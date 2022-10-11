ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Interesting Engineering

World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly

A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
WYOMING STATE
CNET

GM Launches Energy Ecosystem Based on Ultium EV Platform

General Motors announced today the formation of GM Energy, a new business unit consisting of the also newly announced Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial ecosystems, as well as the existing Ultium Charge 360 public charging infrastructure. GM Energy will explore a "holistic approach" to home and commercial energy management by integrating stationary energy storage, residential solar power and battery electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Carbon accounting platform acquired by Sage as climate tech heats up

Spherics was a smaller startup playing in a similar space to larger ones, which include Normative, Plan A, Klimametrix.global, Persefoni and Planetly.com (other carbon accounting players, like Watershed and Climatiq, operate more like consultants). Sage previously stated it plans to support SMEs to get to net zero, and this acquisition...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Emissions#Online Retail#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Business Environment#European
TechCrunch

Royalty-backed Lightrock packs $834 million into its first climate fund

Lightrock, the London-based backer of neobank Niyo and “wood modification” company Kebony, has secured about $834 million (€860 million) for a new fund focused on climate tech. The private equity and venture firm plans to pump the money into startups in areas such as clean energy, decarbonization and sustainable agriculture.
BUSINESS
pv-magazine-usa.com

How long do residential energy storage batteries last?

In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Find a Way to Break Polyethylene Plastics To Create High-Value Feed Stocks That Can Reduce Usage of Fossil Fuels

Polyethylene plastics, which include single-use bags and general-purpose bottles, are indestructible forever. This also makes them difficult to recycle. However, chemists have discovered a mechanism to degrade the polymer (a chain of around a thousand ethylene molecules) into three-carbon propylene molecules, which are in great demand for the production of another plastic, polypropylene.
ENVIRONMENT
earth.com

Seaweed-based battery may ultimately replace lithium

In a new study led by the University of Bristol, experts have used seaweed nanomaterials to create a strong battery separator. The research represents a major step toward greener and more efficient energy storage. Currently, sodium-metal batteries (SMBs) are the most promising alternatives to lithium-ion batteries. The biggest challenge that...
CHEMISTRY
The Associated Press

iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PV Tech

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

Greece was entirely powered by renewables for the first time in its history last week, according to the country’s independent power transmission operator (IPTO). On Friday (7 October), for a period of around five hours, the country was running off entirely renewable power, reaching a record high of 3,106MWh at eight o’clock (GMT).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%

Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Jackery’s popular portable power stations and solar panels on sale from $126 in New Green Deals

Fall weather and portable power stations practically go hand in hand, whether its for tagging along on camping trips to power your tent or bringing some added juice to the tailgate. Now Jackery, one of the most popular brands on the market, has its lineup of power stations and solar panels on sale starting at $126 as part of Amazon’s fall Prime Day savings event. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
ECONOMY
metro-magazine.com

BAE Systems to Provide Electric Drive Solutions for ENC

BAE Systems announced it will provide ElDorado National (California) or ENC with its Gen3 product line solutions for ENC’s next-generation battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell transit buses. ENC’s Axess Battery Electric Bus (EVO-BE) and Axess Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Bus (EVO-FC) will integrate BAE Systems’ Gen3 power inverters and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Cummins Drives Gigawatt Electrolyzer Manufacturing Plant Forward in Spain, Expanding Its Global Clean Energy Footprint

COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) will soon begin building its new gigawatt electrolyzer manufacturing plant in Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain, reaffirming the company’s commitment to expanding the green hydrogen economy in Europe and globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005344/en/ Cummins Spain electrolyzer manufacturing facility (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
monitordaily.com

Battle Motors and ENGS Commercial Finance Partner to Launch Customer Finance Platform

Battle Motors and ENGS Commercial Finance partnered to launch a customer finance platform in Battle Motors Capital. It will be powered by ENGS Commercial Finance, Mitsubishi HC Capital America, related companies and leaders in providing commercial finance solutions to equipment manufacturers and dealers. “Battle Motors Capital provides our customers with...
BUSINESS

