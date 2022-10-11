ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, TX

Comments / 7

Sharon Woody
2d ago

Yes this awful person is only ONE of many out there!!..I have experienced this too..but not such a high amount stolen..So sad...hopefully she will be punished and SHOULD HAVE TO PAY BACK these people......really makes me mad how rotten people can be😖

Reply(1)
6
Sharon Woody
2d ago

Oh yes..when I reported theft...I was told by the company I would have to prove it!!!...They just swnt her someplace else to abuse others.

Reply
5
No Need To Reply
1d ago

she has a BMW working as a caregiver??!! Lol, yeah u have to be stealing to have anything like that living off of a caregivers pay. Wow! tragic

Reply
3
Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

2 local residents arrested on multiple charges, including abandoning and endangering four children

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a Victoria Police Department officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Stayton Avenue and Brownson Street. Law enforcement identified the driver as 34-year-old Jamel Galindo and the passenger as 37-year-old Maricella Siller. While speaking to the occupants, the officer detected the smell of marijuana...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Three arrested in drug investigation

Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
VICTORIA, TX
Yahoo!

Corpus Christi police arrest man in connection to fatal stabbing

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing another 18-year-old at an apartment near Woodlawn Elementary School Monday morning. Around 8:30 a.m., Corpus Christi Police Department officers found a man had been stabbed inside an apartment in the 6500 block of McArdle Road. The man died at the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Rockport, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Rockport, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Caregiver#Rockport Police
KIII 3News

Nueces County appoints first official public defender

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An oversight committee appointed local attorney Danice Obregon to head Nueces County’s first official public defense department next month. Prior to Chief Public Defender Obregon’s appointment, Nueces County was one of the largest in the state to not have a public defender. In prior cases, judges assigned attorneys to aid in legal proceedings where people couldn’t afford representation or were mentally ill.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy