Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay CountyDebra FineFleming Island, FL
Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff saysZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Shelter animal adoption fees will be waived during month of OctoberZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Third arrest made in ‘Lucky 777s’ drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
St. Johns River: Annual State of the River Report scheduled for releaseDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
JSO: Young man in hospital, suspect outstanding after shooting at unknown location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting occurred Tuesday night. STORY: Former executive director of nonprofit arrested for fraud and grand theft in Baker County. At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers said they were dispatched to 4600 Atlantic Boulevard and found a man in...
First Coast News
Police: Clay Country man arrested for shooting into a car during road rage incident, injuring passengers
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A Clay County man was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting or throwing a missile into a dwelling or vehicle and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
JSO: Man killed in unknown shooting in Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported undetermined death in the Moncrief area at Doeboy Street and Anderson Road. JSO reports that around 4:00 p.m. officers arrived at the 6600 block of Doeboy Street to find a person lying on the sidewalk. The person...
Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff says
Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook says a Saturday night arrest was the result of a road rage incident. Timothy Floyd, 57, of Green Cove Springs was arrested Saturday for two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting or throwing a missile into a vehicle on Friday, Oct. 7 at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Community organization identifies 17-year-old killed in Woodstock shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A community organization advocating against crime along the First Coast has identified the victim of a deadly shooting in the Woodstock area last month. MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter says Elijah McDonald, 17, was shot to death on Sept. 27. The incident occurred in the parking lot...
JSO: Man dead after shooting in Moncrief area Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Moncrief area Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 4 p.m., police were dispatched Helena and Doeboy Streets in reference to a shooting. When police arrived, officers reportedly found a man in his...
News4Jax.com
Footage shows moments after road rage shooting that wounded 2 girls
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Newly-obtained videos show the moments after authorities said two children were shot during a road rage incident over the weekend in Nassau County. One of the videos was cellphone footage that a viewer sent News4JAX. In the video, which appears to have been taken shortly after the incident, there are several people standing outside of multiple vehicles after a 5-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were shot. Those vehicles include a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, as well as a black Dodge Ram and a gray Nissan Murano — both of which Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said were involved in the incident.
News4Jax.com
Man found dead of gunshot wound on sidewalk of Jacksonville neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to a scene Wednesday afternoon on Doeboy Street after a call about someone who was lying on a sidewalk. According to Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit, police responded to the neighborhood at 4 p.m. They found the body of a man in his late 20s who had been shot at least once.
News4Jax.com
‘He’s lucky to be alive’: Woman recalls helping man shot in apparent road rage incident in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A woman witnessed an apparent road rage incident last week in Clay County, she told News4JAX on Tuesday. It happened Friday evening on Blanding Boulevard near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue. Jerry McEver said that he was shot and that the other person in the...
First Coast News
JSO: One dead after shooting in Woodstock area, police looking for leads
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for information after a deadly shooting in the Woodstock area Tuesday night. Around 3:50 p.m., The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Detroit Street and W. 3rd Street. When they arrived, police say they located a...
News4Jax.com
Family dog dies in Arlington house fire, Jacksonville firefighters say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A dog died in a house fire Wednesday morning in the Alderman Park area of Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD tweeted around 10:10 a.m. that crews responded to a fire at a home on Parkridge Circle. According to JFRD, it was...
Reports: Possible body found near Salvation Army on Beach Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police activity was reported at a bus stop on Beach Boulevard after reports of a body found Wednesday. The bus stop is located in front of the Salvation Army near Country Side Road. Multiple First Coast News employees reported seeing a body covered with a sheet...
Police: Murder suspect apprehended by K-9 on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A K-9 was able to apprehend a murder suspect after a deadly shooting last week on Jacksonville's Northside, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Erik Rashard Allen, 34, has been arrested for murder. He has also been charged with two counts of possession of...
JSO: Homicide investigation ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the scene of a person who had been shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO believes the victim may have been shot at one location,...
News4Jax.com
Residents of Mandarin apartment complex questioning notice referencing inspections with JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some people living at a Mandarin apartment complex are questioning a notice that they recently received. Management left notes on doors telling some residents of the Pickwick Flats Apartments that they would be inspecting units along with Jacksonville sheriff’s officers on Wednesday. There were no search warrants or any other notifications.
Man charged in Jacksonville cold case rape from 1989, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story) A man has been charged with sexual battery in a cold case rape dating back to 1989, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Raney Richardson Sr, 68, was charged with sexual battery after an incident that...
Florida Mom Jailed After Feeding 2-Year-Old Child Candy With “Fentanyl Dirty” Hands
A 2-year-old child was transported to the hospital Monday evening after the grandmother noticed the child becoming lethargic after receiving candy from Jessica Martinez. Martinez had left the property and when contacted by phone told the grandparents of the child that her “hands were dirty
Woman dead after hit while walking across Atlantic Blvd, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman is dead after she was hit trying to cross Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night. STORY: JSO investigates triple shooting at local motel that saw nearly 500 calls for service in one year. According to detectives, at approximately 10...
News4Jax.com
Arrest report details what police say led to ax-wielding man being shot by DCPS officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Tuesday obtained a partially-redacted police report for Eric Hurley, the man who was shot by a Duval County Public Schools police officer after investigators said he attempted to get into Ruth N. Upson Elementary, ax in hand. The officer who wrote the report responded...
‘He was swinging at parents’: Police shoot man with ax outside Florida school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police shot a man outside of a Florida school after they said he was threatening people with an ax and trying to get inside the building. Police told WJAX that the suspect was on the campus of Ruth Upson Elementary in Jacksonville on Friday afternoon with an ax, and attempted to gain access to the school’s buildings.
