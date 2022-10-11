Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
John Calipari Women’s Clinic returning this season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari will once again host a women’s clinic for basketball. UK made the announcement on Wednesday. The clinic will return on Oct. 23 at the Joe Craft Center from 3-6 p.m. UK says the clinic is designed for females with all levels of basketball...
WKYT 27
Enzo Mauriz, Max Miller spark No. 2 UK Men’s Soccer’s comeback 2-2 draw with No. 22 Dayton
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 2 Kentucky men’s soccer team (8-0-3, 3-0-1 Sun Belt) fought back from an early two-goal deficit with Enzo Mauriz and Max Miller scoring to help the Wildcats earn a 2-2 draw with No. 16 Dayton (8-0-4, 2-0-3 Atlantic-10). Wednesday’s thrilling matchup saw two...
WKYT 27
EKU ready to ‘Pack the Kidd’ and prepare for transformation of Alumni Coliseum
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a huge weekend ahead for the EKU football Colonels with Sam Houston State coming to Richmond. Two years ago, Sam Houston State won the FCS national championship. EKU is wanting to make that same jump and the Maroons administration is wanting to pack Roy Kidd Stadium for Saturday’s game. The outcome of this matchup would hopefully open some eyes from conferences who might be watching and thinking about bring EKU into their fold.
WKYT 27
Henry Clay’s Jacob Childress named WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Henry Clay’s 20-point win over Lafayette, the game plan was simple, hand Jacob Childress the ball, and get out of the way. “Yeah, you know, hand it to him and let him do what he does,” said Henry Clay head coach Demetrius Gay. “That’s the game plan.”
WKYT 27
‘It was just emotional’: Kentucky Rising raises more than $2.5 million for flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are still talking about Tuesday night’s sold out Kentucky Rising concert. The show was headlined by Johnson County native Chris Stapleton and featured fellow eastern Kentuckians Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers. It was organized by Stapleton after the July floods. Eastern Kentucky artists Ricky...
WKYT 27
Eastern Ky. flood victims attend Kentucky Rising benefit concert
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night, Eastern Kentucky flood victims were set to take in a special benefit concert that will help people affected by the historic flooding. It’s called “Kentucky Rising” and it took place at Rupp Arena we were on the scene to talk to flood victims who were in attendance.
WKYT 27
Toyota gives a preview of what the engineering HQ in Georgetown is working on
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Toyota opened up its North American engineering headquarters in Georgetown to WKYT on Tuesday to see a preview of what they are working on. Executives at the Toyota Production and Engineering Center highlighted how they are “going places” not just here in Kentucky, but around the world. They say Toyota is all about creating the most high-quality vehicles that encourage those to live life to the fullest.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking colder blasts of air
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first of two blasts of colder air is here in Kentucky. This first go around with the chillier air will not be that impressive. Sure our temperatures will likely fall into the 60s but the general chill will not last forever. We should recover by the first part of the weekend. There’s a good shot at tracking upper-60s and low-70s on Saturday.
WKYT 27
City officials focusing on downtown safety ahead of Breeders’ Cup Festival
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Downtown safety is on the minds of Lexington officials as the Breeders’ Cup approaches. “We already have a lot of people downtown enjoying restaurants and other attractions, and we expect crowds to grow even larger for the Breeders’ Cup and the Breeders’ Cup Festival,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.
WKYT 27
Peter Stone & Lexi Brady - UK Theatre and Dance Presents "Radium Girls"
Peter Stone & Lexi Brady - UK Theatre and Dance Presents "Radium Girls"
WKYT 27
Lexington’s VA hospital working to improve access to care
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Time is of the essence when it comes to diagnosing and treating certain health conditions. In some cases, the time you wait for an appointment can be the difference between life and death. The Department of Veterans Affairs website now offers an up-to-date look at wait...
WKYT 27
Lexington’s ‘Go See Trees’ scavenger hunt underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Tree Week in Lexington and the city is kicking off the 5th year of the “Go See Trees” scavenger hunt. It’s a great way to experience fall foliage and learn about native trees. The City of Lexington has over 100 different parks.
WKYT 27
Ky. high school community mourns loss of student
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the school said a student passed away. We’ve learned the student, Jacoby Pittman, was a football player. According to the Jessamine County coroner, Pittman was just 14. The...
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department names new Junior Fire Chief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department welcomes a new member to its staff - a fifth grader, who is now Junior Fire Chief. Reese Tumlinson was honored Monday morning with a pinning ceremony as the next Lexington Junior Fire Chief. This year’s theme was “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a gorgeous day across the Commonwealth, but big changes are just ahead. Another powerful fall cold front sweeps in here Wednesday night, bringing the potential for strong storms before another big blast of cold. Clouds will thicken on Wednesday as our big fall storm...
WKYT 27
Lexington changing leaf disposal this year due to staffing, equipment shortages
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are growing colder, and the annual task of disposing of falling leaves is here. The Urban County Council voted Tuesday to change vacuum leaf disposal and recommend optional services this year because of a shortage of staff and equipment. “Vacuuming is a personnel- and resource-intensive...
WKYT 27
Woman killed in Scott County crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was killed in a crash in Scott County on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office says an SUV hit another car at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The coroner says 23-year-old Hannah Mundy, of Jessamine County, died at the scene. We’re...
WKYT 27
Ky. police departments warn of scams on their Facebook pages
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new warning as you scroll through social media or before you open that new text or email. “When we posted for the Breast Cancer Awareness month, we put that patch on there. Then they started popping up. They made this shirt with our special patch for the breast cancer awareness month,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.
WKYT 27
Montgomery Co. family calls for change in honor of road worker killed on the job
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - A Montgomery County family and friends are calling for change after a loved one was killed while on the job. Allen Congleton’s fiancé Sarah Williams says he originally took a job in road construction to support his family. “On the back of his...
WKYT 27
Police investigating vandalism of Halloween decorations in Kentucky town
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police say they need your help in identifying a vandalism suspect. Officials say that the suspects have been destroying Halloween decorations. Residents tell us there have been a couple of different neighborhoods that were hit. The Burley Ridge neighborhood and the Southbrook neighborhood. One woman...
