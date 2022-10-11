CHICAGO (CBS) – An attempted carjacking ends with shots fired in the Uptown neighborhood Wednesday night.Chicago police said around 10:40 p.m., a 35-year-old man was in an alley loading his car, in the 5100 block of North Glenwood Avenue, when he was approached by two unknown men.One of the suspects produced a firearm and struck the victim on the head while the second suspect climbed into the driver's seat of the vehicle. The victim attempted to pull the offender out of the vehicle while fighting off the suspect with the firearm, according to police.During the fight, an unknown woman suspect...

