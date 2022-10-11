WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily Game
5-5-8
(five, five, eight)
Hit 5
11-19-22-29-30
(eleven, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
Keno
02-09-17-22-26-38-41-52-55-58-59-62-65-66-67-69-74-76-79-80
(two, nine, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-nine, eighty)
Lotto
09-15-21-31-34-39
(nine, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1,400,000
Match 4
01-02-04-10
(one, two, four, ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000
Powerball
03-06-11-17-22, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(three, six, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $421,000,000
