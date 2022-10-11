The Taylorville Police Department has announced their selection for Officer of the 3rd Quarter. Officer Jody Grove was picked based on her performance as a traffic enforcement officer. Officer Grove has a system in her car that is used to help read license plates called the LPR. This device tells Officer Grove whether a license is stolen, suspended, or revoked. Officer Grove is also the evidence custodian and in charge of the Taylorville Police Explorer program. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler calls Officer Grove an asset to TPD and the City.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO