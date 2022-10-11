Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
‘He’s back’: KC Chiefs cornerback and 1st-round pick Trent McDuffie returns to practice
Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie returned to practice Wednesday, officially opening a 21-day evaluation period in which the Chiefs will decide whether to activate him from injured reserve. McDuffie, one of the Chiefs’ two first-round NFL Draft picks earlier this year, could be available for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills...
CBS Sports
Matt Rhule fired: Six candidates for Panthers to consider for next head coach, including rising Eagles OC
The Carolina Panthers decided to cut ties with Matt Rhule Monday, admitting the seven-year, $62 million contract they gave him two years ago was a disaster. Carolina went 11-27 in Rhule's tenure, including 16 of its last 19 games in a regime marred by poor quarterback play and an inept offense.
CBS Sports
Khalid Kareem: Waived by Bengals
Kareem was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday, one day after he was activated from the IR, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Kareem was expected to be part of the Bengals' defensive line rotation. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 Draft, but he has dealt with a number of injury issues this season.
CBS Sports
Braves vs. Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for NLDS Game 1
The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL QB Power Rankings: Seahawks' Geno Smith approaches top 15 as Russell Wilson slides ahead of Week 6
Nothing steers NFL teams quite like quarterbacks. It's possible, not probable, to win in spite of them. It's preferable, not easy, to land the best of them. They are, more than anyone else, the ones who shape the football landscape, week in and week out. That's why we're ranking all...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Sidelined Monday
Danna (calf) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against the Raiders. Danna will miss his third game in a row due to a lingering calf injury despite returning to practice in full last Thursday. With the 24-year-old out, expect Malik Herring and Carlos Dunlap to rotate in behind starting defensive ends George Karlaftis and Frank Clark.
CBS Sports
Rams' Tutu Atwell: First career catch Sunday
Atwell caught one of two targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys. A week after being a healthy scratch, Atwell made the most of his nine snaps on offense, getting in front of cornerback Trevon Diggs and snagging an over-the-shoulder dime from Matthew Stafford for 54 yards to help set up a Matt Gay field goal. Atwell wouldn't see another target after the big play, but the speedster proved that he has the field-stretching speed that Los Angeles needs with Van Jefferson (knee) on IR. In Week 6, the Rams take on a Carolina squad that just axed head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow, which could provide Atwell with more big play opportunities before the Rams go on bye in Week 7.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Now dealing with hip issue
Godwin (hip/knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Previously, Godwin tended to hamstring and knee injuries this season, so the addition of a hip issue is a new reality for the sixth-year pro. The Buccaneers' receiving corps remains banged up, as Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth) all didn't practice Wednesday. Godwin has gutted through his health concerns the last two games en route to 14 touches for 122 yards from scrimmage, and he'll look to do the same Sunday at Pittsburgh, assuming he gains clearance to play.
CBS Sports
Texans' Tyler Johnson: Third highest WR snap count
Johnson was not targeted over 25 snaps in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars. Johnson was active for the second consecutive week and was handed the third-highest snap count among wideouts, moving ahead of Phillip Dorsett on the depth chart. He took the role that would normally go to the inactive Chris Moore (hip). If the Texans don't have to pass, they won't, so targets among the position group are scarce and usually go to Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins.
Tua Tagovailoa injury: Dolphins QB returning to practice after concussion (report)
Less than two weeks after he was hospitalized following a severe concussion, Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly returning to the practice field. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Miami Dolphins quarterback is set to practice Wednesday, but is highly unlikely to play in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. As Pelissero notes, this represents a big step forward for Tagovailoa as he works his way back from injury, allowing him a week of normal practice before he’s fully ready to return to the field.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will undergo surgery Tuesday
Penny will undergo season-ending surgery on his fractured fibula Tuesday and faces a four-month recovery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Penny suffered the injury during the team's Week 5 loss to the Saints and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign. However, per Rapoport, an MRI on Monday revealed that his ankle was relatively clean, so he should make a full recovery. Penny, who signed a one-year deal to return to Seattle this offseason, will be a free agent in March and, barring his return to health, could be one of the more sought-after players during the 2023 offseason. In the meantime, Kenneth Walker, a rookie second-round pick, is expected to take over as Seattle's primary running back while DeeJay Dallas handles his usual third-down role.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Out for the year
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Penny (lower leg) is done for the season due to a broken fibula and a high-ankle sprain, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Penny will require season-ending surgery, an outcome which Carroll correctly diagnosed as "a heartbreaking loss for him." The 2018 first-round pick had averaged an outstanding 6.1 yards per carry through the first five weeks of the season, to build off his 6.3 YPC mark from 2021. That had Penny well on track to enter free agency in 2023 with plenty of leverage. Instead, he will now have to do so while rehabbing from a serious injury. In the immediate future, rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker is primed to take over Seattle's lead back duties, with DeeJay Dallas stepping into the No. 2 role.
