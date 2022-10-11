ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pe Ell, WA

Trojans Defeat Owls on the Road

By The Chronicle staff
 2 days ago
Playing a full five sets to give both JV teams a chance to play as well, the Pe Ell volleyball team defeated Mary M Knight in three sets, 25-7, 25-11, 25-19, and then JV players played out two more sets, with the Trojans taking those as well, 25-13 and 16-14.

Freshman Bailey Cox and senior Charlie Carper each served 100%, and Payton Peterson had 27 proper serves with limited errors. Freshman Sophia Milanowski had a team-high five kills for the Trojans.

Pe Ell will play rival Willapa Valley on Tuesday on the road for its next match.

