Read full article on original website
Related
1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash
UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
Search underway for missing Kanawha County teen
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Davonte Terry, 16, was last seen Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on Russet Drive in Cross Lanes. Terry is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown […]
Man with Alzheimer’s found in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says thsi man has been found. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man with Alzheimer’s Disease. The sheriff’s office says that Clinton Junior Foster was last seen in the Culloden area driving […]
Man accused of cutting woman’s face from ear to lip pleads not guilty in Kanawha County court
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of cutting a woman’s face with a knife in Kanawha County pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday. Joseph Wade Igo was indicted for malicious wounding for a May 2022 incident during which he allegedly cut a woman’s face from her ear to her lip with a knife. According to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kanawha County woman charged for allegedly injuring child with belt
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -A Kanawha County woman has been arrested for allegedly striking a child with a belt. According to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Donnetta Dailey, 60, of Dunbar is facing a charge of “Child Abuse Resulting in Injury” for allegedly hitting a child with a belt. The complaint states […]
WSAZ
Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life 'cat-astrophic'
Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va. Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va.
WSAZ
Murder trial underway in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering a woman in Huntington and dismembering her body is underway in Cabell County. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September 2017. The case started when Wood’s remains were found at the boat ramp...
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCSO: Missing teenager located
UPDATE (9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): KCSO says Tanner Ramsey has been located. ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen at Herbert Hoover High School. Deputies say 15-year-old Tanner Ramsey was last seen at the high school. They […]
WSAZ
Man accused of killing, dismembering woman on trial
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The trial against a man charged with killing a woman and dismembering her body continued Wednesday with a retired member of the Huntington Police Forensics Unit taking the stand. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September of 2017. The...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County woman accused of beating child with belt buckle
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman from Kanawha County is accused of beating a child with a belt buckle. Donnette Dailey is charged with child abuse resulting in injury, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Deputies said they were notified by workers at Dunbar...
What drugs do these slang names stand for?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Most illicit drugs are given different street names in order to talk about them secretly. Knowing these nicknames can help with awareness about popular drugs in your area, especially ones that can be dangerous. Do you know the street names for drugs in your area? Not everyone knows what street names […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman arrested after she pulled over vehicle claiming to be a law enforcement officer
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after she pulled someone over and impersonated a law enforcement officer. According to Fayette County deputies, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, a call came in on U.S. Route 19 in the Scarbro area about a person impersonating a law officer. When deputies spoke to the victim, he said he was traveling to Pax to work when a black SUV came up behind him at a high rate of speed. The victim stated that he was concerned there was a problem, at which time he pulled over to let the vehicle around or to see what was wrong. The victim stated that a female exited the car behind him, came up to him, and told him she had caught him going 90 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone on her “scope.” The victim said the woman told him not to leave and returned to her vehicle.
West Virginia Fire Marshal offers $5k reward in Mason County fire investigation
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is offering a reward for information about a fire that happened in Mason County in September. The Fire Marshal said that a residence and camper were set on fire on the 200 block of Forrest St. in Henderson on Sept. 10. They’re asking that anyone with […]
What are the rules for West Virginia Bridge Day 2022?
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — While Bridge Day is a festive event full of fun, there are rules put in place to ensure the safer of BASE jumpers and spectators! Below is a list of festival rules everyone must follow when going to Bridge Day 2022 on Saturday, October 15, 2022! No dogs are allowed No […]
Person taken to the hospital in overnight shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Witcher Creek Road around 5:45 Tuesday morning. Metro 911 dispatchers say the victim then went to the Exxon gas station and waited for an ambulance. The victim was shot in the leg. No word on if anyone is […]
Crash involving U-Haul shuts down I-77N in Jackson County
UPDATE (11:17 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane of I-77 northbound has reopened after this crash. JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Both northbound lanes of I-77 are shut down due to a crash involving a U-Haul truck Wednesday morning. Jackson County dispatch says the crash happened at the 144-mile marker near the Silverton exit. They say […]
WSAZ
Crash blocks road in Jackson County Ohio
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Ohio has closed a road, according to Ohio Highway Patrol. One person was injured in the crash that has closed both lanes of Beaver Pike at Lake Katherine Road. Ohio Highway Patrol says the roadway could be shut down...
UPDATE: Missing Gallia County, Ohio child found
UPDATE: (4:51 P.M. Oct. 10, 2022): The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says missing 10-year-old Jaylynn Jones has been found. GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing/runaway 10-year-old. According to the sheriff’s office, Jaylynn Alexia Jones was last seen wearing a green camouflage sweater, blue jeans […]
WSAZ
I-64 crash slows eastbound traffic; injuries reported
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash with reported injuries is slowing traffic Wednesday night on Interstate 64 East in the Cross Lanes area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported before 9:30 p.m. near the exit to the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort. The fast and middle...
Comments / 1