Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Community center to honor Lincoln High's legacy

Lincoln High School Historical Foundation proposes new community center in Southside Paducah. The Lincoln High School Historical Foundation is a new organization with big plans to build a community center in Southside Paducah. The group is enlisting support from the community to make it happen.
PADUCAH, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Eastern KY focuses recovery efforts on holiday support

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Superintendents of the flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky told Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership recovery efforts are moving toward helping families and students during the holiday season. Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the district’s top priority is focusing on making sure displaced families currently living in temporary housing are attended […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Southern Illinois Healthcare names new president and CEO

CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Healthcare has named John Antes of St. Louis as its new president and CEO. SIH says Antes will succeed SIH President and CEO Rex Budde, who plans to retired at the end of 2022. SIH Board of Trustees chairman Dr. Robert Mees said in a statement released Wednesday that the board of trustees is "profoundly grateful" to Budde for his "fiscal integrity and vision guiding SIH through a period of growth and development and navigating the organization through the COVID pandemic."
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Benton Elementary named one of America's healthiest schools in 2022

BENTON, KY — Benton Elementary was named one of the Nation's healthiest schools by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, they announced on Wednesday. According to the release, 406 US schools received the honor, which celebrates their dedication to "supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families."
BENTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Massac County voters to consider annexation of local school district

MASSAC COUNTY, KY — The voters of Massac County, Illinois, will decide whether they want to approve the annexation of the Joppa-Maple Grove School District to the Massac County School District. The Paducah Sun reports that the Franklin-Johnson-Massac-Williamson Regional Board of Trustees approved a petition requesting annexation. This comes...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Distillery to invest $26M in Fulton Co., Ky.; create 54 jobs

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A distillery announced it will increase its operation by investing millions of dollars in Fulton County. According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office, Jackson Purchase Distillery, LLC, a startup bourbon producer, is expected to invest nearly $26 million in the county and create 54 full-time jobs.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Former Marshall County teacher to be inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A former Marshall County teacher is being posthumously inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. Wilma Pace — who died in 2012 at the age of 92 — taught for 29 years. She began her teaching career in Crofton, Kentucky, but she joined Marshall County Schools in 1946. Marshall County Schools says Pace taught business, English and French over the course of her career, most of which she spent at South Marshall High School. She also taught at South Marshall Middle School, which is where she was teaching when she retired in the 1980s. An obituary for Pace published by Collier Funeral Home says teaching was her life, and she loved both her profession and her students.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Pastor, 80, retires after 61 years in ministry: 'I've loved the journey'

PRINCETON, Ky. (KT) — A ministry journey of 61 years ended this month for Doug Anderson, who described those years as a “wonderful journey.”. “I can’t fault it in any way,” said the 80-year-old Anderson. “The Lord has blessed me far beyond what I deserve. I’ve loved the journey with the Lord and His people.”
PRINCETON, KY
WBKO

Distiller boosts investment in western Kentucky operations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Startup Kentucky bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery is boosting its investment. Gov. Andy Beshear says the company will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County in western Kentucky to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs. Jackson Purchase’s project has grown from an initially...
FULTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Beth named Kentucky's Ms. Golf

PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth was named Kentucky's Ms. Golf on Wednesday. Beth came in first in the All-State point totals, finishing with 1490 total. Madison Central's Elizabeth Eberle came in second with 1170. The title comes on the heels of Beth winning a state championship on...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Power customer rates down for quarter starting Oct. 1

PADUCAH — If you're a Paducah Power System customer, you can expect to pay less this quarter. Rates for customers went down starting Oct. 1. The Paducah Sun reports that Paducah Power CEO Dave Carroll said most hours of the year, PPS is generating more power than customers use.
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

SW Kentucky Counties Remain Under Special Regulations For Deer Disease

Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer nearby in Tennessee tested positive for the disease. Chronic wasting disease is a disease fatal to deer and elk.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County wins sixth-straight regional title

PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County won its sixth-straight regional championship with a 1-0 win over McCracken County on Wednesday. The Marshals scored late in the first half on a goal from junior Presley Gallimore to claim the 1st Region Championship. Marshall County will advance to the state tournament, which begins...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY

