ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

VCSC approves new security cameras, 2023 budget

By Terry Craig
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxf6e_0iTxDp6b00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Board approved new security cameras for its three high schools at its meeting on Monday.

The $225,000 worth of cameras will provide up to 100 more camera views than before. The previous cameras only had one view per camera. Now, each camera will have four views. VCSC Director of Student Services Dr. Tom Balitewicz said that this is a cost-effective and efficient move.

“These are one camera with four different views so it’s economical and is also more effective,” Balitewicz said.

The older cameras stored information in an analog system. These newer cameras store information in a cloud storage system which will make it easier for administrators to access the camera feeds from a mobile device.

“It makes it a lot more readily available,” Balitewicz explained. “Administrators would be able to view that on our phones so that makes that a lot easier and nicer to have that accessibility.”

These cameras have already been installed in the middle and elementary schools. There’s no timetable as to when they will be installed in the high school yet. Balitewicz cited supply chain reasons for the uncertain timeline.

Soon with more cameras, Balitewicz assured that the new additions will make the high schools safer.

“You’re not going to get a view of everything, but this will make the probability a lot higher,” Balitewicz stated.

The Vigo County School Board also approved its $168 million budget for 2023 at its meeting. VCSC Chief Financial Officer Donna Wilson said that they are still waiting for end of year revenues and yearend tax distribution to know the exact estimate of the budget.

“All those things are taken into account when the DLGF actually works our budget and we’ll get final numbers by the January,” Wilson said.

NEXT: Changes are coming to Vigo Co. ballots Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Duke Energy grants $8,000 to Vigo County Fairgrounds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nature grant will help bring new life to the Vigo County Fairgrounds. On Wednesday, the Duke Energy Foundation presented an $8,000 check to the Wabash Valley Fair Association. According to the fairgrounds property manager, Jenny Hamilton, they were able to plant 36 new trees with the money. “Our budgets […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 3 – October 9

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 3, 2022 through October 9, 2022. Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. (6 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed insects in dry food items and mouse droppings throughout kitchen. Found raw meat being stored above eggs and tomatoes. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and clean dishes. No sanitizer provided. Observed several food items in the walk-in and reach-in coolers with no date of consumption. Observed several food items not being held at 41F or less.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Early voting is underway in Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – You can now cast a ballot for this year’s midterm election as the early voting period is underway in Indiana. The early voting period will run until November 7th which is the day before Election Day. Locally, Vigo County has about 70,000 registered voters. Although it’s highly unlikely that voter […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Rockville water customers asked to answer survey

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents in Rockville are being asked about the town’s water distribution system. According to Rockville Liaison Jeff Eslinger, a 6-question survey has been created as part of an effort to apply for potential grant funding for an upcoming project. Eslinger said the town is looking to perform a water rehabilitation and […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vigo County, IN
Education
Vigo County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Education
County
Vigo County, IN
Fox 59

2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Vigo County woman who died of an overdose earlier this year. Police said Kristin Carrington, 24, of Greencastle, and Aaron Gates, 25, of Paris, Illinois were taken into custody in Vigo County, where they are currently being held, for their alleged role in the February 9 overdose death of 20-year-old Shauna Patterson from Terre Haute.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Law Enforcement summit takes place in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The 2nd annual National Law Enforcement Survival Summit is underway at the Terre Haute Convention Center. The four-day summit draws law enforcement from across the country to hear various speakers and gain physical, emotional and the mental resources that they need to perform their duties. Surviving a police career has […]
WTWO/WAWV

Local universities discuss ongoing projects as part of $500 million initiative

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Population growth, workforce growth and quality of life projects. Those were the themes in the Vigo County Historical Society on Tuesday, as local higher education leaders met with state officials to discuss ongoing projects as a part of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI program. Officials with Rose […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Cloud Storage#Storage System#Vcsc
WTWO/WAWV

Renovations coming to Lincoln Memorial Bridge

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Joe Herron looked at the missing stone facade located on the Lincoln Memorial Bridge, he described the National Parks Service number one concern. “The real fear is if it happens with the pylons directly over the bridge,” he said. Herron, the chief ranger at the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park, […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Overnight shooting investigation underway

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Few details are available at this time. Indiana State Police confirm it happened at 601 West Central Avenue in Brazil. Clay County dispatch says Indiana State Police are assisting Brazil City Police. They say...
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

Car drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is cleaning up following a morning car crash. Around 11:00 Tuesday morning, a car drove through the front of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. The salon was open at the time of the crash. According to police, the driver stepped on...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Road closure planned for State Road 54 in Linton

GREENE COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 54 in Linton. Beginning on or around Wednesday, October 12, contractors will close State Road 54 in Linton near Parkview Motors. This closure will allow crews to perform a box culvert replacement. The closure will last 24 hours a day. The project is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
LINTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
WTWO/WAWV

Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County

CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m. Dispatch also said the home was not a total loss and fire crews were […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash on US 41 sends multiple people to hospital

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A two-car accident on US 41 sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday. According to a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a car turning east onto State Route 246 was t-boned by a car heading north on US 41.  The officer said he wasn’t sure how many were transported, […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal Greene Co. car wreck

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The 16-year-old who died in the single-vehicle crash has been identified as a student of Eastern Greene Schools. According to a news release from the school corporation, Jedd Cummings, 16, died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Superintendent, Trent Provo, said […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Police arrest man after stabbing outside Bloomington Kroger

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stabbed another man during a struggle over the knife Monday. The Bloomington Police Department said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Kroger located on South Liberty Drive around 11 p.m. Monday. The victim was able to identify Curtis Martin as the suspect, saying he spotted him outside Kroger when they arrived at the store.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy