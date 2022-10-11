Read full article on original website
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant celebrating 50th anniversary
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant is celebrating their 50th year anniversary. Rebecca went down to the San Antonio staple to get a taste of some of their delicious food and drinks. El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant. 15103 Bandera Road. Helotes, Texas. (210) 695-8302.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to San Antonio this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO - The wildly popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2022 West Coast tour by rolling into San Antonio for one day only!. The pop-up truck will make a stop Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shops at La Cantera near Barnes & Noble.
San Antonio named as one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving
SAN ANTONIO - This is not a good list to be on. San Antonio is one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving, analysis shows. In fact, four of those five are Texas cities: Austin, El Paso, and Houston join San Antonio. Las Vegas comes in...
Burger Showdown 3.0: All the burgers you can eat!
All the burgers you can possibly stomach! Burger Showdown 3.0 is a big fundraiser benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank. Chef Kristina Zhao from Dashi and Sichuan House with all the delicious details!. Burger Showdown 3.0. Friday Night (October 14) 6-9pm Alamo Beer Company (202 Lamar Street) General Admission $50...
Parents of little girl who needs a heart transplant get help paying their rent
San Antonio — It's anything but normal. But for a little girl who's battling heart failure, the chance to paint a dragon pink and orange with green eyes from her hospital bed, is the closest she gets to feeling like a kid. 3 open heart surgeries in just 5 short years of life, Patricia Garay's world is often centered around breathing tubes and heart monitors for a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome with plastic bronchitis.
Man shoots other man in stomach with shotgun following argument
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following an argument in Far Northeast Bexar County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Oval Meadows near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said two men got into...
SAWS to keep Stage 2 water restrictions in place despite EAA moving to Stage 4
SAN ANTONIO – While the Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) has declared Stage 4 water restrictions, the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) said that its customers will remain at Stage 2 for the time being. In a press statement, SAWS officials said EAA announced Stage 4 restrictions based on Comal...
Plasma donations rake in big bucks for those wanting extra cash
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - People have found creative ways to make some extra cash as the economy has taken it's toll on pocketbooks with rising inflation costs. A trend growing in popularity: plasma donation. Christa Dyer has never liked the poking and prodding that comes with getting shots. But when...
REWARD: Man threatens Target employee with pepper spray as he walks out with mountain bike
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for suspect who threatened someone at a Target store with pepper spray. The robbery took place around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Target off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road on the North Side. Police said the man stole some merchandise, including...
TONIGHT: Churchill, Clark try to stay in playoff hunt in clash on Thursday Night Lights
SAN ANTONIO - Churchill and Clark are set to do battle on the gridiron in one of the best rivalries in all of San Antonio in the Gucci Bowl on Taco Cabana's Thursday Night Lights presented by Gamez Law Firm. The Cougars are trying to stay in the top four...
LULAC denounces shooting of teen by San Antonio Police officer, holds chief responsible
SAN ANTONIO - Reaction is coming in after a San Antonio Police officer was charged in the shooting of a teenager in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. James Brennand, 27, turned himself in around 7 p.m. Tuesday to face two felony counts related to the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu on Oct. 2. Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. There are two charges as both Erik Cantu and a passenger were in the car the night of the shooting.
'Every breath is a struggle,' Teen on life support after being shot by police officer
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times last week by a San Antonio Police officer while eating a hamburger with a female friend in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on Oct....
Charges filed against former officer who shot teen in McDonald's parking lot
SAN ANTONIO - Former San Antonio police officer James Brennand has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant in connection with the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, according to a press release. Brennand was terminated on Oct. 4. According to San Antonio Police Chief William...
Fired police officer released from jail after shooting teenagers in McDonald's parking lot
SAN ANTONIO - The fired San Antonio Police officer who shot a San Antonio teenager several times in a North Side McDonald's parking lot was arrested on Tuesday. This follows protests calling for just that. James Brennand, 27, turned himself in around 7:00 pm Tuesday night to face two felony...
Suspect stabs man, tosses lady's purse into river near Downtown McDonald's, police say
SAN ANTONIO - At least one person was stabbed overnight after police say a man was attacking pedestrians near a Downtown McDonald's. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the McDonald's on West Market Street and South Alamo Street. Police said an intoxicated man left a downtown bar and...
Two young people shot while skating at North Side skate park, suspects on the run
SAN ANTONIO – Police say two men are fighting for their life after being shot while skating at a park on the North Side of the city. Officers received a call at around 7:51 p.m. on the 1500 block of Fresno St. for a shooting in progress. When officers...
Body cam footage released of officer fatally shooting man after he threatened them
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police officials released body cam video on Wednesday of an officer shooting and killing a man that fit the description of a robbery suspect. It turns out he was not the suspect after all. WARNING: Some of you may find the video hard to...
Jocelyn Straus, local philanthropist and community leader has died at the age of 91
SAN ANTONIO - Jocelyn Straus, a local philanthropist and community leader has died in her home at 91. Jocelyn Levi Straus was one of San Antonio’s most successful community leaders and master fundraiser. She voluntarily raised millions of dollars to enhance the economic and cultural growth of San Antonio and South Texas.
SAPD Association fighting for its officers' mental health after suicides
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer tragically took his own life last week. It's the latest in a number of similar tragedies in the past few months. But officer suicides are a problem that's happening at police departments across the nation. We sat down with the president of...
Traffic stop by Kerrville PD leads to drugs, a stolen gun, stolen checks and more
KERRVILLE, Texas - The Kerrville Police Department says a man from Spring Branch and a woman from Pennsylvania were arrested during a traffic stop along Sidney Baker. Police say the driver was identified as 32-year-old Cecilia Anne Keefer and the passenger was 26-year-old Aubrey Dale Friar II. The two were...
