wwno.org
New Orleans gets failing grade for affordable housing, according to report
For the third year in a row, New Orleans received a failing grade for the state of affordable housing in the city. That assessment comes from HousingNOLA, a coalition of public, private and nonprofit organizations that formed in 2015 to craft a 10-year plan for addressing the future of housing affordability in New Orleans and grades the city on its progress each year.
WDSU
Slidell residents voice concerns on unused newly built Amazon facility; mayor responds
SLIDELL, La. — There are a lot of questions surrounding a big facility in Slidell and when, if ever, Amazon will move in. The location is near the Fremaux Center. Signs have been seen outside saying "Amazon Coming Soon," but residents said those signs were taken down. Many people...
NOLA.com
Six Flags deal on shaky ground; developer Troy Henry says officials want too much control
One year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that Bayou Phoenix had won the right redevelop the former Six Flags amusement park site in New Orleans East, lease negotiations to give the group control over the site appear to be on shaky ground. Troy Henry, the local businessman who is the...
Control issues need to be ironed out before Bayou Phoenix can continue development
NEW ORLEANS — Control issues need to be ironed out before Bayou Phoenix rises in the east. “We’re committed to the project,” developer Troy Henry said. “We’re $1 million in, but at the same point in time, we’re not going to do a bad deal.”
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Don’t let Mayor LaToya Cantrell's bad attitude block New Orleans' progress
With little grace, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell agreed to repay the travel money that she spent for business and first-class flights, well in excess of the city’s rules. But admit she was wrong? Never. "It is very clear that business was done on behalf of the city of...
WDSU
Businesses frustrated over construction in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Road work is one of many projects happening in New Orleans East as part of reviving the neighborhood. But some say it's a nightmare for drivers and businesses in the area. Corey Kennedy, a business owner who has lived in New Orleans East for more than...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Black women endure legacy of racism in homeownership and making costly repairs
Yolanda, 61, owns a home in the predominantly Black 7th Ward neighborhood in New Orleans. To fix her leaking roof in 2020, she had to borrow money. “It’s one of them credit card loans,” she said. “Like interest of 30% and all that, you know. I was kind of backed up against the wall, so I just went on and made the loan, a high-interest loan.”
Losing ground: How one New Orleans community is sinking
In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in New Orleans’ 9th Ward when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us very little money for them,” he said. “And most of the people were old Black people who owned their homes.”
NOLA.com
Letters: Safety-conscious mayor skedaddles to Amsterdam
With New Orleans quickly becoming the murder capital of the United States, I was very surprised to learn of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's conference in Amsterdam. Perhaps she has a tip that many of the murderers are hiding out there. I’m hoping that she returns with many fugitives. I understand...
NOLA.com
A new riverfront hotel for New Orleans? Convention Center again touts the idea
The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center's management is making a renewed push for a riverfront hotel, arguing that a strong rebound in the hospitality sector this year helps underpin the project's prospects for success. The center on Monday made public a consultant's report it commissioned that argues a new "headquarters"...
NOLA Health Department working to keep homeless encampments safe
The Health Department routinely conducts cleaning of encampments in an effort to promote public health.
NOLA.com
A declining force
A declining force: NOPD staffing levels plummet amid crime spike. A one-two punch of retirements and resignations helped deplete police staffing levels during a crime spike in New Orleans this year. This collection of stories lays out the problem and the city's attempts to solve it. Federal judge says police...
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell tried to blame Republicans for her problems
Mayor Cantrell’s behavior in office and her lame attempts to cover her egocentric decisions and her abject failure at transparency only show the level of arrogance shrouding her administration.
wwno.org
Listen: What reporters found when they investigated New Orleans' fastest sinking neighborhood
The telltale signs of subsidence are all over Village de l’Est in New Orleans, Louisiana. As the ground sinks, it pulls away from slab foundations and street maintenance holes and causes driveways to crack. In a city sitting below sea level, New Orleans residents are well-aware that we’re sinking....
Family of Hard Rock collapse victim supporting Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall efforts
Today marks the third anniversary since the Hard Rock Hotel building collapsed in Downtown New Orleans, leaving three construction workers dead.
KPLC TV
Lower Mississippi River levels could mean higher prices for consumers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Due to a month-long lack of rain in the Mississippi Valley, river levels are more than 10 feet below normal, causing cruise ships to run aground and preventing cargo ships and barges from dropping off crops at their destination docks. Louisiana officials are calling for more...
NOLA.com
King, queen announced for 2023 Washington DC Mardi Gras; see chair, more event information
WASHINGTON — New Orleanian Fred Heebe, a prodigious bipartisan donor to political campaigns, was selected Wednesday as the king of the 2023 Washington Mardi Gras, according to the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians, which runs the ball and associated parties. The queen will be college senior Virginia Grace Mills, who...
L'Observateur
New Orleans Woman Pleads Guilty To Health Care Fraud
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, announced that, ERIKA JAMES (“JAMES”), age 49, from New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud on October 4, 2022. According to court documents, JAMES was a Denial Specialist...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno says she’s lost one of the most valuable members of her team over an allegation that she believes is a reprisal attempt by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Each council member is assigned an Orleans Parish deputy sheriff to provide...
Are Republicans behind the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell?
NEW ORLEANS — The 45-day finance report for the Mayor Latoya Cantrell recall effort is out, shedding light on who has donated to the cause so far. Cantrell’s campaign manager, Maggie Carroll, claimed in a press release Tuesday that the majority of funding for the recall effort comes from Trump mega-donors.
