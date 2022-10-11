Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
The cycle of performative cultural celebrations needs to be put to rest
The cycle of performative cultural celebrations needs to be put to rest

As we enter the middle of October, those of us who are meant to be celebrated during Hispanic Heritage Month are beginning to feel a sense of relief. We are finally approaching the end of Syracuse University's month-long performative representation of its diverse student population. This, of course, will only last until the next minority's month, when they will also be publicly commended for their cultural, social and economic contributions.
Daily Orange
Indigenous Peoples’ Day event features Native speakers, dance, vendors
Indigenous Peoples' Day event features Native speakers, dance, vendors

When Ionah Scully went home to their native community in Alberta, Canada, they felt at home and "never wanted to leave." Immersed in their people's language and traditions, they said the daily pain they felt from their chronic illnesses seemed to go away for a second.
Daily Orange
SA announces wellness day for Indigenous Peoples’ Day next year
SA announces wellness day for Indigenous Peoples' Day next year

Syracuse University will make Indigenous Peoples' Day a wellness day next year, the Student Association announced during Monday's meeting. SA encouraged SU to cancel classes for the holiday this year, but...
Daily Orange
It’s time to take a critical look at SU and the Remembrance Program
It's time to take a critical look at SU and the Remembrance Program

Recently a member of the 2022-23 Remembrance Scholar cohort discovered that Eric and Jason Coker, who died in the terrorist attack of Pan Am Flight 103 and have been recognized and honored as part of Syracuse University's Remembrance Scholars Program for 34 years, used antisemitic language in written correspondence with their family in 1988, the same year as the attack. Jason Coker was a student at Syracuse University and a staffer for The Daily Orange and Eric Coker attended Rochester University.
Daily Orange
Indigenous SU students, staff react to proposed bill replacing Columbus Day
Indigenous SU students, staff react to proposed bill replacing Columbus Day

Professor Scott Stevens, a citizen of the Akwesasne Mohawk Nation and Syracuse University's Director of Native American and Indigenous Studies, believes replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day is a "nice gesture." But Stevens said the change feels mostly symbolic.
Daily Orange
SU can benefit from strengthening its connection to Syracuse Muslims
SU can benefit from strengthening its connection to Syracuse Muslims

Prior to there being any established mosque or record of a Muslim community in Syracuse, Syracuse University was the place where a majority of young Muslim students and later on other Muslims from the community would gather.
Daily Orange
‘A welcome addition’: Onondaga artist unveils new installation on SU quad
'A welcome addition': Onondaga artist unveils new installation on SU quad

European art and architecture of all kinds are displayed on Syracuse University's quadrangle. The neo-classical design of Hendrick's chapel, Ivan Meštrović's despairing statue in the sculpture garden, "Job," and Ben Shahn's mural on Huntington Beard Crouse Hall of "The Passion of Sacco and Vanzetti" show off the wide range of art and talent representing the school. Even the grandeur of the red bricks and stained glass of Crouse Hall represent SU's rich history. But all exclusively operate in European design.
Daily Orange
GSO discusses graduate employee stipend
GSO discusses graduate employee stipend

The Graduate Student Organization plans to push for increasing the minimum stipend for Syracuse University's graduate student employees for the coming year, GSO President Yousr Dhaouadi said during Wednesday's senate meeting.
Daily Orange
‘We really owe it all to ‘Cuse’: 3 alumni find success in music industry
'We really owe it all to 'Cuse': 3 alumni find success in music industry

Charlie Burg had just transferred to Syracuse University's Setnor School of Music when he first met Andrew Idarraga and Benji Sheinman in 2017. They shared a shift at People's Place, but, more importantly, a love for music.
Daily Orange
A day in Syracuse: where to go and what to do this Family Weekend
A day in Syracuse: where to go and what to do this Family Weekend

Between the campus Family Weekend events, the city's vast array of restaurants, seasonal festivals and the vibrant music scene of central New York, it's impossible to see all of Syracuse in a single weekend. But through this Saturday itinerary, you can capture the essence of the city — all you'll need is transportation, your loved ones and energy for a packed day.
Daily Orange
Scholars discuss ongoing political uprising at Maxwell panel
Scholars discuss ongoing political uprising at Maxwell panel

The Moynihan Institute of Global Affairs at Syracuse University held a virtual panel discussion Tuesday afternoon on the recent political uprising in Iran. Pedram Maghsoud-Nia, formerly an assistant director of SU's Middle Eastern...
Daily Orange
Syracuse Common Council approves application increasing transportation access
Syracuse Common Council approves application increasing transportation access

The Syracuse Common Council approved a federal application Tuesday to support transportation access for communities historically cut off from economic opportunities due to poor infrastructure. The application, filed under the Reconnecting Communities Pilot...
Daily Orange
Local collectors gather at Syracuse Sports Card and Memorabilia Show
Local collectors gather at Syracuse Sports Card and Memorabilia Show

Local sports card collectors gathered at the Syracuse Sports Card and Memorabilia Show on Saturday to expand their collections and knowledge of the hobby. The event, hosted by Albany New York Show Promotions, pulled in many collectors from the upstate New York area and has been running monthly since 1974.
Daily Orange
Former head coach Tim Hankinson remembered for his ‘unbelievable’ passion
Former head coach Tim Hankinson remembered for his 'unbelievable' passion

When Tim Hankinson was hired in 1985, current players were concerned about having to compete for their starting positions, former left back Ron Dornau said. But to ease the tension, Hankinson constantly "goofed off" with assistant Godwin Iwelumo.
Daily Orange
Through 4 meets, SU cross country is a top-ranked program this season
Through 4 meets, SU cross country is a top-ranked program this season

After the men's and women's sides lost their top runners from last season, Syracuse cross country has found its way to becoming a top-ranked program. Currently, the men sit at No. 9 and the women at No. 15 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll.
Daily Orange
Sam Swart ends Syracuse career with 1 more season in field hockey
Sam Swart ends Syracuse career with 1 more season in field hockey

Before Sam Swart played against Stanford last week in field hockey, she asked her mother, Mary, to bring up her lacrosse sticks and lacrosse balls to the game. While Swart has played 13...
Daily Orange
‘Athletic’ center Carlos Vettorello worked as a versatile lineman in high school
'Athletic' center Carlos Vettorello worked as a versatile lineman in high school

The University of Detroit Jesuit (Michigan) High School didn't really game plan for Aidan Hutchinson, the future No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, when it played Divine Child High School. It employed, UDJ's 6-foot-4, 277-pound swiss army knife lineman against him.
Daily Orange
No. 7 Syracuse routs Loyola Maryland 6-1
No. 7 Syracuse routs Loyola Maryland 6-1

Lorenzo Boselli had possession in Syracuse's offensive half in the fifth minute, dishing it out wide right to Amferny Sinclair, who advanced forward from the defensive midfield to get involved in the attack.
Daily Orange
Syracuse remains at No. 11 in NFHCA poll for 2nd week in a row
Syracuse remains at No. 11 in NFHCA poll for 2nd week in a row

On Tuesday, Syracuse remained at No. 11 in the latest National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll for the second week in a row. After beating Stanford and Cornell, the Orange stayed in the top 15 for the sixth consecutive week.
Daily Orange
Syracuse spurred on by wide play in 6-1 win over Loyola
Syracuse spurred on by wide play in 6-1 win over Loyola

Just three minutes into its match against Loyola Maryland, Syracuse began its first offensive move. Olu Oyegunle fed the ball to Giona Leibold, who sped down the sideline near midfield. Leibold passed the...
