Roanoke County, VA

cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

The Wombat Roanoke-made camper ready for GoFest launch

Wombat Camper, a Roanoke startup which manufactures small, overland-style camper trailers, will unveil its first production model this weekend at the Roanoke Go Outside Festival. A prototype was displayed at a previous GoFest. Julie Meilak is the company’s co-owner with husband Brad; they are working with Lift Arc Studios and TxTur to build the $75,000 Wombat. Meilak says they hope to draw interest from some of the 30,000 plus people expected to attend GoFest in downtown Roanoke this weekend for the high-end Wombat, which has a queen-size bed, a “wet” bathroom, a shower and an indoor-outdoor kitchen space.
ROANOKE, VA
City
Vinton, VA
Local
Virginia Health
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke County, VA
Health
County
Roanoke County, VA
WSLS

Lowe’s employees volunteer to spruce up Mill Mountain Zoo

ROANOKE, Va. – Christmas came early at the Mill Mountain Zoo. On Wednesday, dozens of Lowe’s employees helped give the zoo a facelift. About 40 employees from four different local Lowe’s stores put in 320 hours of volunteer labor painting railings, clearing leaves and debris, cutting trees, and much more.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Mountain Lake Lodge debuts ‘Dirty Dancing’ retail center

PEMBROKE, Va. – Mountain Lake Lodge is debuting a retail center to celebrate its famous film history. The retail center will include Kellerman’s Gift Shop, the first brick-and-mortar shop to sell official “Dirty Dancing” merchandise. The center will also feature Salt Pond Living, a shop featuring...
PEMBROKE, VA
WSLS

Another day with a big temperature swing from morning to afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you reported seeing frost in your backyards for the first time this season on Sunday morning!. We have the chilly air in place once again this morning, prompting another frost advisory from the National Weather Service. Areas in blue on the map below will...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Catching up with a ‘Home for Good’ recipient

ROANOKE, Va. – An exciting week as we get ready to hand over the keys to this year’s “Home for Good.”. Our Home for Good project is in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and generous community sponsors, as well as volunteers. Seven other...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - While inflation has prices going up on almost about everything, a favorite hometown restaurant is actually lowering prices for one day only. Texas Inn in Lynchburg is celebrating 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs Tuesday. The owner wanted to show his appreciation for the generations of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NewsBreak
Health
wfirnews.com

One dead, two firefighters injured in southwest Roanoke house fire

UPDATE: Roanoke City emergency crews say one person and a dog have died as the result of a house fire this morning in the 4 hundred block of Albemarle Avenue Sw near Highland Park Elementary School. Authorities say two firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries.Two victims were rescued from the home. Previous:...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

🔒 SOUND OFF | What questions do you have for Alton Brown?

ROANOKE, Va. – Hey Insiders!. Alton Brown, chef and Food Network star, is heading to the Star City. Ahead of his visit, 10 News anchor Rachel Lucas has an opportunity to interview him — and we want to bring you into the process. So, what questions do you...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

WSLS hosting free Trick or Treat event at Layman Family Farms

BLUE RIDGE, Va. – Looking for something for your family to do this spooky season? 10 News is hosting a familiar event that’s perfect for the whole family to get involved!. WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms is back for the Halloween season. On Thursday, Oct....
BLUE RIDGE, VA
WSLS

Why some school systems are still struggling with bus delays, routes

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been almost two months since most Southwest Virginia schools began their new year. Issues with school transportation persist, and staffing shortages are to blame. On Tuesday, almost 30 routes were delayed in Roanoke City – some by an hour, according to the school’s website...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Fire Department honors fallen firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s fire prevention week and Tuesday, the Lynchburg Fire Department took the time to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Friends, family, and city leaders gathered to pay their respects at the Annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service. The service...
LYNCHBURG, VA

