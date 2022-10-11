ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, MS

WTOK-TV

Lady Knights beat Poplarville in 5; Win program’s 1st playoff game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Lady Knights beat the Poplarville Hornets in five sets to win their first playoff game in the program’s history. Quite a battle in the Kingdom as the Lady Knights won the first two sets in convincing fashion, but set three is where things started to turn around. Poplarville found their groove and won set three 25-17. There was a complete stoppage in set four as there was a scoring mixup. The proper score was not accurately shown on the scoreboard and officials were with the scoreboard crew to fix the issue. It was eventually resolved and the Lady Hornets won set four.
POPLARVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Key Ole Miss offensive starter likely out for the season, per report

Ole Miss may be without one of its most talented offensive targets for the remainder of the season. According to a report from Chuck Rounsaville on On3 Sports, tight end Michael Trigg could be out for the season with a broken collarbone sustained in the first half of the 52-28 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

OHS Band Marches to Victory

Oxford High School Band represented the Oxford School District proudly on Saturday as Tupelo hosted two competitions in which the Chargers performed and brought home winnings. After first earning “All-Superior” ratings at the State Marching Festival, they went on to take first place in both Color Guard and Percussion, as well as second place and Reserve Grand Champion at the Mississippi Invitational Marching Band Competition.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for Tate County teen

UPDATE: TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued Cayden Schappach has been canceled. He has located and is safe. TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Cayden Schappach, of Senatobia. He is described as five feet nine inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. […]
TATE COUNTY, MS
thecomeback.com

Lane Kiffin gets brutally honest about getting fired

Lane Kiffin has done a fine job this season as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, leading the team to a perfect 6-0 record so far this year along with an impressive top-10 ranking. But as Kiffin pointed out in his weekly press conference, things haven’t always been this easy for him.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Family Business Owners Support Future Generations

Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Four Fall Activities to Enjoy in Lafayette County

School is well underway, and temperatures finally have dropped from the swelter of summer. Fall officially began September 22, so if you haven’t already taken advantage of Lafayette County’s autumn fun, here are a few opportunities to enjoy the season. 1. Trick-or-treat with the Oxford Park Commission and...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Man found dead on I-40 near Austin Peay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call on the interstate Sunday and found a man dead on I-40 near Austin Peay. Police found the man shortly after noon on Sunday. He was pronounced dead on the scene and at the moment, police have said there are no signs of foul play. MPD said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
deltadailynews.com

Area College Mourns the Death of Retired Employee

Coahoma Community College is mourning the loss of Mr. Earl Leaman Gooden, a retired longtime employee of the institution. Gooden joined the CJC/CCC staff as an educator in 1969. During his long and fruitful career at the college, Mr. Gooden served many roles including. chairperson of the Department of Education and Psychology, and later, as academic dean until he retired in 1993.Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksdale, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Viewing and visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the same day.
CLARKSDALE, MS
WJTV 12

Man angry about football team beat, raped girlfriend: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man seriously injured and raped his girlfriend after he got angry with her about a football team and waited days to take her to the hospital. Cedric Rooks, 34, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated rape, and domestic violence. Police said Rooks choked and beat […]
MEMPHIS, TN

