Rogers man pleads not guilty to attempted kidnapping of teen former co-worker
A Rogers man has entered a not guilty plea in a case alleging that he attempted to kidnap a teenage former co-worker.
Rogers Police looking to identify burglary suspect
Rogers Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a recent burglary.
UPDATE: Six juveniles, one adult arrested after juvenile shot multiple times in Rogers
The Rogers Police Department is investigating after two juveniles were injured in the city, including one who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Prosecution seeking death penalty in Fayetteville murder case
The prosecution in an upcoming Northwest Arkansas murder trial informed the court of its intention to seek the death penalty.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas police searching for suspect after chase on I-49
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A suspect involved in a police pursuit is still on the run after a chase along Interstate 49 Tuesday. According to Bella Vista communications director, Cassi Lapp, it is a case led by Gravette police but multiple law enforcement agencies were involved. Police said the...
Bella Vista PD search for suspect after I-49 chase, crash
Bella Vista police are looking for a suspect that led them on a vehicle pursuit before crashing his vehicle and fleeing into the woods.
UPDATE: West Fork police find missing man
West Fork police are searching for a resident of the city that has been missing since Friday, October 7.
KATV
Rogers Police Department need help identifying a suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Rogers Police Department announced Tuesday they are looking for a suspect who stole tools. On Sept. 14 around 5:58 a.m., a white male suspect was photographed taking tools from a parking lot on 100 S 28the St. The video observed a gold Chevrolet Tahoe...
Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman; Missing person resources and cases
JOPLIN, Mo. — While researching a missing persons case in our area we went down a rabbit 🕳 hole and thought we’d share some important regional cases. Also we want to share groups we follow for accurate and up-to-date information. Missing person in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Stephanie Breton has connections in Joplin, Mo. and Northeast Okla. Woman Missing in Fayetteville, Ark...
Attempted kidnapping leads to investigation in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) says it's investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lincoln, Arkansas. According to the sheriff's office, the attempted kidnapping happened Sunday, Oct. 9, just before 6:30 p.m. They say the suspect was a man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was...
Washington County Sheriff’s Office looking for attempted kidnapping suspect
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping that happened on October 9.
Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
Webb City school goes into lockdown as precaution, everyone OK
WEBB CITY, Mo. – A Webb City school goes on lockdown as a precaution of two unidentified people with a suspicious box. According to the School District, Franklin Student Center went into lockdown around 11:00 am. They say the suspicious box had images of an assault rifle. Police responded...
KTLO
2 arrested for breaking, entering in Boone Co.
Two individuals have been arrested following a breaking and entering attempt at the old Burlington General Store in Omaha last January. According to the just released probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the old Burlington General Store in reference to a breaking and entering incident.
15-year-old Carthage boy found safe
CARTHAGE, Mo — A Carthage teenager reported missing earlier today by the Carthage Police Department, has been found. Carthage PD says 15-year-old Macen M. Routh was located and is reported to be safe. Earlier this afternoon (10/11), Carthage Police sent out a missing child alert, asking for help locating the male teen. Routh was listed […]
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
67-year-old man dead after Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — A 67-year-old man is dead after a crash in Delaware County, about 4 miles north of Colcord, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said James Gann, age 67 of Jay, was driving a Ford F150 on S 670 Rd, around 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Man struck by vehicle in Galena, Kan., MedFlight trauma to hospital
UPDATE: Chief Billy Charles of the Galena Police Dept updates us Wednesday saying the 35-year-old man of Galena, was stable in a Joplin, Mo. hospital. He was struck by a passenger car. The driver was not arrested or charged. They continue to investigate. GALENA, Kan. – Tuesday evening shortly after 7 p.m. reports of a pedestrian behind struck by a...
KHBS
One person killed following a vehicle-pedestrian accident in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police tells 40/29 News that one person was killed after a vehicle-pedestrian accident. The accident occurred on the northbound off-ramp of exit 65 in Fayetteville, near Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard. The accident stalled traffic on Interstate 49 around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Currently,...
Pedestrian crash leaves Missouri man dead in Fayetteville near Exit 65
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A person has died after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Fayetteville near Exit 65 early Tuesday morning. According to Arkansas State Police, the fatal crash occurred northbound along I-49 at around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 11. The right shoulder and off-ramp of Exit 65 were affected.
One person airlifted after vehicle strikes pedestrian
GALENA, Kans. — A vehicle strikes a pedestrian on a residential street in Galena, sending one person to a Joplin hospital. It happened this evening (Tuesday, October 11th) near the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Wood Street. Galena Police Chief, Billy Charles said the pedestrian was then airlifted to Freeman Hospital. The extent […]
