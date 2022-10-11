ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments

WKYC

Cleveland City Council unanimously passes resolution banning conversion therapy for children in the city

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council has officially voted to ban the practice of conversion therapy for children in the community. Legislators on Monday unanimously passed a resolution that makes it illegal for any mental health professionals working within city limits to take part "in sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression change efforts with a minor, without regard to whether the mental health professional is compensated or receives any form of remuneration for his or her services." The measure was originally sponsored by Councilman Brian Mooney, but he was later joined by eight of his colleagues, including Council President Blaine Griffin.
WKYC

East Cleveland law director: Recall petitions against Mayor Brandon King invalid

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The initiative calling for the removal of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King in next month's election appears to be coming off of the ballot. After a lengthy legal process that involved the Ohio Supreme Court, East Cleveland Law Director Willa Hemmons declared on Wednesday that the recall petitions against King were invalid due to a violation of a Ohio Revised Code. The referenced code states a recall petition “shall contain a general statement in not more than two hundred words of the grounds upon which the removal of the person is sought.” King alleged that there apparently were 500 words in the petition calling for his recall.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland expected to approve controversial ShotSpotter contract: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After receiving approval from two, key committees, the City of Cleveland is set to approve a controversial $2.8 million contract for ShotSpotter. The contract to ShotSpotter would expand the gunshot-detection technology to an area four times the size of its current use in the city’s Fourth District. The money, if approved, would come from Cleveland’s $512 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland EMS commissioner given new position

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mayor Justin Bibb has moved Cleveland EMS Commissioner Nicole Carlton to a new job overseeing the city’s Emergency Operations Center. Carlton’s new position, effective last Monday, is assistant director of emergency operations. She is charged with preparing for major emergencies and coordinating the city’s response to them.
