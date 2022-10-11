(Sidney) -- High school students in Fremont County have a new opportunity to learn more about the law enforcement profession. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office has announced a new "Cadet Program" aimed at 15-to-18-year-old students at all school districts within the county. Deputy Logan Roberts, who is also the student resource officer in Sidney, has helped oversee the development of the program. Roberts says he wanted to launch the program ever since he began working as an SRO after his experiences with a similar program in Shenandoah and to provide interested students an opportunity to learn more about the profession.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO