Read full article on original website
Related
Avs vs Blackhawks: 5 things to know for season opener in Denver
The Colorado Avalanche will start the journey to defending the Stanley Cup Championship on Wednesday night as they host the Chicago Blackhawks for the season opener at Ball Arena.
Elmer Soderblom’s spot on Red Wings comes with a condition
The Elmer Soderblom era is officially upon us in the Motor City, as it was announced yesterday by the Detroit Red Wings that the towering forward had indeed made the 2022-23 roster. However, despite that announcement, that doesn’t automatically equal unlimited ice time. Just as the young Moritz Seider...
Detroit News
Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom, Joe Veleno not locks for Friday's opening night
Detroit — Red Wings fans who were excited to hear about Elmer Soderblom and Joe Veleno making the opening-night 23-man roster before Monday's deadline, brace yourselves. Soderblom and Veleno might be in Grand Rapids before you know it. After Tuesday's practice, coach Derek Lalonde talked about how the coaching...
Derek Lalonde outlines parameters for a successful Red Wings season
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings will certainly be looking much different when they hit the ice later this week than the squad who last suited up at Prudential Center in the 82nd regular season game this past May, with the biggest change being the hiring of new head coach Derek Lalonde, who arrived as a former assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning that helped them reach three consecutive Stanley Cup Final championship series while winning two titles.
RELATED PEOPLE
WFAA
Dallas Stars 2022-23 season preview: Offseason changes bring new faces, uncertain expectations of transitioning team identity
DALLAS — The Dallas Stars 2022-23 season starts on Oct. 13 against the Nashville Predators, fresh off a dramatic first-round playoff series against the Calgary Flames that ended with a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 7. With a new year comes a fresh slate. Dallas made numerous moves in...
Detroit News
Four Downs: Gauging Lions' struggles on offense, kicking and 'rock bottom'
Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots. It's about this point in the season, four to five games in, where opponents start to get a clearer understanding of the nuances of a new scheme. So after the Patriots managed to shut out the Lions, a team that came into the game averaging better than 35 points, it begged the question, is the book now out on Ben Johnson's system?
FOX Sports
Hurricanes host the Blue Jackets to start 2022 season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -251, Blue Jackets +204; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Columbus Blue Jackets in the season opener. Carolina went 54-20-8 overall and 20-12-1 in division play a season ago. The Hurricanes scored 3.4 goals per game last season while giving up 2.4 per game.
FOX Sports
Capitals' Hagelin has surgery on eve of NHL opening night
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Carl Hagelin is out indefinitely after undergoing hip surgery, leaving the Washington Capitals without three veteran forwards as the season begins. The team said Hagelin had an arthroscopic procedure Monday that is intended to address his chronically injured left hip. Hagelin, 34, has not played...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
NHL・
Why Nashville Predators' home opener vs Dallas Stars is a return to normal in several ways
You could say the Nashville Predators took the long way home. After opening the 2022-23 season in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the NHL Global Series and sweeping the San Jose Sharks the Predators (2-0) will play their home opener Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu) against the Dallas Stars (0-0) at Bridgestone Arena.
Yardbarker
Devils’ 2022-23 Roster by the Numbers
It’s again that time of year when hockey fans pull their favorite jerseys out of storage and prepare for the regular season. The New Jersey Devils officially unveiled their opening night roster, which includes both Alexander Holtz and Fabian Zetterlund. The biggest surprise was seeing Simon Nemec make the team over Kevin Bahl, but as NHL.com’s Mike Morreale shared, the roster announcements affect only the first day of games on Tuesday, and since New Jersey’s season starts on Thursday, management can still make adjustments until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at what the roster looks like to start the 2022-23 campaign.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Carolina Hurricanes
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pittsburgh Penguins to host Arizona Coyotes for 2022-23 season opener at PPG Paints Arena
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh! The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to hit the ice and kick off a new season at PPG Paints Arena.The Penguins will begin their quest for 6th Stanley Cup at home tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. And for the 17th season, the Pens return Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. To put that in perspective, there are players on the team who have no memory of the core trio being the face of the franchise that has made the postseason every year, dating back to 2006!Last season ended in a first-round...
Yardbarker
Sabres 2022-23 Roster Could Be a Playoff Contender
The Buffalo Sabres will begin their 2022-23 season on Thursday and the hype is there and then some, as well as the expectations. Despite an inconsistent start to their 2021-22 campaign, they caught fire in the second half and played at a 102-point pace over the final two months, looking like a team renewed that is perhaps finally ready to return to playoff contention. Fans and media alike have been waiting since then to see if they can carry over that success to a full season.
FOX Sports
Necas helps Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets in opener
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night. Seth Jarvis, Brady Skjei and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four consecutive opening games....
Yardbarker
Islanders Weekly: 23-Player Roster & Preseason Finale Notes
The New York Islanders concluded their preseason with a 3-1 win against the New York Rangers on Sunday at UBS Arena, finishing with a record of 4-2-0 after a rough start. It’s often difficult to make any kind of judgment in the preseason, but as it concluded and the roster was solidified with NHL players, we saw the team show signs of Islanders hockey from the net out. Ilya Sorokin looked dialed in right from puck drop, and the offense showed some early signs of life, including a sharp-angle goal from Mathew Barzal. The defense, on the other hand, looked shakey despite the score at the final buzzer.
Comments / 0