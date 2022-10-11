Read full article on original website
Toms River North over Lacey - Field hockey recap
Olivia Fraticelli’s three goals and two assists fueled Toms River North to a 6-1 victory over Lacey in Toms River. Rachael Tetzlaff had a goal and an assist for Toms River North (12-0). Katelyn Rizzo and Madison Eollo each scored a goal and Katie Marra had one save. Maeve...
Haddonfield tightens Colonial Liberty race with another big division win (PHOTOS)
A week that started with heartbreaking news has quicky taken a turn for the better for the Haddonfield boys soccer team. Two wins in three days over the division leaders — and fierce rivals to boot — will have that kind of effect. Reed Wixted scored a pair...
Holy Cross Prep over Burlington Township - Girls soccer recap
Natalie Schultz made six saves and Holy Cross Prep scored all five of its goals in the first half during a 5-0 triumph over Burlington Township in Burlington. Madison Ferraris made 15 saves for Burlington Township (2-10). Jessica Wojnar and Ashley Baran scored goals for Holy Cross Prep (13-1) during...
Ocean’s Feniger, Jackson’s Spalthoff score hat tricks in tie - Girls soccer recap
Ocean Township’s Natalie Feniger and Jackson Liberty’s Delaney Spalthoff each recorded hat tricks, all part of a wild, 5-5 tie between the two teams in Jackson. Chelsea Lavezzo scored 7-5-2 Jackson Liberty’s other two goals, all five of which came in the second half. Jailyn Wells and...
Metuchen over Spotswood - Boys soccer recap
Isaac Taegar scored twice, helping propel Metuchen to a 4-1 victory over Spotswood in Metuchen on Wednesday night. Henry Busch and Antoni Zanieki also scored for the Bulldogs, who are now 8-5 on the season. Kieran Barlow scored off a feed from Alex Lagowski for Spotswood, which fell to 7-6-1.
Morris County Tournament boys soccer roundup for second round games, Oct. 12
Dante Cheff scored two goals, including what proved to be the game winner in the second half to lift 16th-seeded Pequannock to a 3-2 victory over top-seeded Roxbury in the second round of the Morris County Tournament in Succasunna. First half goals by Cheff and Kurt Albinson gave Pequannock (7-5-1)...
Sterling over Collingswood - Boys soccer recap
Victor John, Robby Toomey, and Timmy Hall all scored goals, helping lift Sterling to a 4-2 victory over Collingswood in Collingswood. Hall, Josh Moreland, and Jaydis McFadden all added assists for the Silver Knights, who improved to 7-4-1 with the victory. Maddox Morfit-Tighe and Chris Messimer each scored for Collingswood,...
Union County Tournament girls soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 12
Olivia Russomanno starred for third-seeded Cranford with two goals in its 3-0 win over sixth-seeded New Providence in the quarterfinals of the Union County Tournament in Cranford. Shea Matheson added one goal in the victory and Tori Aslin made five saves. Aileen McGovern, Lily Young and Faith Kelly all had...
Violence spoils NJ football: District bans all game spectators
LONG BRANCH — The specter of violence hangs over a Jersey Shore football game for the second time in a week with fans not being allowed into the next Long Branch high school matchup. The Green Wave of Long Branch has moved its Friday night home game with the...
West Morris and Morristown play to 3-3 tie - Field hockey recap
Jobella Estiverne scored two goals for Morristown and Elizabeth Cummings had two goals for West Morris as the teams played to a 3-3 tie in Morristown. Jessica Hessels recorded one goal for Morristown and Chiara Marchese had the other goal for West Morris. Valencia Julien had a greta game in the cage with 18 saves for Morristown.
NJTAC Tournament boys soccer roundup for Oct. 12: Passaic Tech wins
Christian Adame scored twice, helping Passaic Tech roll to a 4-0 victory over Morris Tech in NJTAC Tournament action in Wayne. Lucas Duchi and Javier Diaz also scored for the Bulldogs, who are now 7-5-1 on the season. Morris tech fell to 3-7 with the defeat. The N.J. High School...
Wayne Hills wins the Passaic County Championship (PHOTOS)
It was a clean sweep for Jacqueline Bernardo in all events as she led Wayne Hills to a victory at the Passaic County Championships on Wednesday afternoon at West Milford. Wayne Hills finished with a team score of 102.325 and finished well ahead of the competition. West Milford was second at 89.725 while Passaic Valley rounded out the top three with a score of 87.525.
Riverside over Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Stillwaggon made three saves for Riverside during its 2-0 shutout victory over Maple Shade in Riverside. Willy Arias logged an assist on both goals for Riverside (9-3). Jared Lopez scored in the first half and this would be the game-winning goal. Gustavo Bonfim also found the back of the...
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
LOSS OF A LEGEND
It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
Keyport High School football player hospitalized with severe spinal injury
A Keyport High School football player remains hospitalized for a severe neck and spinal injury sustained during last weekend’s game. It is the third time this season that a New Jersey teen has been seriously injured on the football field. Logan Blanks is a senior. He is at Jersey...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Toms River To Revisit Law For Home Sales
TOMS RIVER – A controversial ordinance requiring township inspections regarding home sales will be reviewed by the township’s Land Use Committee on October 18. “As the chairman of the Land Use Committee, we oversaw introduction of this ordinance,” said Councilman Josh Kopp. “We’re also going to oversee any amendment to the ordinance.”
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the Big Central through Week 6
Entering action last weekend, Brady Cavallaro of Old Bridge and Jayden Young of St. Thomas Aquinas were the only two quarterbacks in the Big Central Conference who’d surpassed 1,000 passing yards this season. They have since welcomed some company. Three others reached that milestone in Week 6, and two...
