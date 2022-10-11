ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones’ hat trick, Borisow’s 2 goals send Souderton past North Penn

FRANCONIA >> Ang Borisow was at the right place at the right time to help the Souderton field hockey team get off to a quick start Wednesday night. After a ball from Lauren Frye on a penalty corner sailed through the air and hit off the cage’s right post, Borisow was in prime position in front to knock it in for a 1-0 Indians lead less than three minutes into their SOL Colonial Division matchup with North Penn.
Delco Roundup: Academy Park dominates Del Val doubles

Academy Park’s Shaniya Robinson and Faith Larkin captured the Del Val League doubles championship with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Knights teammates Isi Osagie and Sanaa Rogers. That completed a trifecta of Del Val crowns for the Knights, who also won the team and singles titles. Chichester’s Juliet Schilling...
Downingtown West’s Gross rolls to repeat as District 1 champion

LIMERICK >> Defending PIAA champion Nicholas Gross ran away from the field, winning the District 1-3A boys golf championship by nine strokes Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course. The Downingtown West senior shot a 14-under par 130 for the two-day event. The top 18 finishers advance to the PIAA Tournament...
Abington continues strong defensive play against Upper Dublin

ABINGTON >> Abington surrendered 23 goals in its first seven games this season. In the eight games since, the Ghosts have allowed three goals. That high level of defensive play continued Wednesday afternoon when Abington picked up a 4-0 Suburban One League Liberty Division win over Upper Dublin at Memorial Field.
DLN Roundup: D-West’s Gross leads district golf after first round

Ches-Mont League golfers occupy the top two spots after the first day of the District 1 Class AAA Boys Golf Individual Championships at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Junior Nick Gross of Downingtown West has a three-shot lead after a six-under-par 66. Ches-Mont League champion Sam Feeney of West Chester Rustin is second with a 3-under 69.
Column: Coatesville cancellation marks disturbing recent trend

Last weekend started off very badly on the area scholastic football scene. The much anticipated Downingtown West at Coatesville matchup had to be canceled due to multiple online threats of violence for the game. Law enforcement deemed the threats to be credible enough that the game was cancelled and will not be made up.
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 10): Wissahickon field hockey edges Upper Dublin

Wissahickon 2, Upper Dublin 1: Down 1-0 entering the fourth quarter, the Trojans pulled off a dramatic SOL Liberty stunner on Monday. Both goals were scored by Sophia Havrilla, the gamewinner at 7:24 off a feed from Ella Hummel. Havrilla tied the game up with 10:24 left in the contest on a penalty stroke. Upper Dublin struck in the first half when Rayla Kratchman scored off an Olivia Burdo assist. Wissahickon’s Meredith Walsh and Ava Fell combined for 10 saves. Upper Dublin’s Camryn Muth finished with four saves.
Mercury Roundup (Oct. 11): Upper Perkiomen girls, Phoenixville boys cap unbeaten PAC soccer regular seasons

Upper Perkiomen scored nine first-half goals in a 9-0 win over Pottstown that capped the Tribe’s perfect run through the PAC Frontier and earned them the No. 1 seed in the PAC playoffs. Sarah Fisher (one assist), Kylee Casola and Sara Edwards all scored twice. Lauren Powers, Alex Cronk and Sarah Straup (one assist) also scored. Jada Roderick, Mary Kate Sitko, Erin Edwards added an assist each while Megan Cairns had two assists.
Upper Dublin rallies late, beats Wissahickon in 2OT

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Upper Dublin couldn’t write a more dramatic finish. Facing their cross-town rival and needing a win to improve their district playoff chances, the Cardinals trailed Wissahickon for most of the second half. Sophomore Anna DiMartile tied the game in the final minute of regulation and scored again with 3:44 remaining in the second overtime to give Upper Dublin a 2-1 Suburban One League Liberty Division win over the Trojans Tuesday afternoon at Wissahickon High School.
Upper Dublin gets wake up call in win over CR South

UPPER DUBLIN >> Upper Dublin entered Friday night’s game against Council Rock South with a 6-0 record. The Cardinals had wins against Kennett by 24, CB West by 28, North Penn by four, Bensalem by 26, Wissahickon by 47 and Council Rock North by 28. A 26.16 average margin...
OTD in 2012: Coatesville blows by WC East

As we continue to look back at the 2012 Coatesville football season, week seven took the Red Raiders to West Chester East. After their first back-to-back wins of the season, the Raiders continued their ascension with a 35-0 blanking of the Vikings. Coatesville only ran 42 offensive plays, but chalked...
Peirce College: On the Move Since 1865

Peirce College recently announced that after 107 years it is moving the school’s main campus from 1420 Pine Street to the 19th floor of the Horace Trumbauer-designed Sun Oil Building at 1608 Walnut Street. Prompted by several factors, including a shift toward online learning accelerated by the pandemic, the move will be the fifth in the institution’s history. Peirce College has a storied past in Philadelphia, where its first classes were held just after the Civil War came to an end.
Wawa Considering Halting Plans in Philly Due to Crime, Councilman Says

Wawa officials are considering dropping Philadelphia from their expansion plans following the ransacking of a store in Mayfair, according to City Councilmember Mike Driscoll, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Driscoll, a Democrat representing the 6th District in Northeast Philadelphia, which encompasses Mayfair, made the comments at a town hall-style forum...
NJ Track Star Daveigh Brooks Killed In Shooting

A 25-year-old New Jersey track star was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday, Oct. 10, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, of Ewing, was found having suffered gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black Ford fusion parked in the middle of Greeley Alley in Trenton around 9:25 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
