Rusk County, TX

KLTV

Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man found dead on the side of the road by a school bus driver Wednesday afternoon. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Louise Grant, Jr., 51, of Pittsburg, was found next to the road way in the 1600 block of Lavender Road, north of Gilmer. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in connection with Grant’s death and an autopsy has been ordered.
PITTSBURG, TX
KLTV

Accidental shooting leaves juvenile with gunshot wound

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 500 block of Tom Woodley Road regarding an ‘accidental shooting’ of a juvenile on October 12th around 9 p.m. Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered a juvenile with a gunshot wound...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Driver accused in fatal Longview hit-and-run failed to yield right-of-way to motorcyclist

A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still at low levels after an extremely hot August and September. That trend can only be remedied by rain. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Public Library Executive Director Jennifer Eldridge about the library shutting down for a few days. Why? Well it has been discovered that it's haunted! And yes for $2 the public can see just what's going on in there Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at the library.
LONGVIEW, TX
Gorman, TX
Rusk County, TX
Rusk County, TX
ktalnews.com

Shelby Co. deputies searching for missing woman

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing woman. Inga Lout, 68, of Shelbyville, was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 12. Officials say she was last seen on the 200 block of County Rd. 2565 in Center. Authorities believe she is driving a charcoal grey 2015 Dodge Durango with Texas plate GDW4637.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

New court date set for Smith County Constable accused of theft

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Judge Jack Skeen Jr. granted a continuance to Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, pushing back his trial date to mid-November. Traylor-Harris’ defense counsel said additional time is needed to fully vet key witnesses. The constable, currently suspended from his official duties, was...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
#Texas Rangers#Shooting#East Texas#Domestic Violence#Voter Registration#Violent Crime
KLTV

Retired Kilgore Police Department K9 officer dies

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department reports a retired K9 officer, Officer Jinto, has died. The department said Officer Jinto succumbed to an age-related illness on Monday. “He had been retired a few years but was one of our most active K9s prior to his retirement,” a post...
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Longview police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run incident

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Jennifer Hawthorne and Cherish Changala with Revolution, a manufacturer of plastic film that recovers and recycles plastic. The Kilgore recycling plant is offering tours to area students so they can learn more about recycling plastic bags.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. Rick Albritton made the announcement on his Facebook page. “Please keep any families, students, or staff...
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Crews at scene of house fire on Hawthorne Street in Longview

The night opened with a performance by the Tyler Legacy orchestra, followed by a dance performance. Dance students performed to the song 'Como La Flor' by late Mexican singer, Selena.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Wreck shuts down traffic on I-20 East in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Traffic is shut down after a wreck on Interstate 20 East at mile marker 544 in Smith County. The Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District said drivers should divert to FM 1995 or State Highway 110. Injuries are currently unknown at this time, TxDOT said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Gilmer Man Jailed After Chase, Pursuit

An Upshur County man was arrested after leading officers from Hallsville, Waskom, Harrison County, and Louisiana on a chase that began in Hallsville and ended when he crashed in Louisiana on I-20. They charged 40-year-old Dustin Taylor of Gilmer with Evading Arrest with a vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.
HALLSVILLE, TX

