Detroit News

Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom, Joe Veleno not locks for Friday's opening night

Detroit — Red Wings fans who were excited to hear about Elmer Soderblom and Joe Veleno making the opening-night 23-man roster before Monday's deadline, brace yourselves. Soderblom and Veleno might be in Grand Rapids before you know it. After Tuesday's practice, coach Derek Lalonde talked about how the coaching...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Derek Lalonde outlines parameters for a successful Red Wings season

The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings will certainly be looking much different when they hit the ice later this week than the squad who last suited up at Prudential Center in the 82nd regular season game this past May, with the biggest change being the hiring of new head coach Derek Lalonde, who arrived as a former assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning that helped them reach three consecutive Stanley Cup Final championship series while winning two titles.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Four Downs: Gauging Lions' struggles on offense, kicking and 'rock bottom'

Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots. It's about this point in the season, four to five games in, where opponents start to get a clearer understanding of the nuances of a new scheme. So after the Patriots managed to shut out the Lions, a team that came into the game averaging better than 35 points, it begged the question, is the book now out on Ben Johnson's system?
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Hurricanes host the Blue Jackets to start 2022 season

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -251, Blue Jackets +204; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Columbus Blue Jackets in the season opener. Carolina went 54-20-8 overall and 20-12-1 in division play a season ago. The Hurricanes scored 3.4 goals per game last season while giving up 2.4 per game.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Capitals' Hagelin has surgery on eve of NHL opening night

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Carl Hagelin is out indefinitely after undergoing hip surgery, leaving the Washington Capitals without three veteran forwards as the season begins. The team said Hagelin had an arthroscopic procedure Monday that is intended to address his chronically injured left hip. Hagelin, 34, has not played...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
NHL
Yardbarker

Devils’ 2022-23 Roster by the Numbers

It’s again that time of year when hockey fans pull their favorite jerseys out of storage and prepare for the regular season. The New Jersey Devils officially unveiled their opening night roster, which includes both Alexander Holtz and Fabian Zetterlund. The biggest surprise was seeing Simon Nemec make the team over Kevin Bahl, but as NHL.com’s Mike Morreale shared, the roster announcements affect only the first day of games on Tuesday, and since New Jersey’s season starts on Thursday, management can still make adjustments until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at what the roster looks like to start the 2022-23 campaign.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL preview: Carolina Hurricanes

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins to host Arizona Coyotes for 2022-23 season opener at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh! The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to hit the ice and kick off a new season at PPG Paints Arena.The Penguins will begin their quest for 6th Stanley Cup at home tonight against the Arizona Coyotes.  And for the 17th season, the Pens return Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.  To put that in perspective, there are players on the team who have no memory of the core trio being the face of the franchise that has made the postseason every year, dating back to 2006!Last season ended in a first-round...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Sabres 2022-23 Roster Could Be a Playoff Contender

The Buffalo Sabres will begin their 2022-23 season on Thursday and the hype is there and then some, as well as the expectations. Despite an inconsistent start to their 2021-22 campaign, they caught fire in the second half and played at a 102-point pace over the final two months, looking like a team renewed that is perhaps finally ready to return to playoff contention. Fans and media alike have been waiting since then to see if they can carry over that success to a full season.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Necas helps Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets in opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night. Seth Jarvis, Brady Skjei and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four consecutive opening games....
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Islanders Weekly: 23-Player Roster & Preseason Finale Notes

The New York Islanders concluded their preseason with a 3-1 win against the New York Rangers on Sunday at UBS Arena, finishing with a record of 4-2-0 after a rough start. It’s often difficult to make any kind of judgment in the preseason, but as it concluded and the roster was solidified with NHL players, we saw the team show signs of Islanders hockey from the net out. Ilya Sorokin looked dialed in right from puck drop, and the offense showed some early signs of life, including a sharp-angle goal from Mathew Barzal. The defense, on the other hand, looked shakey despite the score at the final buzzer.
ELMONT, NY

