Wells, ME

Wells, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Wells.

The Lake Region High School soccer team will have a game with Wells High School on October 11, 2022, 13:15:00.

Lake Region High School
Wells High School
October 11, 2022
13:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Lake Region High School soccer team will have a game with Wells High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Lake Region High School
Wells High School
October 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

ABOUT

High school soccer game info

