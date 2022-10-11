ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Teen shot in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue, near South 36th Street, around 3:30 p.m. The teen, whose exact...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Belle of Louisville offering spooky Halloween cruises this October

An attorney believes former employee Racheal Flannery may have not been arrested if some incidents weren't recorded on security cameras. The state said they've now limited the number of teens housed there, and repairs from previous riots, or "incidents" as the state called it have now been repaired. October marks...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'You don't have anything to lose' | Louisville billboards encouraging men of color to seek free counseling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billboards and bus stop signs are popping up across Louisville, advertising free counseling available this month for those facing daily discrimination, poverty and exposure to violence. Louisville Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is trying something new, offering free therapy sessions through October. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL Health 'Capturing the Moment' for cancer patients and survivors

Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting. The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west Louisville restaurant owner David “YaYa” McAtee plead guilty in court on Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Some residents cite...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

All students taken to hospital after JCPS bus crash returned home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An update has been given on the Jefferson County Public Schools bus crash that sent eight children to the hospital this week. All children have left the hospital and returned home. The bus crash happened on Tuesday at Rangeland and Ridgecrest. It was said that 17...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville billboards to highlight middle school girls of color

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On International Day of the Girl, a nonprofit organization is highlighting local Black middle school girls on multiple billboards across the Louisville Metro. A total of six billboards will be placed in the city highlighting 21 girls within the 300FOR300 program, offering a six-week writing program...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Neighbors in Portland neighborhood concerned by young thieves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the Portland neighborhood, a Ring camera caught another theft on a front porch. “I really did not think someone would be bold enough to walk straight up on the porch,” Caitlan Corbin said, while sitting on the same porch. “He looked dead up at the camera and still did it.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

8 children taken to hospital after Kentucky school bus crash

Louisville Metro Police Department said multiple people were injured in a bus crash outside of a Jefferson County Public School elementary school. LMPD said that the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. outside of Rangeland Elementary School in Newburg. The crash involved a JCPS bus. JCPS officials said that there were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on I-64 in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was struck on I-64 East in a hit-and-run on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., officers responded to I-64 East near Alta Vista Road on reports of a pedestrian who was struck at the location, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New phone app allows users to give money to homeless residents

‘I just don’t understand why:’ Car windshields busted in Germantown-Schnitzelburg neighborhoods. Several neighbors in the Germantown and Schnitzelburg neighborhoods spent the latter part of their weekends sweeping up, after their rear car windshields were busted out in an alleged overnight vandalism spree. The Big Stomp music festival in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Indoor foam combat arena opens in Louisville

‘A situation no parent can fathom being in’: Lawsuit filed against Vanguard Academy daycare. A lawsuit released Wednesday lists 13 counts against Vanguard Academy daycare in east Louisville. Lawsuit filed against east Louisville daycare over abuse claims. Updated: 16 hours ago. An attorney believes former employee Racheal Flannery may...
LOUISVILLE, KY

