Cleveland City Council unanimously passes resolution banning conversion therapy for children in the city
CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council has officially voted to ban the practice of conversion therapy for children in the community. Legislators on Monday unanimously passed a resolution that makes it illegal for any mental health professionals working within city limits to take part "in sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression change efforts with a minor, without regard to whether the mental health professional is compensated or receives any form of remuneration for his or her services." The measure was originally sponsored by Councilman Brian Mooney, but he was later joined by eight of his colleagues, including Council President Blaine Griffin.
Which Northeast Ohio establishments have been approved for sports betting?: Full list
CLEVELAND — Following a nearly five-year wait, sports betting is set to be legalized in Ohio. After Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 29 in late-December 2021, sports gaming is set to launch in the Buckeye State at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Ahead of the New Year's...
Debate continues over Cleveland Heights City Council-mayor accord on interactions
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council continues to go back and forth over a written agreement on how to seek information from Mayor Kahlil Seren and input from his department directors. Seren, Council President Melody Joy Hart and Vice President Craig Cobb all signed a Sept. 21 “memorandum of understanding”...
East Cleveland law director: Recall petitions against Mayor Brandon King invalid
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The initiative calling for the removal of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King in next month's election appears to be coming off of the ballot. After a lengthy legal process that involved the Ohio Supreme Court, East Cleveland Law Director Willa Hemmons declared on Wednesday that the recall petitions against King were invalid due to a violation of a Ohio Revised Code. The referenced code states a recall petition “shall contain a general statement in not more than two hundred words of the grounds upon which the removal of the person is sought.” King alleged that there apparently were 500 words in the petition calling for his recall.
Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
Education Station: Canton City Schools helping parents beat childhood immunization deadline
CANTON, Ohio — Parents, a gentle reminder for you - students who are not up to date on immunizations may not be allowed to attend classes after your district’s deadline. But Canton City Schools is helping parents beat the cutoff. "We wanna be in a position where this...
$4.4 million approved for St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s Psychiatric Emergency Department
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County approved more than $4.4 million in funding for St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s Psychiatric Emergency Department Wednesday. It comes months after the medical center announced its ending inpatient services and slashing hundreds of...
Cleveland City Council to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council is poised to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth and impose criminal penalties for mental health professionals who provide it. The law change, proposed by Councilman Brian Mooney and passed Monday by two council committees, is expected to go up for a final vote before council on Monday night.
Cleveland expected to approve controversial ShotSpotter contract: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After receiving approval from two, key committees, the City of Cleveland is set to approve a controversial $2.8 million contract for ShotSpotter. The contract to ShotSpotter would expand the gunshot-detection technology to an area four times the size of its current use in the city’s Fourth District. The money, if approved, would come from Cleveland’s $512 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Brecksville residents to vote Nov. 8 on Brew Garden owner’s plan for restaurant-party center
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- On Nov. 8, voters here will decide whether the owner of Brew Garden in Strongsville and Middleburg Heights can build a fine-dining restaurant/party center at the northeast corner of Miller and South Edgerton roads. In July, City Council placed on the November ballot a rezoning that the...
Cuyahoga County short 145 case workers in Department of Child and Family Services office
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Like so many businesses and offices in Northeast Ohio, workers at Cuyahoga County’s child and family services put “We’re Hiring” signs outside the Jane Edna Hunter building. What’s different about the ask within that department is that children’s lives are literally dependent...
Cleveland man dies in police custody before he is booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died in police custody after he was arrested Tuesday for a domestic violence incident. Ashraf Hasan Nabeel Aljaf, 33, of Cleveland was arrested about 8:20 p.m. after officers were called for reports of a domestic violence incident, according to police and county officials.
Leading with Pride: Meet Cleveland’s Latino leader who’s bringing communities together
CLEVELAND — This Hispanic Heritage Month, 3News is spotlighting local Latino leaders that are opening new doors to inclusion among the community. One Cleveland woman is being recognized for leading the way, bringing two communities together with pride. Marisol Martinez recognizes Cleveland as home. “This is my base,” Martinez...
Public Square drug arrest: Crack cocaine, vial of ‘wet’ seized in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Vice unit officers from the Cleveland Division of Police made an arrest downtown on Tuesday that resulted in the confiscation of crack cocaine and other contraband. The Third District 32 grams of crack cocaine, a vial of “wet,” and more than $1,260 were seized during the...
Concerns rise over panhandling in downtown Cleveland as Guardians prepare to host American League Division Series
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians' unexpected and exciting playoff run brought tens of thousands to downtown Cleveland to be a part of the ride when the Tampa Bay Rays were in town last weekend. More of the same is expected when the Guardians welcome in the New York Yankees...
Domestic violence suspect dies after being transported to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old man died Tuesday evening after being arrested by Cleveland police and transported to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. Cleveland police said the man was taken into custody around 8:20 p.m. at a home on Tyler Avenue during a domestic violence investigation. Police added two guns were taken from the home.
2 men caught cheating in Cleveland walleye fishing tournament charged with crimes, boat seized: 3New Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. In a breaking news update, the two men caught cheating in the Lake Erie walleye fishing tournament have been charged...
Rev. Al Sharpton backs Black Contractors Group in dispute over Sherwin-Williams HQ
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Civil rights icon Rev. Al Sharpton took to Cleveland City Hall steps Tuesday to advocate for the Black Contractors Group. BCG has been in a two-year battle with Sherwin-Williams over the development of the company’s global headquarters. “They chopped the money up prior to giving...
Most Northeast Ohio bus stops don't have shelters. Here's what goes into deciding which gets them
Chris Martin relies on the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority to get around Cleveland. Some bus stops, like at West 25th Street and Monroe Avenue, have shelters where he is able to sit or stand away from the elements. At other stops, Martin isn’t so lucky. Martin is a...
Cleveland EMS commissioner given new position
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mayor Justin Bibb has moved Cleveland EMS Commissioner Nicole Carlton to a new job overseeing the city’s Emergency Operations Center. Carlton’s new position, effective last Monday, is assistant director of emergency operations. She is charged with preparing for major emergencies and coordinating the city’s response to them.
