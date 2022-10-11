ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant celebrating 50th anniversary

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant is celebrating their 50th year anniversary. Rebecca went down to the San Antonio staple to get a taste of some of their delicious food and drinks. El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant. 15103 Bandera Road. Helotes, Texas. (210) 695-8302.
HELOTES, TX
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to San Antonio this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - The wildly popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2022 West Coast tour by rolling into San Antonio for one day only!. The pop-up truck will make a stop Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shops at La Cantera near Barnes & Noble.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Burger Showdown 3.0: All the burgers you can eat!

All the burgers you can possibly stomach! Burger Showdown 3.0 is a big fundraiser benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank. Chef Kristina Zhao from Dashi and Sichuan House with all the delicious details!. Burger Showdown 3.0. Friday Night (October 14) 6-9pm Alamo Beer Company (202 Lamar Street) General Admission $50...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
Parents of little girl who needs a heart transplant get help paying their rent

San Antonio — It's anything but normal. But for a little girl who's battling heart failure, the chance to paint a dragon pink and orange with green eyes from her hospital bed, is the closest she gets to feeling like a kid. 3 open heart surgeries in just 5 short years of life, Patricia Garay's world is often centered around breathing tubes and heart monitors for a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome with plastic bronchitis.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Man shoots other man in stomach with shotgun following argument

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following an argument in Far Northeast Bexar County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Oval Meadows near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said two men got into...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Plasma donations rake in big bucks for those wanting extra cash

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - People have found creative ways to make some extra cash as the economy has taken it's toll on pocketbooks with rising inflation costs. A trend growing in popularity: plasma donation. Christa Dyer has never liked the poking and prodding that comes with getting shots. But when...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
LULAC denounces shooting of teen by San Antonio Police officer, holds chief responsible

SAN ANTONIO - Reaction is coming in after a San Antonio Police officer was charged in the shooting of a teenager in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. James Brennand, 27, turned himself in around 7 p.m. Tuesday to face two felony counts related to the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu on Oct. 2. Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. There are two charges as both Erik Cantu and a passenger were in the car the night of the shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
