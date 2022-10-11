MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Lady Knights beat the Poplarville Hornets in five sets to win their first playoff game in the program’s history. Quite a battle in the Kingdom as the Lady Knights won the first two sets in convincing fashion, but set three is where things started to turn around. Poplarville found their groove and won set three 25-17. There was a complete stoppage in set four as there was a scoring mixup. The proper score was not accurately shown on the scoreboard and officials were with the scoreboard crew to fix the issue. It was eventually resolved and the Lady Hornets won set four.

POPLARVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO