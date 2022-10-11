ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dak Prescott
Colin Cowherd
NFL Analysis Network

Dallas Cowboys Receive Injury Update About QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys continued their winning ways in Week 5, defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 22-10. Dallas continues to win games on the back of what has become a dominant defense as Dan Quinn has his unit playing excellent football. The Cowboys have yet to surrender...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Practice News

Dak Prescott appears to be trending in the right direction. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback won't play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he is getting some action in practice this week. After practice, Prescott reportedly threw passes to wide receivers. The throws "looked sharp and had...
