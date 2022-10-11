ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, NJ

NJ.com

Toms River North over Lacey - Field hockey recap

Olivia Fraticelli’s three goals and two assists fueled Toms River North to a 6-1 victory over Lacey in Toms River. Rachael Tetzlaff had a goal and an assist for Toms River North (12-0). Katelyn Rizzo and Madison Eollo each scored a goal and Katie Marra had one save. Maeve...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over Spotswood - Boys soccer recap

Isaac Taegar scored twice, helping propel Metuchen to a 4-1 victory over Spotswood in Metuchen on Wednesday night. Henry Busch and Antoni Zanieki also scored for the Bulldogs, who are now 8-5 on the season. Kieran Barlow scored off a feed from Alex Lagowski for Spotswood, which fell to 7-6-1.
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

Sterling over Collingswood - Boys soccer recap

Victor John, Robby Toomey, and Timmy Hall all scored goals, helping lift Sterling to a 4-2 victory over Collingswood in Collingswood. Hall, Josh Moreland, and Jaydis McFadden all added assists for the Silver Knights, who improved to 7-4-1 with the victory. Maddox Morfit-Tighe and Chris Messimer each scored for Collingswood,...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris and Morristown play to 3-3 tie - Field hockey recap

Jobella Estiverne scored two goals for Morristown and Elizabeth Cummings had two goals for West Morris as the teams played to a 3-3 tie in Morristown. Jessica Hessels recorded one goal for Morristown and Chiara Marchese had the other goal for West Morris. Valencia Julien had a greta game in the cage with 18 saves for Morristown.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Hills wins the Passaic County Championship (PHOTOS)

It was a clean sweep for Jacqueline Bernardo in all events as she led Wayne Hills to a victory at the Passaic County Championships on Wednesday afternoon at West Milford. Wayne Hills finished with a team score of 102.325 and finished well ahead of the competition. West Milford was second at 89.725 while Passaic Valley rounded out the top three with a score of 87.525.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Riverside over Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap

Anthony Stillwaggon made three saves for Riverside during its 2-0 shutout victory over Maple Shade in Riverside. Willy Arias logged an assist on both goals for Riverside (9-3). Jared Lopez scored in the first half and this would be the game-winning goal. Gustavo Bonfim also found the back of the...
MAPLE SHADE TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

LOSS OF A LEGEND

It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
KEARNY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River To Revisit Law For Home Sales

TOMS RIVER – A controversial ordinance requiring township inspections regarding home sales will be reviewed by the township’s Land Use Committee on October 18. “As the chairman of the Land Use Committee, we oversaw introduction of this ordinance,” said Councilman Josh Kopp. “We’re also going to oversee any amendment to the ordinance.”
TOMS RIVER, NJ
