Red Oak schools pleased with facilities assessment progress
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are pleased with the progress on the district's comprehensive facilities assessment. In June, the Red Oak School Board selected Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture out of Omaha to conduct the roughly $30,000 assessment to gauge and develop a 5-10 year plan and outlook for the district regarding its facilities. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the first couple of months of the assessment have been going well.
Clarinda board approves first reading of policy primers
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials, like many KMAland school districts, are adjusting their policies to reflect recently passed laws and discussions at the state house. Meeting in regular session Wednesday afternoon, by a 4-0 vote, the Clarinda School Board approved the first reading of Iowa Association of School Board recommended policy primers for several of the board's policies. Among several others, the board approved open enrollment procedures for receiving and sending students. Governor Kim Reynolds earlier this year, signed an updated law removing a March 1 deadline to submit an open enrollment request. However, Board Member Paul Boysen did have some concerns with a reason for rejecting an open enrollment request into the district as a "lack of classroom space."
SCIA hosts upcoming housing meetings
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association officials seek interested homebuyers and builders for potential housing projects. Members of SCIA's Housing Committee host two special events later this month aimed at spurring housing development. Shenandoah's Bank Iowa location at 701 West Sheridan Avenue is the site of a meeting for potential contractors October 20 at 6 p.m. John McBride is Bank Iowa's regional president and SCIA board president. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, McBride says companies interested in constructing new homes are welcome to attend.
Priest Park playground project taking shape
(Shenandoah) -- Years of planning and fundraising culminate with the erection of new playground equipment at a Shenandoah park. Crews from Crouch Recreation are working to install modern, handicap-accessible equipment at Priest Park. Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Kevin Olson tells KMA News considerable progress has been made since work began this week.
Pella celebrating National Manufacturing Month, gives Clarinda schools $2,500 grant
(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Community School District is just one of the benefactors of Pella Corporation's celebration of National Manufacturing Month. That's according to Pella's Shenandoah Plant Manager John Finn, who tells KMA News his company awarded a $2,500 grant to the district to help fund Clarinda's technical trades programs. Other events to kick off Manufacturing Month, Finn says, included breakfast for team members on Wednesday and tours on Friday for nearly 200 area school students. However, Finn says the donation to Clarinda comes to help play a more significant hand in developing the next generation of manufacturing workers.
Gretna Public Schools Unveils New Logos, Mascots
Gretna Public Schools (GPS) sent out an email to parents showcasing new school logos (including one for the upcoming Gretna East High School) on Sept. 15. Every pre-existing logo and mascot was redesigned in some fashion, as well. “I think the new school will be great,” Vice Principal Mr. Chad...
KMAland Softball (10/12): Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley both win district slugfests
(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway and Platte Valley were both high-scoring winners in KMAland Missouri district softball on Wednesday. Jaden Atkins had two hits and two RBI, and Hadley DeFreece pitched in two hits and two runs for Northeast Nodaway in the win. Baylie Busby added a hit and two RBI, and Myler Wilmes pitched in one hit and two RBI.
KMAland Golf (10/10): East Atchison, Maryville advance to state
(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Maryville advanced to state while Nebraska City, Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood had individual girls compete at state on Monday in KMAland girls golf. GIRLS: Missouri Class 1 District 4 (at Lawson) East Atchison shot a 367 and won the district championship, advancing to the Class 1...
Kelley blisters course for Class B title; Duchesne claims 9th team crown
GERING, Neb. -- Omaha Duchesne extended a slim first-day lead and held off Scottsbluff to claim the NSAA Class B girls golf championship on Tuesday. In the race for the individual title, Scottsbluff senior Anna Kelley fired a blistering final round to knock off defending champion, Elkhorn North junior Julia Karmazin, and claim the crown.
Fremont County Sheriff's Office launching 'cadet program'
(Sidney) -- High school students in Fremont County have a new opportunity to learn more about the law enforcement profession. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office has announced a new "Cadet Program" aimed at 15-to-18-year-old students at all school districts within the county. Deputy Logan Roberts, who is also the student resource officer in Sidney, has helped oversee the development of the program. Roberts says he wanted to launch the program ever since he began working as an SRO after his experiences with a similar program in Shenandoah and to provide interested students an opportunity to learn more about the profession.
Board learns of pipeline ordinance misinformation
The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors cleared up some misinformation and continued to discuss legal options regarding the proposed Summit Carbon pipeline at its Sept. 27 meeting. Grant Terry, a Summit Carbon Pipeline Solutions project manager had spoken at a recent meeting of the Montgomery County Planning and Zoning Commission,...
Creston seeks share of district title in home bout with Harlan
(Creston) -- The Creston Panthers (6-1) are gearing up for a battle with Class 3A No. 1 Harlan (6-1) Friday. After suffering a 38-7 loss to Class 3A No. 4 ADM in week six, the Panthers bounced back with a 69-0 blowout victory over Saydel last week. “We really focused...
KMAland Volleyball (10/11): Sidney, G-R, SC East, SE Warren win conference championships
(KMAland) -- Sidney, Glidden-Ralston and Sioux City East clinched outright conference titles while Southeast Warren won the POI Tournament and the WIC, NCC, ECNC and Pioneer Tournaments continued in KMAland Volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Clarinda 24-25-25-25 Shenandoah 26-16-8-15 Clarinda grabbed a four-set Hawkeye Ten Conference win. Find the...
Improved passing, serving setting the tone for Rock Port volleyball
(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port volleyball team feels it has made the proper strides to put itself in a good position during the upcoming postseason. The Blue Jays have maneuvered through their regular season slate with a 12-9 record behind a growing offense and efficient serving. "Since day one,...
Fremont-Mills/Lenox to compete for 8-Player District 9 title on KMA Video Stream
(Tabor) -- A pair of state-ranked football teams on a combined 13-game win streak vie for the Class 8-Player District 9 title Friday night when No. 9 Fremont-Mills goes to No. 5 Lenox. For Fremont-Mills, the Knights come into the pivotal matchup at 6-1 and on a six-game win streak....
Clarinda bounces back in four-set win over Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- A tough opening-set loss did nothing to hold back Clarinda Tuesday on their way to a four-set Hawkeye Ten Conference win over Page County rival, Shenandoah. The Cardinals (15-15 overall, 4-6 Hawkeye Ten) shook off a loss in the first set on their way to a 24-26, 25-16, 25-8, 25-15 victory over the Fillies (16-13, 4-6).
Marvin N. Attebery, 88 formerly Clarinda
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Richard "Rich" W. Verhaagen, 76 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Rich passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Clarinda Council sets public hearing for property transfer to CEDC
(Clarinda) – Clarinda city officials have taken the first steps in a process to donate city-owned lots to spur economic development. Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council approved a resolution authorizing an economic development grant to the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the grant allows the city to donate city-owned properties at 600 and 608 East Lincoln Street, as well as 107 South 11th Street, to CEDC.
