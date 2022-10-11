Hawaii woman unlocks jackpot with slot machine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii woman visiting the Ninth Island last week won more than $717,7000 from a slot machine at Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel and Casino.

The lucky guest typically stays at the California Hotel and Casino but decided to switch things up for her latest Las Vegas trip.

On Friday, Oct. 7, she jumped on Aristocrat’s Buffalo Inferno $5 slot machine, and after inserting $100 and placing a $15 wager, she hit three Buffalo Inferno 3X symbols.

Her first spin unlocked a grand jackpot of $717,738.88. Congrats!