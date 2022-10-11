Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Related
MyStateline.com
Rockford mayor needs help designing holiday card
Rockford's mayor needs the community's help to design his annual holiday card. Rockford's mayor needs the community's help to design his annual holiday card. Flinn Middle holds first ‘Human Library’ project. Flinn Middle School participated in the International Human Library Project which allowed the 8th grade students to...
MyStateline.com
School officials also named in Rockford body-slamming lawsuit
In addition to a Rockford Police resource officer, two Auburn High School assistant principals and a hall monitor are also accused in a federal lawsuit of violating the civil rights of a 14-year-old when he was body-slammed in 2021 at the school. School officials also named in Rockford body-slamming …
MyStateline.com
Injuries reported in crash at Auburn and Huffman in Rockford
Rockford Police were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Auburn Street and Huffman Boulevard. Injuries reported in crash at Auburn and Huffman …. Rockford Police were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of...
MyStateline.com
Suburban Chicago Amazon workers walkout and rally
Amazon employees called for a safer work environment and better pay during a walkout and rally at a warehouse in Joliet. Amazon employees called for a safer work environment and better pay during a walkout and rally at a warehouse in Joliet. Flinn Middle holds first ‘Human Library’ project...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyStateline.com
22 plow truck keys stolen from Rockford business
A Rockford area business owner was left looking for answers after they were targeted by a thief last Wednesday. A Rockford area business owner was left looking for answers after they were targeted by a thief last Wednesday. Flinn Middle holds first ‘Human Library’ project. Flinn Middle School...
MyStateline.com
Rockford residents can now get free Narcan
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has teamed up with the health department to address opioid overdoses in the community. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has teamed up with the health department to address opioid overdoses in the community. Flinn Middle holds first ‘Human Library’ project. Flinn Middle School...
MyStateline.com
Illinois celebrates 'Manufacturing Month' with statewide bus tour
The "Makers on the Move" bus tour made a stop in Rockford Tuesday morning, highlighting Ingersoll Machine Tools as part of "Manufacturing Month." Illinois celebrates ‘Manufacturing Month’ with statewide …. The "Makers on the Move" bus tour made a stop in Rockford Tuesday morning, highlighting Ingersoll Machine Tools...
MyStateline.com
Plans for Bears in Arlington Heights revealed
There is still nothing etched in stone, but a proposed agreement between the Chicago Bears and the Village of Arlington Heights was made public at a village board meeting Monday night. Plans for Bears in Arlington Heights revealed. There is still nothing etched in stone, but a proposed agreement between...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MyStateline.com
Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old
Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Rockford mayor,...
MyStateline.com
Driver killed in South Beloit racetrack crash
A 69-year-old racecar driver was killed Sunday in a crash at the Blackhawk Farms Raceway. A 69-year-old racecar driver was killed Sunday in a crash at the Blackhawk Farms Raceway. London cat chases fox away from Prime Minister’s …. Larry, London's Dowing Street Cat, proved that he is a...
MyStateline.com
Illinois drivers hit more deer than 46 other states
According to research done by State Farm, Illinois ranks fourth in the nation for animal-collision claims. Illinois drivers hit more deer than 46 other states. According to research done by State Farm, Illinois ranks fourth in the nation for animal-collision claims. Rockford mayor, alderman respond to recent rash of …
WIFR
Police: Avoid intersection of Auburn Street and Huffman Boulevard in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid Auburn Street and Huffman Boulevard in Rockford after a two-car crash with injuries. Limited details about the incident were released just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday via the Rockford Police Department Twitter account:. This story is developing and will be updated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family of teen slammed by police officer at Rockford school files civil rights lawsuit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) -- The family of a Rockford teen who was body slammed by a police officer at school last year has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.The lawsuit claims Parris Moore suffered a skull fracture and permanent brain damage when Rockford Police Officer Bradley Lauer lifted him into the air and forced him to the ground headfirst at Auburn High School on Sept. 21, 2021.The incident was captured on security video obtained by CBS 2.Parris, a freshman at the time, had been wandering the halls, skipping class, when the assistant principal tried to stop him and grabbed him. Parris tried...
MyStateline.com
Rockford grassroots team tackles domestic violence
Nearly 40% of Rockford's violent crime comes from domestic violence calls, and the city is now turning their focus to teens. Rockford grassroots team tackles domestic violence. Nearly 40% of Rockford's violent crime comes from domestic violence calls, and the city is now turning their focus to teens. Rockford man...
AdWeek
WREX Promotes Investigative Reporter William Ingalls to Evening Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WREX investigative reporter William Ingalls will co-anchor the Rockford, Illinois NBC affiliate’s 10 p.m. newscast. Ingalls said he grew up watching...
Rockford mayor, alderman respond to recent rash of gun violence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford officials say a recent string of shooting incidents has set the city back in its efforts to reduce violent crime. “After several months of lower levels of violence, we had a very violent weekend,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said in response to seven shootings that occurred in the city between last Saturday […]
MyStateline.com
Ammo, body armor stolen from police car in Janesville
Janesville Police say someone stole handgun ammunition, a Taser, body armor and more items from an unlocked police car. Ammo, body armor stolen from police car in Janesville. Janesville Police say someone stole handgun ammunition, a Taser, body armor and more items from an unlocked police car. Flinn Middle holds...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances At Accident In Machesney Park
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Thousands without power in Wisconsin following storms
According to We Energies, at least 20,000 households are without power as severe storms roll through the area.
20 Things to Know About Rockford’s New Radio Personality
It's been way too long my friends, but it's good to be back in Rockford to spend the afternoons with you. If we've never met, my name is Johnny Vincent and I will be keeping you company from 3-7 pm on weekday afternoons during the Ride Home on the legendary Q 98.5, Rockford's #1 for New Country.
Comments / 0