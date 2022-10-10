Read full article on original website
Related
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
Prepare for a ‘long and ugly’ recession, says Dr. Doom, the economist who predicted the 2008 crash
One of the first experts to forecast the 2008 recession is sounding the alarm bells that another big economic downturn is on the way. With recession fears in the U.S. mounting, many economists are predicting such a downturn as early as this year. Earlier this month, Bank of America strategists wrote they expected a “mild recession” to hit sometime next year. Others, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have been more bearish with their recession forecasts, predicting that only a deep recession will be enough to fix the 40-year-high inflation hitting the country.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: This Former Treasury Secretary's Recession Warning Could Mean More Stimulus Checks Come Soon
A fourth stimulus check could be a possibility -- but it wouldn't be a good thing. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has warned that a recession is likely. Past recessions have resulted in stimulus checks. Lawmakers could be prompted to act by an economic downturn. Things are not looking good...
'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
What is a recession? The economic concept explained and what happens during one.
As prices increase and gross domestic product declines, many people worry about a potential economic downturn, also known as a recession. Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier in August while core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items, climbed 6.3% annually, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index.
ValueWalk
The U.S. Is Officially In A Recession
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Commerce Department on Thursday made its third and final revision to second-quarter GDP. Officially, the U.S. is in a recession, since GDP contracted at a 0.6% annual pace in the second quarter.
The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates 'until the labor market cracks,' Bank of America says
The Federal Reserve will want to see the US labor market shedding jobs before it stops raising interest rates, Bank of America said Thursday. To fight inflation, policymakers are hiking rates "with the expressed purpose of rebalancing the labor market," the investment bank said. The Fed may not stop raising...
EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The economy shrank in the first half of this year, the government confirmed in a report Thursday, underscoring fears of a broad-based slowdown that could lead to a recession. At the same time, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits — a figure that often reflects the pace of layoffs — fell to a five-month low. The drop suggests that companies are holding onto their staffs, despite the slowdown in growth, and that those who do get laid off are quickly finding new jobs. Hiring remains strong and the unemployment rate is near a 50-year low....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joe Biden Gets Unemployment Boost as More People in Work Than Expected
The rate of unemployment in September 2022 dropped to 3.5 percent, compared to September 2021 when it stood at 4.7 percent, says the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
US employers added 263,000 new jobs in September as ‘cracks’ appear in labor market
Jobs market growth has remained robust despite rising interest rates and fears of a recession, but how long it can maintain trajectory is unknown
The jobs report shows fewer people are unemployed — but in this strange economy, that's bad news
Job creation slowed for the second straight month but remains above the pre-pandemic average, showing that the US is still nowhere near a recession.
US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines. The September monthly increase was larger than expected and was pushed higher by a big increase in hotel room costs and higher prices for other services. Food costs also rose in September from August, after a slight drop the previous month. The cost of fresh and dry vegetables soared nearly 16% in September from August. The larger-than-expected monthly increase in overall wholesale prices suggests inflation pressures are still strong in the U.S. economy, with the Federal Reserve likely to continue its rapid pace of interest rate hikes at its next meeting in November.
kitco.com
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon: U.S. to face recession in 6-9 months, markets could become disorderly
(Kitco News) The U.S. economy could be in a recession by the middle of next year, warned JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive Jamie Dimon, adding that markets could become disorderly and the S&P 500 is at risk of falling another 20%. The situation is dire, with problematic inflation, oversized...
The Fed just confirmed that its self-induced ‘growth recession’ could put more than a million Americans out of work
New projections from the Federal Reserve show unemployment climbing to 4.4% in 2023. If proven correct, that would mean around 1.5 million more Americans would go unemployed by the end of next year. The inflation fight will be painful, but letting prices surge would bring "far greater pain," Fed Chair...
Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.
NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it. Plenty of controversy accompanies the move, known as a cost-of-living adjustment or COLA. Critics say the data the government uses to set the increase doesn’t reflect what older Americans are actually spending, and thus the inflation they’re actually feeling. The increase is also one-size-fits-all, which means beneficiaries get the same raise regardless of where they live or how big a nest egg they may have. Here’s a look at what’s happening:
CNBC
Biden says he doesn't think there will be a recession, if so it will be 'very slight'
"I don't think there will be a recession. If it is, it'll be a very slight recession. That is, we'll move down slightly," Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview that was aired Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Monday told CNBC there will likely be a recession...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
US economy is headed for recession in a few months, JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon on Monday warned that the U.S. is headed for a recession in the next six to nine months as volatile markets coincide with disorderly financial conditions. Speaking to CNBC’s Julianna Tatebaum at the JPM Techstars conference in London, Dimon said U.S. consumers would be in better...
The September jobs report shows inflation is not under control and the economy is 'headed for a collision of some kind,' former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says
The September jobs report showed that inflation isn't under control, Larry Summers says. He pointed to rising core inflation, which shows that price growth is still accelerating. "I think we are headed for a collision of some kind or other, and we've just got to manage that collision carefully," he...
'Bond King' Bill Gross warns the Fed against raising interest rates - saying central bank hikes could spark a credit crunch and global depression
Bill Gross cautioned the Fed and other central banks from raising interest rates much higher. The "Bond King" warned further tightening could cause a credit crunch with global fallout. Gross rang the alarm on the amount of US debt, and economic headwinds in other countries. Bill Gross has warned the...
Comments / 0