Sisters bring Chicago food to Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Sisters Rebecca and Liz Bayer are bringing Chicago to Colorado Springs in their food truck “These Girls Got Beef,” and they joined Abbie and Craig to talk about their truck and how it got started. The two said they wanted to start a food truck for a while – seeing a lack […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs awarded $750K grant from Biden administration
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Colorado Springs has been selected for a competitive nationwide grant!. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced Wednesday that it had awarded a $750,000 grant under its Bridge Investment Program. This is the first round of grants. “These...
KRDO
Fountain-Fort Carson School District set to launch first electric school bus in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Next week, the Fountain-Fort Carson School District will launch the first electric school bus in El Paso County. The bus will make its maiden voyage on Wed., Oct. 19 with a select number of students aboard. The first trip will end at Fountain Middle School, where the district will have speakers and a demonstration/tour of the bus.
KRDO
Donate to Protect the Protectors KRDO and Shield 616 telethon to help first responders
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's time once again for our Protect the Protectors telethon. KRDO is partnering with Shield 616 all day Wednesday, Oct. 12, to help buy rifle-related gear for police officers. To donate, click here or the banner below:. <img alt="Sheild 616" src="https://krdo.b-cdn.net/2022/10/Untitled-design-2022-10-11T182800.447.png" You can also call...
Emergency exercise at US Air Force Academy could produce loud noises and smoke
Be aware the US Air Force Academy is conducting an emergency exercise on the installation throughout Wednesday in coordination with local first responders.
Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
Shooting damages home and vehicles in southeast Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 11 p.m. According to CSPD, on Tuesday night officers were called to the 3600 block of El Morro Road, which is near South Academy Boulevard, and south of Chelton Road, […]
Colorado Springs Independent
UCHealth and Pueblo hospital announce deal
A day after UCHealth Memorial Hospital CEO Joel Yuhas gave Colorado Springs City Council a 10-year progress report on UCHealth's takeover of the city-owned hospital, a Pueblo hospital announced its own deal with UCHealth. Parkview Health System and UCHealth announced the two entities have signed a letter of intent for...
Colorado Springs council votes to oppose recreational cannabis ballot questions
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Elected leaders are standing in opposition to the upcoming ballot questions for selling and taxing recreational cannabis in the city of Colorado Springs. This November, Colorado Springs voters will have the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational cannabis sales in the city and impose a 5 percent The post Colorado Springs council votes to oppose recreational cannabis ballot questions appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Tejon Eatery in Colorado Springs announces closure on social media; post has since been removed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs restaurant and bar announced it would be closing Facebook, before reportedly informing employees. A phone call to Tejon Eatery Tuesday afternoon went unanswered. The restaurant is located at 19 N. Tejon St. in downtown Colorado Springs. The restaurant’s Facebook page shared a post on Tuesday with one word in all caps: “CLOSED,” along with a picture of the establishment.
Amid a nationwide pilot shortage, Frontier recruits cadets with no prior flying experience
DENVER — Denver-based Frontier Airlines has come up with a creative way to attract new pilots amid a nationwide pilot shortage. The airline is targeting people who have no prior flying experience with its Flight Cadet Program. Brad Lambert is the Vice President of Flight Operations for Frontier Airlines....
Pro-Russian hacker group attacks DIA, Colorado Springs airports websites
Denver International and Colorado Springs airports were among several U.S. airports whose websites were targeted by cyberattacks Monday, according to spokespeople from both airports. Colorado Springs Airport’s website was hacked early Monday morning, according to a statement from airport spokeswoman Dana Schield. “Because the Colorado Springs Airport website is hosted on the City’s website, Colorado Springs.gov and FlyCOS.com were briefly taken offline,” Schield said in the statement. ...
KKTV
Body found along Fountain Creek in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were investigating after a body was found along Fountain Creek on Wednesday. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police at about 1 p.m., the death was considered suspicious. The body was found in an area close to City Center Drive and Dayton southeast of downtown.
KRDO
Parkview Health System in Pueblo set to join UCHealth in 2023
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Parkview Health System and UCHealth announced the organizations signed a letter of intent (LOI) for Parkview to join UCHealth in 2023. The LOI, which was signed on Oct. 7, states both organizations are committed to continuing and strengthening the healthcare services currently offered in Pueblo and throughout Southern Colorado.
FOX21News.com
Green District opens second location in Colorado Springs!
(SPONSORED) — With nine restaurant locations currently operating all over the country, Green District plans to expand to nearly 30 units by early 2023. In addition to its new Briargate location, Green District recently opened a second location here in Colorado Springs at 7 Spectrum Loop! Nova gets his green on with the Western Market President, Tim Spong, to find out what they offer.
KKTV
Protests in Colorado over Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo
A deadly crash is under investigation along Highway 24 in Colorado 10/10/22. Update from Boulder Police on a missing teen 10/10/22. The Stratmoor Fire Protection district accused El Paso County of inaction with homeless, camps, but the county says they have been trying to take action. El Paso County Sheriff's...
Governor Polis & Heidi Ganahl to face off at State Debate in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 2022’s Gubernatorial Debate between Governor Jared Polis and Republican Party challenger, Heidi Ganahl, will be held at The Garden Pavilion at Penrose House on Sunday, Oct. 16. Viewers can submit questions to the moderator and find general information about the debate here. Registration has closed due to attendance reaching maximum capacity. FOX21 […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs man pleads not guilty to espionage-related charges
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man accused of trying to sell U.S. government secrets to a foreign government has pleaded not guilty. On Oct. 6, a grand jury indicted Jareh Dalke on espionage-related charges. Court documents say, Dalke, a former National Security Agency employee, had transmitted parts of classified documents to an undercover FBI agent who he believed was from Russia.
KKTV
SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for a mobile home park just south of the Springs after a SWAT team responded to a home late Tuesday morning. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the residence was secured as part of an ongoing Colorado...
DougCo superintendent and board appalled by voter guide misinformation
Douglas County School BoardDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) DougCo superintendent Erin Kane and the board of education expressed frustration and disappointment with misinformation about the impact of the MLO and bond, the use of the funds, and a claim that the district is pushing woke ideology in its curriculum printed in the Douglas County TABOR book.
