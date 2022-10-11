VCSC approves new security cameras, 2023 budget

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Board approved new security cameras for its three high schools at its meeting on Monday.

The $225,000 worth of cameras will provide up to 100 more camera views than before. The previous cameras only had one view per camera. Now, each camera will have four views. VCSC Director of Student Services Dr. Tom Balitewicz said that this is a cost-effective and efficient move.

“These are one camera with four different views so it’s economical and is also more effective,” Balitewicz said.

The older cameras stored information in an analog system. These newer cameras store information in a cloud storage system which will make it easier for administrators to access the camera feeds from a mobile device.

“It makes it a lot more readily available,” Balitewicz explained. “Administrators would be able to view that on our phones so that makes that a lot easier and nicer to have that accessibility.”

These cameras have already been installed in the middle and elementary schools. There’s no timetable as to when they will be installed in the high school yet. Balitewicz cited supply chain reasons for the uncertain timeline.

Soon with more cameras, Balitewicz assured that the new additions will make the high schools safer.

“You’re not going to get a view of everything, but this will make the probability a lot higher,” Balitewicz stated.

The Vigo County School Board also approved its $168 million budget for 2023 at its meeting. VCSC Chief Financial Officer Donna Wilson said that they are still waiting for end of year revenues and yearend tax distribution to know the exact estimate of the budget.

“All those things are taken into account when the DLGF actually works our budget and we’ll get final numbers by the January,” Wilson said.

