.
KPBS
Protest disrupts morning at Sempra Energy headquarters
Climate advocates disrupted the beginning of the day for Sempra Energy workers in downtown San Diego. Up to a dozen people physically blocked the entrance of the Fortune 500 company’s underground parking structure, making it hard for company workers to get to their job. Sempra is the parent company...
