Read full article on original website
Related
You Can Find So Many Colorful Crystals At This North Carolina Dig Site & Mining Costs $25
If you're on the lookout for a specific precious gemstone to own, you might have a hard time finding it for an affordable price. Whether you're attempting to tap into healing powers or just rock a pretty new jewel, there's a mine in North Carolina that lets you discover authentic crystals to add to your collection.
theappalachianonline.com
Local farm’s ‘mane’ attraction: Doc the Belgian draft horse
Outside of the Hotel Tavern Restaurant in West Jefferson, the star of two children’s books stood tall in the evening sun. Adorned with red ribbons, he posed there gracefully for pictures while guests and volunteers pet and fed him treats. Doc, a 1600-pound Belgian draft horse, is the star...
wataugaonline.com
Public meeting this Thursday on proposed widening to improve U.S. 421/ U.S. 321 from U.S. 321 to N.C. 105 Bypass
The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, in Watauga County to receive comments for a proposed widening project to improve U.S. 321/U.S. 421 west of Boone. The purpose of this project is to improve traffic flow, mobility and safety for all users. The public...
theappalachianonline.com
Through Ella’s Eyes: Boone needs sustainable tourism
Temperatures and leaves are finally dropping. Fall has arrived in the High Country. From corn mazes to pumpkin patches to hiking and haunted houses, tourists from all over are coming to Boone to experience an Appalachian autumn. Enthusiastic leaf peepers and weekend trippers flood the area for fall festivities, but what does that mean for Boone locals and the beautiful environment so many come to see? Fall is certainly a peak season for tourism, but it isn’t all pumpkin patches and apple picking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shire Chic? This $30 Million Mountaintop Lodge in North Carolina Comes With a Hobbit-Style Guest House
Tucked within the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina, Lazy Bear Lodge is the ultimate mountaintop getaway for those with a penchant for whimsy. The rustic lodge is located in Linville, North Carolina and was recently listed for $29.75 million, making it the most expensive residential property in all of North Carolina. And when you step foot on property, you’ll see why it lives up to the hype. Like its own amusement park, the mountaintop property spans just under six acres and encourages you to spend time outdoors. The majestic property is nestled near a massive rocky outcrop with a natural...
thecentersquare.com
Incentives worth $1.3M spur electric boat company to relocate to North Carolina
(The Center Square) — The electric boat company Forza X1 announced Wednesday it’s moving into an industrial space in Old Fort in anticipation of a new factory slated for McDowell County. The signed lease agreement is the company’s first step toward relocating from Florida to North Carolina, where...
This North Carolina Restaurant Was Voted Best For Dates & It Feels Like Visiting Europe
A spot in Blowing Rock, NC was named the best restaurant for date nights in the country, according to Tripadvisor. Dining in the installations feels like escaping to Europe without needing a passport. The Restaurant At Gideon Ridge opened its doors in 2000 and is located inside a 1939 building...
theappalachianonline.com
La gente de Boone: The Hispanic/Latine community
Ispanic Heritage Month, held Sept. 15 – Oct. 15, is dedicated to celebrating Hispanic/Latine culture, history, accomplishments and more. In Boone, the Hispanic/Latine community makes up about 5% of the Boone population, according to the United States Census Bureau. Although a small percentage, this community has brought their Hispanic/Latine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawyers looking into who can be held responsible after man drove off a 'bridge to nowhere' in Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — Lawyers for the family of a man who drove off a “bridge to nowhere” in Catawba County are looking for who is responsible. Philip John Paxson died on Sept. 30; he was unfamiliar with the area and his car was found in a ravine the next day. Neighbors say that bridge collapsed nearly a decade ago, and the road has been a problem since, but nothing has been done to fix it.
North Carolina school district discussing ‘furry’ ban amid hoax calls about students dressing as animals
“We’re trying to address it before it becomes a major problem,” said District 1 Board Member Bryan Shoemaker.
WXII 12
Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!
BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
wccbcharlotte.com
NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather
BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charlotte Stories
No-Swim Advisory Issued For Lake Norman After 900 Gallon of Raw Sewage Discharged
According to Lincoln County officials, the discharge was cause by a sewer main brake. The line has now been sealed and testing of the discharge site has commenced. The spill occurred near 3989 Blue Dory Lane in Denver, which sits in a cove about halfway up the lake on the west side:
parentherald.com
North Carolina Dad Dies in Avoidable Tragedy After Driving on Bridge to Nowhere
North Carolina dad of two, Philip Paxson, died after traveling over a bridge already destroyed nearly a decade ago. His family called the accident an avoidable tragedy. The victim was driving home in Hickory, North Carolina, when he crossed the bridge on September 30. According to a news release shared by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) with TODAY, officials and emergency responders arrived at the scene at around 9:45 a.m. on October 1.
theappalachianonline.com
OPINION: Freshmen don’t need cars on campus
On campus students are all allowed to have cars on campus to facilitate their living experience. Students living off campus also have cars to make it on campus for class. However, finding a parking spot on campus can be a hard process many can have trouble navigating. Currently, App State...
wspa.com
Old Fort man charged in multiple camper break-ins
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged an Old Fort man for his role in several camper break-ins. The sheriff’s office said deputies took a report of multiple camper break-ins at local businesses on February 1, 2022 in which roughly $3,000 worth of property was stolen.
places.travel
A Brew-Filled Weekend in Boone, NC: 3 Days of Fun and Adventures
Picture a starry night, a roaring fire, and a glass of one of the best beers you’ve ever tasted in hand. No, this isn’t a scene from your favorite movie. This is what you can expect when you come to Boone for a long weekend of fun experiences and exciting adventures!
Mount Airy woman arrested after chase across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy woman was arrested on Monday after a deputy shot at a suspect trying to run them over during a chase and crash involving a four-wheeler, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 4:25 a.m., the SCSO Patrol Division responded to help the Patrick County […]
theappalachianonline.com
Former App State soccer coach finds success with Appalachian FC
The soccer community in Boone took a huge hit May 26, 2020, after the university’s men’s soccer program was cut due to financial issues from COVID-19. It was a huge defeat for head coach Jason O’Keefe at the time, with all the work he’d done stripped away from him. Fast-forward two years and O’Keefe started a new era of soccer in the High Country with Appalachian Football Club, winning a trophy in his second season as co-owner.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Nurse practitioner joins medical group
Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C. Low is a board-certified nurse practitioner, focusing on family medicine. Her medical education includes a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and a Master of Science in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Georgetown University in Washington.
Comments / 0