A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still at low levels after an extremely hot August and September. That trend can only be remedied by rain. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Public Library Executive Director Jennifer Eldridge about the library shutting down for a few days. Why? Well it has been discovered that it’s haunted! And yes for $2 the public can see just what’s going on in there Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at the library.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO