WDEF
Brainerd Community Center renamed for Chris Ramsey
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Brainerd Community Center now has a new name. It’s in honor of community leader, Chris Ramsey, Senior, who died from COVID in January of last year. He’s admired for his contributions to addressing health care disparities among Chattanooga’s minority community. Ramsey played...
WDEF
TN Achieves needs 152 mentors for Hamilton County in next 2 weeks
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – With a deadline approaching, our area still needs a lot of volunteers to help out rising college students. The deadline to sign up to be a tnAchieves mento is October 21. And Hamilton County still needs 152 mentors for our local students. The state...
WTVC
Costumes on a budget at Goodwill Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Halloween is just around the corner, and many turn to DIY and homemade costumes! Great for the wallet and any budget. Cindy Todd from Goodwill Industries of Greater Chattanooga joins The Daily Refresh to spook us for this Halloween season.
WDEF
Local breweries hold blood donation competition
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Give a pint of blood, get a pint of suds. This year’s Battle of the Brews blood drive kicked off Wednesday afternoon. Those wanting to donate blood for those in need were able to do so Wednesday at Wanderlinger Brewing Company between 3 and 7 p-m.
matadornetwork.com
10 Chattanooga Airbnbs Near Downtown, the Riverfront, and in the Hills
The charming city of Chattanooga is a hub for outdoor and urban adventure. Nestled along the Tennessee River and in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city gives the best of both country and city vibes. Get a head start on your Chattanooga getaway with one of these Airbnb rentals.
WTVC
The Haunted Hilltop
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Striving to bring you the best-haunted attraction in the South! The Haunted Hilltop offers more than all the others combined, you will find at The Haunted Hilltop, a huge haunted house, a dark maze, the longest vortex tunnel in the SOUTH!, Plus a Long haunted hayride through the woods, a corn field, a Very nice concession stand, a bonfire, restrooms, a large screen TV outside playing your favorite scary movie and a Halloween gift shop!!
WTVC
Opera Tennessee with the Chattanooga Music Club
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Bette Anna Neal and Sara Snider Schone talk about the Chattanooga Music Club will host an upcoming program of Opera favorites including Opera Tennessee.
wutc.org
Make Music Happen With The Chattanooga Music Census
Chattanooga’s contributions to music can be found at the crossroads of genres. Its music scene shines bright in a constellation that spans from Nashville to Atlanta and points elsewhere, here in the Southeast - and beyond. The Chattanooga Music Census is a citywide initiative - launched a few days...
theutcecho.com
Celebrate National Coming Out Day on Chamberlain Field
Today is National Coming Out Day, and students, faculty and staff can celebrate and support LGBTQ+ peers with a festive cookout at the center of UTC’s campus. The Center for Women and Gender Equity (WAGE) at UTC will hold their annual. “Coming Out Cookout” from 2 p.m. to 4...
Late tow truck driver honored by towing museum
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WCIA) — A tow truck driver who was killed on the job in Champaign earlier this year was memorialized over the weekend states away from his home and workplace. The International Tow Museum in Chattanooga, Tenn. maintains a Wall of the Fallen to memorialize operators from around the world who die in the […]
WTVC
Ketner's Mill Fair
WHITWELL, Tenn — Ketner's Mill Country Arts & Crafts Fair is two days packed with unique arts & crafts, delicious southern-style foods, live music, and activities for the whole family. Step back in time to see the old mill churn out freshly ground cornmeal, and pet farm animals, and...
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: Lodge Cast Iron
SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WDEF) — Lodge Cast Iron has called South Pittsburg home for more than a century, and a new museum has all of that history on display for the public to see. They also play a big role in the city’s annual Cornbread Festival each year, and...
WTVC
Boo in the Zoo and the Asian Lantern Festival at the Chattanooga Zoo
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Darde Long will be joining This N That with a Forsten's Tortoise! They will be talking about upcoming events such as Boo in the Zoo and the Asian Lantern Festival. Stay connected with Chattanooga Zoo. (423) 697-1322. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
WTVC
Celebration of life, candlelight vigil held for Chattanooga drag pioneer Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Sunday night, friends and family gathered at Ross's Landing to honor the life of a pivotal member of the Drag Community in Chattanooga. Fannie Mae Charles, also known as Mama Charles, was found dead of a heart attack in a vehicle on Thursday, October 6th according to her friends.
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
chattanoogapulse.com
Shop, Play, Celebrate At The South Chattanooga Fall Festival & Holiday Market
Before you trick-or-treat, roast a turkey or deck the halls, start your seasonal celebration and shopping at the South Chattanooga Fall Festival and Holiday Market, Saturday, October 29. This family-oriented festival and market is hosted by the Bethlehem Community Center, South Chattanooga Community Association, and the Net Resource Foundation. The...
WDEF
HCHD recognizes October as National Bullying Prevention Month
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – October is National Bullying Prevention Month. According to the National Bullying Prevention Center, nearly 50 percent of children ages 9 to 12 have been bulliedThousands of kids and teens experience bullying on a daily basis, and with a variety of social media platforms to access cyber bullying has never been more prevalent.
WTVC
Regenerative medicine rebuilds the body with Chattanooga Wellness
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how regenerative medicine rebuilds the body. Instead of replacing a joint, consider rebuilding the joint with regenerative medicine at Chattanooga Wellness. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
allongeorgia.com
WALKER: State of the County Update Presented at Chamber Luncheon
Shannon Whitfield, Chairman of the Walker County Board of Commissioners, presented a State of the County report to members of the Walker County Chamber of Commerce recently. Some of the highlights included:. Total liabilities have reduced from $74.2 million in December 2016 to $24 million as of August 31, 2022.
WTVC
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
