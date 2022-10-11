ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Travis Kelce has his first-ever four-touchdown game for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4lPe_0iTxKg0z00

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a former University of Cincinnati Bearcats standout, only had 25 receiving yards on his first seven catches of Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

But four of the receptions were for touchdowns, and the former UC star became the first-ever Chiefs tight end to reach the end zone four times in one game.

"He's got another! Four on the night - Travis Kelce yet again!" ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Buck said during the broadcast. "Unbelievable the ability to get open when you just believe the ball's going his way anyway! … Tonight, Travis Kelce has hit a grand slam - four touchdown catches."

"Fantasy football owners are loving him tonight," color analyst Troy Aikman added. "Pulled a lot of teams from deficits to big wins."

Social media reactions:

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 5 2022

In what was a wild game, the Kansas City Chiefs once again found a way to walk away with a win against a division opponent. The offense stormed back after a slow start. Meanwhile, the Chiefs defense bent but did not fully break just enough to come out on top. With a 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City heads into their highly anticipated matchup with the Buffalo Bills at 4-1. While there were many positive results, we will not be able to list everybody in the stock up category. There were also some units that took steps back for Kansas City against Las Vegas. Each and every week, we will be listing players or position groups that improved or hurt their respective stock. Who saw their stock rise or fall in Week 5? Let’s kick it off.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills prediction, pick, odds: Will Patrick Mahomes dominate against Bills?

The Kansas City Chiefs will play a home game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. This game isn't primetime, despite both teams being 4-1 on the season. The Chiefs and Bills have a ton of history over the last couple of seasons. The Chiefs have defeated the Bills in back-to-back postseason games, but the Bills still won their previous head-to-head meeting in the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Kansas State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy