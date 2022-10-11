Read full article on original website
Irish prep for rivalry meeting with Stanford
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — One of the FIRST words out of Marcus Freeman's mouth today was 'rivalry.'. The Irish and Cardinal have become rivals over the past couple of decades and the latest installment will play out this weekend. This will be the 36th meeting all-time between the...
Productive Pyne: Irish QB flourishing in starting role
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Five weeks into the season, Notre Dame's record is now above .500. And the Irish appear to be playing their best football of the year. Perhaps nowhere is that more evident, that the rapid progression of QB Drew Pyne, who was thrust into the starting role after two weeks and replacing an injured Tyler Buchner.
South Bend Community Hall of Fame inducts 2022 honorees
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Citizens of South Bend were honored tonight at the 35th South Bend Alumni Hall of Fame event. WSBT 22's Bob Montgomery emceed the event. Nine people were inducted, all of whom have gone above and beyond to give back to the community. Among those...
Mural dedication ceremony held for Buchanan Olympic medalist
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — An Olympian and Buchanan native is being celebrated in her hometown. Tonight, a ribbon cutting, and mural dedication ceremony was held for Hannah Roberts. Roberts is a 3-time BMX Cycling World Champion and Olympic silver medalist. To commemorate her accomplishments, the city of Buchanan hired...
Goshen College reveals new mascot named Dash
Goshen College has revealed their new mascot. A black squirrel name Dash was unveiled during the Homecoming Weekend last Friday, when the full embodiment and name was revealed on Friday. Dash will regularly be present at athletic and community events. The black squirrel was selected with 75% support. Students, alumni...
Operation Education: How schools handle parental consent for sensitive topics
Parents already have a say in what their children are learning in school. When it comes to sensitive topics, Indiana and Michigan law requires parental consent. Much of the sensitive content that concerns families is about sex. Experts say it is an important type of education. According to the CDC,...
Delta phases out flight from South Bend to Detroit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Delta Airline flyers out of South Bend will soon have one fewer option for connecting flights, or even a direct flight. The carrier is ending the South Bend to Detroit flight, which was often used to connect to flights out east. This change is...
Lakeshore school board campaigns get controversial
Stevensville, Mich. — Businesses in Stevensville are saying school board campaigning is getting quote “dirty.”. One bakery says after putting up a sign for one candidate, someone called, threatening to cancel their order. The co-owner of the Flour Shop Bakery & Pizza didn’t want to go on camera....
Golic family opens applications for nonprofit grants
Notre Dame alum Mike Golic and his family is giving tens of thousands of dollars to the place they call home. The new, year-round grant program is open to all local nonprofits. There’s no place like home, and for the Golic family, this is it. That’s why they’re awarding...
Update: Victim in Roseland shooting in stable condition
ROSELAND, Ind. (WSBT) — Update: Police have identified the victim of Monday's shooting at a Roseland hotel. They say the victim was shot in the stomach at the Quality Inn just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police identified Shaquwan Coalmon, 25, of South Bend as the victim in the shooting....
Update: SWAT at Village Green related to Monday Quality Inn shooting
According to Police, Roseland Police Department & St. Joseph County SWAT were on scene in Village Green park searching for a person of interest in Monday night’s Quality Inn shooting. The individual was not located in the mobile home park. Police are continuing their investigation of this shooting and...
17-year-old injured in weekend shooting
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A 17-year-old is recovering after being shot outside a home on Fir Road near Douglas Road. Police were called to the hospital in Mishawaka around 8 p.m. Sunday, where they found the teen with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was treated and released.
Traffic Alert: Repairs on Elkhart's Johnson Street bridge
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — There is a traffic alert in the City of Elkhart for drivers who take the Johnson Street Bridge at Beardsley. Crews have started repairs on the northbound lanes of the bridge. This has lead crews to shift northbound traffic over to the side that normally...
Potential improvements for SBPD benefits in the works
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Police Department could be looking at major changes in benefits. The city has been working with the Fraternal Order of Police on new incentives, with the hopes this brings in new recruits. While the original goal was to reduce the deficit...
Former AM General plant could have new owner by end of week
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — New life could be coming to the former AM General Plant. Local officials are excited saying this electric vehicle manufacturer shows real potential. Mullen Automotive could be the new owner. The company was the only eligible buyer at the bankruptcy auction last week.
Woman dies after Monday night crash involving car and house
Mishawaka, Ind. — A woman involved in Monday night's crash has died. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office says Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, was transported in critical condition to a local hospital on Monday but died today (October 12th). The Prosecutor’s office says a 16-year-old driver was driving...
Candlelight vigil marks one year since death of 4-year-old who inspired Judah's Law
Today marks one year since the horrific abuse and violent death of a LaPorte County boy. Prosecutors say 4-year-old Judah Morgan was tortured and beaten over potty training. A vigil was held at the county courthouse in remembrance of Judah's life. Many brought pictures, candles were lit, and prayers were...
