Rogers, AR

Rogers, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Rogers, AR
KATV

Rogers Police Department need help identifying a suspect

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Rogers Police Department announced Tuesday they are looking for a suspect who stole tools. On Sept. 14 around 5:58 a.m., a white male suspect was photographed taking tools from a parking lot on 100 S 28the St. The video observed a gold Chevrolet Tahoe...
ROGERS, AR
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman; Missing person resources and cases

JOPLIN, Mo. — While researching a missing persons case in our area we went down a rabbit 🕳 hole and thought we’d share some important regional cases. Also we want to share groups we follow for accurate and up-to-date information. Missing person in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Stephanie Breton has connections in Joplin, Mo. and Northeast Okla. Woman Missing in Fayetteville, Ark...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Attempted kidnapping leads to investigation in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) says it's investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lincoln, Arkansas. According to the sheriff's office, the attempted kidnapping happened Sunday, Oct. 9, just before 6:30 p.m. They say the suspect was a man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was...
LINCOLN, AR
5NEWS

Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLO

2 arrested for breaking, entering in Boone Co.

Two individuals have been arrested following a breaking and entering attempt at the old Burlington General Store in Omaha last January. According to the just released probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the old Burlington General Store in reference to a breaking and entering incident.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
Four States Home Page

15-year-old Carthage boy found safe

CARTHAGE, Mo — A Carthage teenager reported missing earlier today by the Carthage Police Department, has been found. Carthage PD says 15-year-old Macen M. Routh was located and is reported to be safe. Earlier this afternoon (10/11), Carthage Police sent out a missing child alert, asking for help locating the male teen. Routh was listed […]
CARTHAGE, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

67-year-old man dead after Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — A 67-year-old man is dead after a crash in Delaware County, about 4 miles north of Colcord, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said James Gann, age 67 of Jay, was driving a Ford F150 on S 670 Rd, around 2 p.m. on Sunday.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
KHBS

One person killed following a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police tells 40/29 News that one person was killed after a vehicle-pedestrian accident. The accident occurred on the northbound off-ramp of exit 65 in Fayetteville, near Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard. The accident stalled traffic on Interstate 49 around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Currently,...
Four States Home Page

One person airlifted after vehicle strikes pedestrian

GALENA, Kans. — A vehicle strikes a pedestrian on a residential street in Galena, sending one person to a Joplin hospital. It happened this evening (Tuesday, October 11th) near the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Wood Street. Galena Police Chief, Billy Charles said the pedestrian was then airlifted to Freeman Hospital. The extent […]
GALENA, KS

