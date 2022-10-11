ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPD’s Special Victims Unit says sex crimes are up 20 percent in 2022

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Warning: The following article contains descriptions of investigations into multiple rapes.

The Tulsa Police Special Victim’s Unit has seen a rash of violent rapes.

“We’ve been extremely bust over the past few weeks, we’ve had several large-scale cases come in resulted in immediate arrests,” said Lt Darin Ehrenrich.

Tulsa Police records indicate they arrested Previn Jones on Sept. 23 after investigators said he picked up a 14-year-old girl near 31st and Garnett in his car.

Police said Jones raped the girl and they arrested him later that day. “They have filed charges in the case,” said Ehrenrich.

Then police arrested Brandon Herd. Police said he raped a woman at gunpoint near 51st and Harvard.

“Formal charges have been filed for rape, forcible sodomy and robbery,” said Ehrenrich.

Police also arrested Wilfredo Gomez after they said he broke into a woman’s house near 56th and MLKJ Blvd and raped her.

Police said the woman shot Gomez in the foot. Though all cases of self defense are different, Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Eric Grayless said lethal force can be used if you fear for your life.

“If you have fear of death or great bodily injury, you would have a right to defend yourself with lethal force,” he said. He went on, “I think it would be very reasonable that you would fear death or great bodily injury if someone is sexually assaulting you against your will.”

Ehrenrich said these recent assaults add to a disturbing trends. He said his unit works on cases like sexual battery sodomy indecent exposure and rape. He said they usually deal with about 1000 cases per year. But, so far this year his unit has seen more than 900 cases.

He said this puts them on track to see a 20% increase in sex crimes. He said with this increase, it’s even more important for victims to report crimes. He said that any report can help them link a serial offender to old cases.