CBS Sports
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Practices in limited capacity
Jackson (knee/neck) was limited during Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. It's encouraging to see Jackson at least participate in a limited fashion after he left the Giants' Week 5 win over the Packers due to knee and neck injuries. He'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Week 6.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Tim Jones: Sees playing time trend down
Jones took the field for just one of the Jaguars' 73 offensive snaps in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Texans. Jones a second-year player out of Southern Miss, played a season-high 26 snaps on offense in last week's loss to the Eagles, but he saw his field time drop off considerably Week 5 with Zay Jones (ankle) returning from a one-game absence. Though his role on the Jaguars' coverage units was able to help him avoid the inactive list, Tim Jones will continue to see few opportunities on offense while all of Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marin Jones and Jamal Agnew are available to Jacksonville.
CBS Sports
Jets' Carl Lawson: Making strong return from injury
Lawson tallied two tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 40-17 win over the Dolphins. Lawson's strip sack of Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson helped set up Breece Hall's five-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to give the Jets a 33-17 lead. After missing his inaugural season with the Jets in 2021 while recovering from a ruptured Achilles' tendon, Lawson has returned healthy for 2022, clearing 50 percent of the defensive snaps in each of New York's first five games while tallying 2.5 sacks.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Seeking second opinion
Mayfield (ankle) is seeking a second opinion on his injury in the hopes of playing Week 6 versus the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, and he's set for an MRI on Monday. If a high-ankle sprain is confirmed it seems all but unavoidable that Mayfield misses some time, but the quarterback is reportedly seeking a way to remain in the starting lineup Week 6. Given that Sam Darnold (ankle) is not on track to return from IR this week, it would fall to P.J. Walker to start versus Los Angeles if Mayfield is ultimately unable to go.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Nursing hamstring issue
Santana aggravated a pre-existing hamstring injury during Saturday's Game 2 against Toronto but is expected to be ready for Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday against Houston, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. A few days of rest has been beneficial for Santana, who was able to...
CBS Sports
Saints' Chris Olave: Makes appearance at practice
Olave (concussion) took part in stretching before moving to a side field during Wednesday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports. Olave picked up a head injury when his helmet struck the turf as he was tackled to the ground during a touchdown catch this past Sunday against the Seahawks. It's unclear if he'll do enough to be termed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, but head coach Dennis Allen noted Wednesday that the rookie wide receiver remains in the concussion protocol, according to Erin Summers of the Saints' official site.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Luke Farrell: Sees snap count bump
Farrell went without a target across his eight snaps on offense in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Texans. Farrell was one of four tight ends active for Jacksonville in Week 5, with his 11 percent snap share on offense matching Dan Arnold. Considering Arnold has played 47 snaps on offense to Farrell's 14, the former still looks to be the Jaguars' clear No. 3 tight end at the moment. Even so, Farrell should still continue to avoid the inactive lists most weeks thanks to his consistent role on special teams.
CBS Sports
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Minimal role in win
Dorsett wasn't targeted over 11 snaps on offense Sunday in the Texans' 13-6 win over Jacksonville. With Chris Moore (hip) sitting out Week 5, Dorsett appeared to be in a good spot to earn more work, but the little-used Tyler Johnson (25 snaps) was the primary beneficiary instead. Dorsett has appeared in four games this season, catching one pass on four targets for 15 yards.
