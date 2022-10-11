Wells, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Wells.
The Lake Region High School soccer team will have a game with Wells High School on October 11, 2022, 13:15:00.
Lake Region High School
Wells High School
October 11, 2022
13:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Lake Region High School soccer team will have a game with Wells High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
Lake Region High School
Wells High School
October 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
