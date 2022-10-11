Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family...
wmay.com
Woman Dies After Central Illinois House Explosion
An East Central Illinois woman has died at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s burn unit after a house explosion over the weekend. 51-year-old Shalonda Bailey sustained burns in that explosion and fire Sunday at her home in the town of Newman. Neighbors rushed to help, and she reportedly told them that she had just turned on her stove when the blast happened.
Semi crashes into house in central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver drove off the side of the road and hit a power line and a house Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Illinois state troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said the semi went off the roadway and, for unknown reasons, […]
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found
SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody. It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen. The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
Community responds to Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County community continues to respond with shock and mourning to a shooting that left two Decatur police officers hurt Wednesday morning. Community members have organized a prayer vigil to be held Wednesday evening at the Decatur Police Department at 6 p.m. In a recent Facebook post, Decatur Police Department […]
Lawmakers react to Decatur police-involved shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Decatur-area lawmakers are grieving with their community after an officer-involved shooting left two police officers hospitalized. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, a group of officers approached 32-year-old Jamontey Neal’s vehicle during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning before an officer noticed a gun in the car. […]
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 3 – October 9
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 3, 2022 through October 9, 2022. Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. (6 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed insects in dry food items and mouse droppings throughout kitchen. Found raw meat being stored above eggs and tomatoes. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and clean dishes. No sanitizer provided. Observed several food items in the walk-in and reach-in coolers with no date of consumption. Observed several food items not being held at 41F or less.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year old Miranda B. Davis of Effingham for a Jasper County FTA warrant for possession of cannabis by driver. Miranda posted $325 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Jordan J. Kollman of Dieterich for aggravated fleeing/eluding, driving while...
Effingham Radio
State Senator Rose Issues Statement On Shooting In Decatur
State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) released the following statement:. “First, I would like to ask everyone to join me in praying for the speedy recovery of these officers, these heroes, who put their lives on the line for us every day. Please also pray for their families who are living out a nightmare right now.
New details released in officer-involved shooting in Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur Police have released more information on the officer-involved shooting in Decatur early this morning. At 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday, police officials said officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of North Walnut and East Lowber Streets. Officers were aware of information regarding the vehicle prior to […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Police Name Grove Officer Of The Quarter
The Taylorville Police Department has announced their selection for Officer of the 3rd Quarter. Officer Jody Grove was picked based on her performance as a traffic enforcement officer. Officer Grove has a system in her car that is used to help read license plates called the LPR. This device tells Officer Grove whether a license is stolen, suspended, or revoked. Officer Grove is also the evidence custodian and in charge of the Taylorville Police Explorer program. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler calls Officer Grove an asset to TPD and the City.
Man at large becomes “most wanted” in Wabash County
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says you may be able to earn some cash if you’re able to help them find a “most wanted” man. According to deputies, Anthony W. Tucker recently made the list after he was issued an arrest warrant stemming from a burglary charge. Authorities refer to […]
WAND TV
Police: Construction truck lost part of its load under train trestle
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cleanup efforts will get underway after a construction truck lost a portion of its load under the train trestle on South Side Drive in Decatur. Part of the load spilled out onto the road in the 600 block of W. South Side Drive around 10:30 a.m.
Effingham Radio
ISP Conducts Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation
On October 12, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 5 was contacted by the Decatur Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a shooting incident involving the Decatur Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. Preliminary information indicates a...
Marshall man flown to hospital following motorcycle wreck on US 40 in Clark County
CLARK CO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been flown to a hospital following a motorcycle wreck on US 40. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 40, just east of Sanders Lane and west of the town of Marshall at approximately 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, October 9. After investigating the crash, […]
Decatur police shooting: Suspect, 2 officers shot during traffic stop
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the officers' injuries are serious.
Effingham Radio
Vandalia Police Warn Of Door-To-Door Solicitors
From the Vandalia Police Department Facebook Page:. We have been made aware of people going door to door soliciting for alternative energy suppliers. Door to door solicitation does require a permit inside city limits. The community should be aware of telemarketing, door to door, direct mailings and kiosks in public places. Unfortunately, many of these companies use deceptive marketing.
Effingham Radio
Shobonier Man Killed In Pickup-Grain Truck Accident Near Vernon Saturday Night
A 50-year-old Shobonier man has died in a fatal pickup-grain truck crash east of Vernon early Saturday night. WJBD Radio in Salem reports the Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports Lonnie Whipple, Junior–who was driving the pickup, failed to yield at a stop intersection while traveling northbound on Farthing Road at the Vermundy Road intersection. The driver’s side of the pickup was broadsided by a grain truck driven by 75-year-old Michael Johnson of Patoka. The sheriff’s department is still trying to positively identify a female passenger in the Whipple pickup.
Effingham Radio
Alex W. Alsbury, 31
Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
