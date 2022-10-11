ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

NMSU school of social work receives $16.5 million for new faculty

By Anna Padilla
By Anna Padilla
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqaMD_0iTxG9at00

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University’s school of social work is receiving millions of dollars in state funding to create new faculty positions. The $16.5 million will help fund six new positions.

The school of social work says with the six new faculty members. The school will be able to graduate 240 students each year–double the current number. They say it will allow the school to admit more students into high-demand programs while helping increase the number of social workers in the state.

KRQE News 13

