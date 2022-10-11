Read full article on original website
KLTV
Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man found dead on the side of the road by a school bus driver Wednesday afternoon. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Louise Grant, Jr., 51, of Pittsburg, was found next to the road way in the 1600 block of Lavender Road, north of Gilmer. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in connection with Grant’s death and an autopsy has been ordered.
KLTV
Family of man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting makes plea for answers
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Family and friends of an East Texas man killed in a deputy-involved shooting are making a plea for answers from law enforcement. Timothy Michael Randall, 29, of Price, Texas, was shot and killed by a Rusk County sheriff’s deputy on Sept. 14 in Turnertown.
KLTV
Accidental shooting leaves juvenile with gunshot wound
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 500 block of Tom Woodley Road regarding an ‘accidental shooting’ of a juvenile on October 12th around 9 p.m. Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered a juvenile with a gunshot wound...
KLTV
Affidavit: Driver accused in fatal Longview hit-and-run failed to yield right-of-way to motorcyclist
A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still at low levels after an extremely hot August and September. That trend can only be remedied by rain. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Public Library Executive Director Jennifer Eldridge about the library shutting down for a few days. Why? Well it has been discovered that it's haunted! And yes for $2 the public can see just what's going on in there Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at the library.
1 hospitalized after major wreck on I-20 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS is working a major wreck on I-20 in Smith County Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed. Eastbound traffic is being impacted by a two-vehicle crash with confirmed injuries near mile marker 545. At the time of the first call to 911, at least one of the vehicles was on fire, officials […]
ktalnews.com
Shelby Co. deputies searching for missing woman
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing woman. Inga Lout, 68, of Shelbyville, was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 12. Officials say she was last seen on the 200 block of County Rd. 2565 in Center. Authorities believe she is driving a charcoal grey 2015 Dodge Durango with Texas plate GDW4637.
KLTV
New court date set for Smith County Constable accused of theft
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Judge Jack Skeen Jr. granted a continuance to Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, pushing back his trial date to mid-November. Traylor-Harris’ defense counsel said additional time is needed to fully vet key witnesses. The constable, currently suspended from his official duties, was...
Two Drug Crime Suspects Arrested in Gun Barrel City, Texas [PHOTOS]
Yesterday on Monday, October 10, two people were arrested in Gun Barrel City, TX in Henderson County on drug-related charges. It was around 9:35 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 when a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle that led to the arrest.
KLTV
Retired Kilgore Police Department K9 officer dies
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department reports a retired K9 officer, Officer Jinto, has died. The department said Officer Jinto succumbed to an age-related illness on Monday. “He had been retired a few years but was one of our most active K9s prior to his retirement,” a post...
POLICE: East Texas man could have died from ‘accidental electrocution’
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 44-year-old man possibly died due to accidental electrocution in East Texas on Monday, said officials. The Jacksonville Fire Department received a call about the incident in the city around 7 a.m. Police said they are still investigating and will not release other details at this time.
KLTV
Longview police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run incident
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Jennifer Hawthorne and Cherish Changala with Revolution, a manufacturer of plastic film that recovers and recycles plastic. The Kilgore recycling plant is offering tours to area students so they can learn more about recycling plastic bags.
Gilmer man arrested after allegedly leading authorities on chase in stolen vehicle
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase in the Harrison County area and into Louisiana, officials said. 40-year-old Dustin Taylor of Gilmer was taken into custody on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, officials […]
KLTV
KLTV
Crews at scene of house fire on Hawthorne Street in Longview
The night opened with a performance by the Tyler Legacy orchestra, followed by a dance performance. Dance students performed to the song 'Como La Flor' by late Mexican singer, Selena.
KLTV
Person of interest in death of Beaumont man still at large after fleeing Angelina County authorities
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Beaumont police report a person of interest in a fatal fire fled from Angelina County law enforcement near Lufkin. Beaumont police say Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont could have information about an Oct. 7 fire where a person died. Beaumont police report on Friday...
KLTV
Trial continues for former Neches ISD principal facing criminal charges
A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still at low levels after an extremely hot August and September. That trend can only be remedied by rain.
KTRE
‘CannaBus’ makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour
Kimberlyn Ann Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child
Wreck shuts down traffic on I-20 East in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Traffic is shut down after a wreck on Interstate 20 East at mile marker 544 in Smith County. The Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District said drivers should divert to FM 1995 or State Highway 110. Injuries are currently unknown at this time, TxDOT said.
easttexasradio.com
Gilmer Man Jailed After Chase, Pursuit
An Upshur County man was arrested after leading officers from Hallsville, Waskom, Harrison County, and Louisiana on a chase that began in Hallsville and ended when he crashed in Louisiana on I-20. They charged 40-year-old Dustin Taylor of Gilmer with Evading Arrest with a vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.
