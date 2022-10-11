ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelanto, CA

vvng.com

Lanes closed on State Route 138 in Phelan due to fatal crash investigation

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and another was critically injured in a traffic collision on State Route 138 in Phelan Wednesday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash was reported at approximately 12:49 P.M., at the intersection of Oil Well Road and State Route 138. According to the California...
PHELAN, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Palmdale Man Identified As Victim In Fatal 14 Freeway Crash

A Palmdale man has been identified as the victim of a fatal 14 Freeway Crash that sent his vehicle 200 feet down an embankment Tuesday night. At 7:57 p.m. Tuesday, a fatal single-vehicle crash was reported at the northbound 14 Freeway and Escondido Canyon Road in Agua Dulce, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) report.
PALMDALE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified

Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect driving stolen vehicle is arrested after pursuit in Fontana

A suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after a pursuit in northern Fontana on Oct. 7, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 7:53 a.m., an officer located a stolen Hyundai Tucson on Cherry Avenue, near the Route 210 Freeway. The suspect, Alex Barron, 38, immediately fled, and a pursuit was initiated, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
FONTANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Eight People Injured After Car Collides into Stater Bros. Store Front

Eight people were transported to local hospitals after a vehicle went through the front doors of a Stater Bros. store Monday in Rialto. Around 9:44 a.m., the Rialto Police Department Communications Center received multiple reports of a traffic collision. When officers arrived they found several individuals who were injured inside...
RIALTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Vehicle hits fire hydrant in Fontana

A vehicle hit a fire hydrant in Fontana on Oct. 8, sending water high into the air. At about 7:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Home Depot on Sierra Lakes Parkway in northern Fontana after receiving a report of a possible hit-and-run incident, said Fontana Police Department Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
FONTANA, CA
onscene.tv

DUI Head-On Collision | Buena Park

10.10.2022 | 12:01 AM | BUENA PARK – Just after midnight, authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision. Arriving units found two vehicles involved in a possible head on crash. One was transported to a local area hospital in full arrest. DUI and speed is suspected in the...
BUENA PARK, CA
Fontana Herald News

Woman dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino

An 82-year-old woman died in a traffic collision on Oct. 8 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:42 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of Waterman Avenue and 16th Street. A passenger, Clara Santiago, a resident...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
vvng.com

Police arrest suspect found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of an unresponsive male and found the suspect sleeping inside a stolen vehicle. It happened on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 8:26 a.m., in the 10200 block of Sierra Vista Drive. According to...
PHELAN, CA
vvng.com

21-year-old arrested after a rooftop stand-off in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested a 21-year-old man after he climbed up on the roof of a home and prompted a stand-off with police in Victorville. It happened on Monday, October 10, 2022, at about 11:40 am, when deputies swarmed the area of Palmdale and Cobalt Roads near Silverado High School. A sheriff’s aviation helicopter also responded and circled above the area for nearly an hour.
VICTORVILLE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Juveniles Among People Arrested After Multiple Shootings in Thermal

(CNS)- A shooting in Thermal resulted in four arrests including two juveniles, and two other juveniles involved in the shooting were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to a report of a shooting in the 63000...
THERMAL, CA
sbcfire.org

Three Alarm Fire Damages San Bernardino Office Building

This afternoon San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a commercial fire alarm in the 200 block of North D Street. Numerous 911 callers also stated smoke showing form a multi-story commercial occupancy at North D and West 2nd Street. The call was quickly upgraded to a full commercial fire response.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Man allegedly stabs 4 people in separate incidents in Pomona

A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week. The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The […]
POMONA, CA
onscene.tv

Two Women Killed In Horrific Head On Crash | Rialto

10.06.2022 | 2:59 AM | RIALTO – Two Woman are now confirmed Dead after a horrific head on collision in Rialto Early Thursday morning. Just at about 3 Am first responders were dispatched to reports of traffic collision on north riverside ave. just south of locust rd. Upon arriving on scene firefighters found 2 vehicles with major damage and immediately upgraded the incident to traffic collision with extrication. Both Vehicles were unrecognizable making the scene quite graphic. It took fire fighters over 30 minutes to free one of the trapped victims who was in critical condition. The second car at the same time was also being worked on and after about 5 minutes the passenger door was removed but the first responders indicated that the driver was deceased. After lengthy Extrication, firefighters were able to remove the driver of the other vehicle who was in critical condition with life threatening injuries. The Driver later died of her injuries at the hospital. PD flagged off the entire scene and the incident is under investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RIALTO, CA

