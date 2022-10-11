Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Related
'She loved everybody and everybody loved her': Officers find burned remains of New Albany mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved nurse and mother from New Albany was found dead after days of searching, a thousand miles away from her hometown. Police scoured Katie Baunach's ex-husbands property for four days before they found what was left of her body. Carolyn McKinney, Katie Baunach's mother, says...
wdrb.com
Teen shot in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue, near South 36th Street, around 3:30 p.m. The teen, whose exact...
Wave 3
Belle of Louisville offering spooky Halloween cruises this October
An attorney believes former employee Racheal Flannery may have not been arrested if some incidents weren't recorded on security cameras. The state said they've now limited the number of teens housed there, and repairs from previous riots, or "incidents" as the state called it have now been repaired. October marks...
Wave 3
Germantown veterans group prepares to struggle after thieves make off with thousands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An overnight break-in left behind a very tough Sunday morning surprise for members of the AMVETS Daniel Boone Post 1 in Louisville’s Germantown neighborhood. The group finds itself in a fight for survival after thieves trashed their building and make off with and estimated $8,500 in cash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
wdrb.com
Family friends of man killed in Clarksville Walmart say police used unnecessary deadly force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family friends of the man police found bloodied and holding a machete at Clarksville's Walmart say he didn't deserve to die. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
wdrb.com
'You don't have anything to lose' | Louisville billboards encouraging men of color to seek free counseling
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billboards and bus stop signs are popping up across Louisville, advertising free counseling available this month for those facing daily discrimination, poverty and exposure to violence. Louisville Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is trying something new, offering free therapy sessions through October. The...
WLKY.com
Valley Station woman catches suspect breaking into her car on surveillance camera
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Valley Station woman is urging people to be on the lookout after someone broke into her car parked outside her home early Tuesday morning. The break-in was caught on camera. "You feel violated," said Jessica Rodriguez, victim. On Wednesday, Rodriguez spoke to WLKY, and said...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wave 3
UofL Health 'Capturing the Moment' for cancer patients and survivors
Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting. The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west Louisville restaurant owner David “YaYa” McAtee plead guilty in court on Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Some residents cite...
Wave 3
All students taken to hospital after JCPS bus crash returned home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An update has been given on the Jefferson County Public Schools bus crash that sent eight children to the hospital this week. All children have left the hospital and returned home. The bus crash happened on Tuesday at Rangeland and Ridgecrest. It was said that 17...
Wave 3
Louisville billboards to highlight middle school girls of color
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On International Day of the Girl, a nonprofit organization is highlighting local Black middle school girls on multiple billboards across the Louisville Metro. A total of six billboards will be placed in the city highlighting 21 girls within the 300FOR300 program, offering a six-week writing program...
Wave 3
‘A situation no parent can fathom being in’: Lawsuit filed against Vanguard Academy daycare
An attorney believes former employee Racheal Flannery may have not been arrested if some incidents weren't recorded on security cameras. The state said they've now limited the number of teens housed there, and repairs from previous riots, or "incidents" as the state called it have now been repaired. October marks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neighbors in Portland neighborhood concerned by young thieves
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the Portland neighborhood, a Ring camera caught another theft on a front porch. “I really did not think someone would be bold enough to walk straight up on the porch,” Caitlan Corbin said, while sitting on the same porch. “He looked dead up at the camera and still did it.”
'How dare you treat people like that': West Louisville tenants protest living conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several residents held up signs, shouted, and marched for justice Tuesday. The group rallied outside made New Directions Housing Corporation mainly in support of Russell Apartments tenant, Crystal Wilson. "I never had nothing like this. I never had anybody to support me like this," Wilson said.
WLWT 5
8 children taken to hospital after Kentucky school bus crash
Louisville Metro Police Department said multiple people were injured in a bus crash outside of a Jefferson County Public School elementary school. LMPD said that the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. outside of Rangeland Elementary School in Newburg. The crash involved a JCPS bus. JCPS officials said that there were...
Wave 3
Man struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on I-64 in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was struck on I-64 East in a hit-and-run on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., officers responded to I-64 East near Alta Vista Road on reports of a pedestrian who was struck at the location, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AMBER Alert canceled for 16-year-old Kentucky girl
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Julissa Lovick, 16, was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday at College View campus in Elizabethtown, according to authorities.
Wave 3
New phone app allows users to give money to homeless residents
‘I just don’t understand why:’ Car windshields busted in Germantown-Schnitzelburg neighborhoods. Several neighbors in the Germantown and Schnitzelburg neighborhoods spent the latter part of their weekends sweeping up, after their rear car windshields were busted out in an alleged overnight vandalism spree. The Big Stomp music festival in...
Wave 3
Indoor foam combat arena opens in Louisville
‘A situation no parent can fathom being in’: Lawsuit filed against Vanguard Academy daycare. A lawsuit released Wednesday lists 13 counts against Vanguard Academy daycare in east Louisville. Lawsuit filed against east Louisville daycare over abuse claims. Updated: 16 hours ago. An attorney believes former employee Racheal Flannery may...
Comments / 2