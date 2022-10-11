Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
New haunted spot, Farmer Brown's Field of Screams, near Kearney
KEARNEY — Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams is 160 acres of terror. Visitors begin their journey with a hayrack ride to the Psycho Path, a hike of terror through the river along the Oregon Trail. Other points of interest include the Van Down by the River, the Hellbilly...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: The Sand Bar
PLEASANTON, Neb. (KSNB) - When Tate Lewis took over ‘The Sand Bar’ 10 months ago, it wasn’t unfamiliar territory for the Pleasanton native. “It’s a place that I’ve always enjoyed,” said Lewis. “I’ve always loved being a part of everything they did. When I got a chance to buy it and own it and put my spin on it, I didn’t hesitate.”
knopnews2.com
District 177 construction project moving along
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Progress is still being made on the District 177 construction project. This includes the renovation of the mall while adding a few new restaurants and brand new apartment complex. As North Platte continues to try to make it a place where people would want to...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police found two lost juveniles
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
knopnews2.com
Road crews getting ready for winter
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The weather is cooling down which means our road crews are starting to get the equipment needed to handle the winter weather. Last winter was a relatively dry one and the National Weather Service is expecting a similar season this year. Even in a dry winter, road crews still remain active and busy.
knopnews2.com
McCook man charged with child enticement
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A man from McCook was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday for attempting to lure a child under the age of 14 into his vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle south of North Platte...
Kearney Hub
Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg
KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
McCook man arrested on child enticement allegations in Lincoln County
On October 9, 2022, at 12:14 p.m. the Lincoln County 911 Center received a Suspicious Vehicle report several miles south of North Platte on South Highway 83. The reporters advised a juvenile under the age of 14 was helping adults collect firewood. A subject drove up out of the view of the adults and spoke to the juvenile, eventually getting the juvenile close to his vehicle’s open door.
Winners of Mid-Plains United Way Chili Cookoff announced
First National Bank of Omaha hosted its 27th annual chili cook off to benefit Mid-Plains United Way. Over $3,500 was raised from the fundraiser. The cookoff aimed to kickstart Mid-Plains United Way’s 2022-2023 campaign, “Growing Our Community.” 12 local non-profits benefit from the proceeds of this campaign. The non-profits target local issues such as; homelessness, child abuse & neglect, hunger, education and so much more.
knopnews2.com
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people, including children. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood describes how she allegedly made plans to meet...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in North Platte shooting, one arrested
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being reportedly shot in North Platte. The North Platte Police Department said officers and the North Platte Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 4th St. and Eastman on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
knopnews2.com
Mild to warm conditions with sunny skies Monday and Tuesday; Cold front moves through Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -After a cool and nice weekend, the nice trend will continue Monday into Tuesday with slightly warmer, with a cold front moving through Wednesday. With the area of high pressure settled on top of us, this will provide the area with very sunny conditions Monday into Tuesday, with winds on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph and the overall direction being out of the south. Highs during this time will mainly be in the low 70s to mid 80s, which is slightly above average for this time of year. Overnight lows during this time period will drop down into the mid 30s to mid 40s with mainly clear conditions still prevailing around. Some risks of fire concerns could be possible Tuesday with low humidity levels, breezy and dry conditions.
knopnews2.com
‘Rec Yeah’ Town Hall Forum to address Rec Center project and ballot initiative
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Rec Yeah Town Hall Forum will be held on Oct, 25 to discuss the North Platte Rec Center project and the ballot initiative, Proposition 1, before the November general election. The North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance is hosting the forum. Three panelists...
North Platte shooting leaves 19-year-old critically injured; 1 arrested
At 11:34 PM on October 8, 2022, the North Platte Police Department and North Platte Fire Department responded to the report of a shooting near 4th and Eastman. Upon arrival, a 19-year-old male victim was located with a gunshot wound to the chest. Preliminary information indicates a disturbance occurred between two male suspects, resulting in one suspect shooting the other and fleeing the scene.
