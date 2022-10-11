OK Lottery
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
01-16-17-18-22
(one, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two)
Lotto America
04-08-14-32-44, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4
(four, eight, fourteen, thirty-two, forty-four; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $26,100,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000
Pick 3
2-3-5
(two, three, five)
Powerball
03-06-11-17-22, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(three, six, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $421,000,000
Comments / 0