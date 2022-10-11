Read full article on original website
Cooper Rush To Start at Eagles; Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones Should Sign Dak Prescott Backup to New Contract
The Dallas Cowboys offense is winning Cooper Rush, but that doesn't mean it's thriving. Still, there is value here ...
Ezekiel Elliott Says 'F'em!' to Who Don't Get Cowboys Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush 'QB Controversy'
It is to the credit of the power of "America's Team,'' however, as the Cowboys topped the Rams, 22-10, on Sunday afternoon in L.A., that it - 'Dak vs. Rush' - happened again.
Dak Prescott BREAKING: Cowboys Make Cooper Rush Decision vs. Eagles
The Cowboys QB situation - even with the Eagles on the horizon - has never been about emotion or need or urgency or hype. This is about when Dak Prescott is 100-percent ready to play. So ... is he?
Jerry Jones: Dallas Cowboys will be ‘a mess’ to deal with when Dak Prescott returns
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
NFL Analysis Network
Dallas Cowboys Receive Injury Update About QB Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys continued their winning ways in Week 5, defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 22-10. Dallas continues to win games on the back of what has become a dominant defense as Dan Quinn has his unit playing excellent football. The Cowboys have yet to surrender...
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Practice News
Dak Prescott appears to be trending in the right direction. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback won't play in Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he is getting some action in practice this week. After practice, Prescott reportedly threw passes to wide receivers. The throws "looked sharp and had...
Dak Prescott 'Antsy as F---' to Return as Cowboys Starting QB
Dak Prescott is not healthy enough to play in Cowboys at Eagles. And he's not exactly pleased about it.
Panthers Made Decision on Matt Rhule's Future
Here is the plan for Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule going forward, with Rhule's Panthers sitting at 1-4 on the season.
Another Patriots Offensive Star is Expected to Miss 'Multiple Games'
The New England Patriots are reportedly expected to be without another key offensive player in Week 6.
