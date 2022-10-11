ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii woman unlocks jackpot with slot machine

By Chelsee Yee
 2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaii woman visiting the Ninth Island last week won more than $717,7000 from a slot machine at Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel and Casino.

The lucky guest typically stays at the California Hotel and Casino but decided to switch things up for her latest Las Vegas trip.

On Friday, Oct. 7, she jumped on Aristocrat’s Buffalo Inferno $5 slot machine, and after inserting $100 and placing a $15 wager, she hit three Buffalo Inferno 3X symbols.

Her first spin unlocked a grand jackpot of $717,738.88. Congrats!

KHON2

Hawaii’s Top 10 (Week of October 10)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Start the countdown! Mikey Monis has your favorite local songs all in one place every Wednesday, when Hawaii’s Top 10 airs on Living808. Each edition of this weekly music report will showcase the 10 most popular and most requested songs on radio station Island 98.5. From Kolohe Kai to Anuhea to Maoli and more, Hawaii’s Top 10 will have you off your couch and dancing to the hottest Island hits.
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,047 COVID cases, 5 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,047 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 767 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 80 on Kauai, 88 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now […]
KHON2

How Hawaii is preparing for possible Mauna Loa eruption

Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is stirring, with now daily updates coming from the volcano observatory due to much more frequent earthquake activity there lately. Talmadge Magno is the Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator and joins the KHON2 News at 7 on KHII to talk about how the county is preparing for a possible […]
KITV.com

Hawaii resident wins over $22,000 on penny slot in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KITV4) – Another Hawaii resident is coming home from the “Ninth Island” with a boatload of cash!. A Hawaii resident won more than $22,000 on a penny slot machine at the Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel in Las Vegas this week.
KHON2

33rd Annual Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival

The 33rd Annual Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival kicks off this week! The Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival is one of the longest running LGBTQ+ film festivals in the world. Each year, they screen films from around the world, sharing LGBTQ+ stories. HRFF33 runs from October 13-23 with both in-person screenings and events and online streaming as well. Festival’s director Brandin Shim joined Living808 with all the details.
Fox5 KVVU

Mt. Charleston near Las Vegas sees first snow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cooler temperatures and fall weather is around the corner for the Las Vegas Valley, and with it comes a bit of snowfall for the mountains. Officials at Mt. Charleston reported its first snowfall of the season after some pop-up showers around the Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.
KOAT 7

New Mexico sees historic monsoon season

New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
