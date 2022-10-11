ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Monday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 19-22, White Balls: 13-25
(Red Balls: nineteen, twenty-two; White Balls: thirteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lotto America
04-08-14-32-44, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4
(four, eight, fourteen, thirty-two, forty-four; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $26,100,000
Lucky For Life
15-16-20-28-40, Lucky Ball: 9
(fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight, forty; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000
Powerball
03-06-11-17-22, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(three, six, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $421,000,000
