Read full article on original website
Related
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
CNET
GM Launches Energy Ecosystem Based on Ultium EV Platform
General Motors announced today the formation of GM Energy, a new business unit consisting of the also newly announced Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial ecosystems, as well as the existing Ultium Charge 360 public charging infrastructure. GM Energy will explore a "holistic approach" to home and commercial energy management by integrating stationary energy storage, residential solar power and battery electric vehicles.
TechCrunch
Carbon accounting platform acquired by Sage as climate tech heats up
Spherics was a smaller startup playing in a similar space to larger ones, which include Normative, Plan A, Klimametrix.global, Persefoni and Planetly.com (other carbon accounting players, like Watershed and Climatiq, operate more like consultants). Sage previously stated it plans to support SMEs to get to net zero, and this acquisition...
Carbon credit use could curb company climate action, warns UK advisers
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The use of cheap carbon offsets by companies to meet net zero targets could curb their efforts to cut emissions and slow the delivery of climate goals, Britain’s climate change advisers said on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Royalty-backed Lightrock packs $834 million into its first climate fund
Lightrock, the London-based backer of neobank Niyo and “wood modification” company Kebony, has secured about $834 million (€860 million) for a new fund focused on climate tech. The private equity and venture firm plans to pump the money into startups in areas such as clean energy, decarbonization and sustainable agriculture.
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find a Way to Break Polyethylene Plastics To Create High-Value Feed Stocks That Can Reduce Usage of Fossil Fuels
Polyethylene plastics, which include single-use bags and general-purpose bottles, are indestructible forever. This also makes them difficult to recycle. However, chemists have discovered a mechanism to degrade the polymer (a chain of around a thousand ethylene molecules) into three-carbon propylene molecules, which are in great demand for the production of another plastic, polypropylene.
earth.com
Seaweed-based battery may ultimately replace lithium
In a new study led by the University of Bristol, experts have used seaweed nanomaterials to create a strong battery separator. The research represents a major step toward greener and more efficient energy storage. Currently, sodium-metal batteries (SMBs) are the most promising alternatives to lithium-ion batteries. The biggest challenge that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
The US’ first wind-solar-battery project is now online and can power around 100,000 homes
The first utility-scale energy plant of its kind combining solar power, wind power, and battery storage opened up recently and started providing power in North America. The project, called Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facilities, is co-owned by NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and Portland General Electric (PGE). Located in northern Oregon, the...
PV Tech
Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history
Greece was entirely powered by renewables for the first time in its history last week, according to the country’s independent power transmission operator (IPTO). On Friday (7 October), for a period of around five hours, the country was running off entirely renewable power, reaching a record high of 3,106MWh at eight o’clock (GMT).
Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%
Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
This N.J. senator says our transportation future will be fueled by hydrogen | Opinion
President Biden recently signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, the most comprehensive climate-change legislation in U.S. history. The legislation includes exciting opportunities for federal funding, which will help the state meet its ambitious clean energy goals. We reached our 2020 greenhouse gas reduction goal years ahead of schedule and...
electrek.co
Jackery’s popular portable power stations and solar panels on sale from $126 in New Green Deals
Fall weather and portable power stations practically go hand in hand, whether its for tagging along on camping trips to power your tent or bringing some added juice to the tailgate. Now Jackery, one of the most popular brands on the market, has its lineup of power stations and solar panels on sale starting at $126 as part of Amazon’s fall Prime Day savings event. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
metro-magazine.com
BAE Systems to Provide Electric Drive Solutions for ENC
BAE Systems announced it will provide ElDorado National (California) or ENC with its Gen3 product line solutions for ENC’s next-generation battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell transit buses. ENC’s Axess Battery Electric Bus (EVO-BE) and Axess Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Bus (EVO-FC) will integrate BAE Systems’ Gen3 power inverters and...
NEWSBTC
LBank Exchange Will List Carbon Neutrality Blockchain (CNB) on October 12, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 10, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Carbon Neutrality Blockchain (CNB) on October 12, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CNB/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 12, 2022. As...
Exxon signs with top ammonia maker as its first client for decarbonization business
HOUSTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) fledging low carbon energy business on Wednesday struck its first commercial carbon storage deal under an effort to target a projected multi-trillion market by 2050.
Cummins Drives Gigawatt Electrolyzer Manufacturing Plant Forward in Spain, Expanding Its Global Clean Energy Footprint
COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) will soon begin building its new gigawatt electrolyzer manufacturing plant in Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain, reaffirming the company’s commitment to expanding the green hydrogen economy in Europe and globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005344/en/ Cummins Spain electrolyzer manufacturing facility (Photo: Business Wire)
New Zealand aims to tax the greenhouse emissions produced by cows
People are coming up with unusual ways to fight against climate change. The last we heard was potty-training cows to help curb greenhouse gas emissions. Now, the latest fashion is taxing cow burps to reduce emissions according to New Zealand's plans, BBC reported. If the proposal is approved, farmers in...
monitordaily.com
Battle Motors and ENGS Commercial Finance Partner to Launch Customer Finance Platform
Battle Motors and ENGS Commercial Finance partnered to launch a customer finance platform in Battle Motors Capital. It will be powered by ENGS Commercial Finance, Mitsubishi HC Capital America, related companies and leaders in providing commercial finance solutions to equipment manufacturers and dealers. “Battle Motors Capital provides our customers with...
Comments / 0