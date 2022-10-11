Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Lady Knights beat Poplarville in 5; Win program’s 1st playoff game
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Lady Knights beat the Poplarville Hornets in five sets to win their first playoff game in the program’s history. Quite a battle in the Kingdom as the Lady Knights won the first two sets in convincing fashion, but set three is where things started to turn around. Poplarville found their groove and won set three 25-17. There was a complete stoppage in set four as there was a scoring mixup. The proper score was not accurately shown on the scoreboard and officials were with the scoreboard crew to fix the issue. It was eventually resolved and the Lady Hornets won set four.
wcbi.com
Ole Miss RBs Zach Evans, Quinshon Judkins’ relationship goes beyond running back room
OXFORD, Miss (WCBI)- When former five-star TCU running back Zach Evans came to Ole Miss, he expected to be successful. But he didn’t expect the situation to be quite like what it is now. Evans strongly considered Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M when he hit the portal. Rebels’ head...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Key Ole Miss offensive starter likely out for the season, per report
Ole Miss may be without one of its most talented offensive targets for the remainder of the season. According to a report from Chuck Rounsaville on On3 Sports, tight end Michael Trigg could be out for the season with a broken collarbone sustained in the first half of the 52-28 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.
hottytoddy.com
OHS Band Marches to Victory
Oxford High School Band represented the Oxford School District proudly on Saturday as Tupelo hosted two competitions in which the Chargers performed and brought home winnings. After first earning “All-Superior” ratings at the State Marching Festival, they went on to take first place in both Color Guard and Percussion, as well as second place and Reserve Grand Champion at the Mississippi Invitational Marching Band Competition.
Silver Alert canceled for Tate County teen
UPDATE: TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued Cayden Schappach has been canceled. He has located and is safe. TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Cayden Schappach, of Senatobia. He is described as five feet nine inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. […]
thecomeback.com
Lane Kiffin gets brutally honest about getting fired
Lane Kiffin has done a fine job this season as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, leading the team to a perfect 6-0 record so far this year along with an impressive top-10 ranking. But as Kiffin pointed out in his weekly press conference, things haven’t always been this easy for him.
Mississippi River at Memphis expected to approach record low stage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi River has been low for several weeks now due to a lack of rain in the Mid-South and Midwest. Barge traffic has been affected with many vessels struggling to make the commute up and down the river due to the low water. Latest river...
44-Year-Old Willie Boyd Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 7 p.m. on North Reid [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Crittenden County to Shelby County and beyond, low river levels along the Mississippi river are concerning farmers, barges, shipping companies, and more. The National Weather Service’s Mississippi River gauge measured at -6.3 feet Monday and as the weeks go by, it’s expected to get lower....
Mississippi high school senior killed in ATV accident, classmate hospitalized
A Mississippi high school senior was killed Friday in an ATV accident which also injured a fellow classmate. Leah Elizabeth Fielder, 17, of Duck Hill, was killed in the accident while classmate Kaycie Clements was injured and hospitalized, the Grenada Star newspaper reported. Senior class members at Kirk Academy held...
thelocalvoice.net
Family Business Owners Support Future Generations
Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
thelocalvoice.net
Four Fall Activities to Enjoy in Lafayette County
School is well underway, and temperatures finally have dropped from the swelter of summer. Fall officially began September 22, so if you haven’t already taken advantage of Lafayette County’s autumn fun, here are a few opportunities to enjoy the season. 1. Trick-or-treat with the Oxford Park Commission and...
Man found dead on I-40 near Austin Peay
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call on the interstate Sunday and found a man dead on I-40 near Austin Peay. Police found the man shortly after noon on Sunday. He was pronounced dead on the scene and at the moment, police have said there are no signs of foul play. MPD said […]
DeSoto County locals react to drop in Mississippi River water levels
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — If we ultimately don’t get enough rain to get the Mississippi River back to some decent level for barge traffic, it could hit you in the wallet. FOX13′s reporter Tom Dees spent the day along the Mississippi River at Bass Landing in DeSoto County and has been talking to people who have spent a lifetime down there.
deltadailynews.com
Area College Mourns the Death of Retired Employee
Coahoma Community College is mourning the loss of Mr. Earl Leaman Gooden, a retired longtime employee of the institution. Gooden joined the CJC/CCC staff as an educator in 1969. During his long and fruitful career at the college, Mr. Gooden served many roles including. chairperson of the Department of Education and Psychology, and later, as academic dean until he retired in 1993.Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksdale, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Viewing and visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the same day.
hottytoddy.com
Cold Front Expected to Bring Much-Needed Rain; Could Produce Hail, Tornadoes
Oxford has a slight chance of severe weather later today as a cold front moves into the area. According to the National Weather Service, storms are expected to roll in after 3 p.m. and continue into the evening. A “slight” chance of severe weather is a 2 on the NWS’s...
wtva.com
Report: Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game
MARKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Five people were shot after a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Even more people were injured in the stampede that broke out near First Street and MLK in the wee hours of Saturday, October 1. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said shots suddenly rang...
2 missing brothers found; City Watch canceled, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 9:20 A.M. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch alert for Jaden Elrod, 10, and Aiden Elrod, 12. MPD said both brothers have been found. Two young brothers are missing, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Aiden Elrod, 12, and Jaden Elrod, 10, were...
3 suspects on the run after attempted car theft leads to shootout, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects are on the run after attempted car theft ended in a shootout with the car’s owner in southeast Shelby County. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on Shandy Drive. According to the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office, three men attempted to steal...
Man angry about football team beat, raped girlfriend: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man seriously injured and raped his girlfriend after he got angry with her about a football team and waited days to take her to the hospital. Cedric Rooks, 34, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated rape, and domestic violence. Police said Rooks choked and beat […]
