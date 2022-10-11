Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Community center to honor Lincoln High's legacy
Lincoln High School Historical Foundation proposes new community center in Southside Paducah. The Lincoln High School Historical Foundation is a new organization with big plans to build a community center in Southside Paducah. The group is enlisting support from the community to make it happen.
Eastern KY focuses recovery efforts on holiday support
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Superintendents of the flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky told Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership recovery efforts are moving toward helping families and students during the holiday season. Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the district’s top priority is focusing on making sure displaced families currently living in temporary housing are attended […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Lincoln High School Historical Foundation proposes new community center in Southside Paducah
PADUCAH — “Whatever we can do to keep this dream alive," says J.W. Cleary, founder of the Lincoln High School Historical Foundation. It's a new organization with big plans to build a community center in Southside Paducah. Cleary is enlisting the support of the community to make it...
wkms.org
Marion council voices support for rebuilding lake dam as water shortage solution
Elected officials in a small western Kentucky town that has faced an ongoing water shortage voiced support this week for rebuilding a dam for a local lake that previously served as its main water source. Marion city administrator Adam Ledford presented three options, for which he provided initial engineering reports...
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois Healthcare names new president and CEO
CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Healthcare has named John Antes of St. Louis as its new president and CEO. SIH says Antes will succeed SIH President and CEO Rex Budde, who plans to retired at the end of 2022. SIH Board of Trustees chairman Dr. Robert Mees said in a statement released Wednesday that the board of trustees is "profoundly grateful" to Budde for his "fiscal integrity and vision guiding SIH through a period of growth and development and navigating the organization through the COVID pandemic."
wpsdlocal6.com
$250,000 to help put storm survivors in homes in Graves County; volunteers needed there and in Marshall County
WEST KENTUCKY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak hit western Kentucky hard — claiming lives and destroying homes right before Christmas. Ten months after the devastating outbreak, the Mayfield Community Foundation donated $250,000 to the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group. The money will be used to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Benton Elementary named one of America's healthiest schools in 2022
BENTON, KY — Benton Elementary was named one of the Nation's healthiest schools by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, they announced on Wednesday. According to the release, 406 US schools received the honor, which celebrates their dedication to "supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families."
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Commission appoints members to Outdoor Sports Complex Project Working Group
PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission on Tuesday named the city manager and the Paducah Parks and Recreation director as the city's representatives on the Outdoor Sports Complex Project Working Group. The city commission, McCracken County Fiscal Court and McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission signed an interlocal agreement for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Massac County voters to consider annexation of local school district
MASSAC COUNTY, KY — The voters of Massac County, Illinois, will decide whether they want to approve the annexation of the Joppa-Maple Grove School District to the Massac County School District. The Paducah Sun reports that the Franklin-Johnson-Massac-Williamson Regional Board of Trustees approved a petition requesting annexation. This comes...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Humane Society over capacity, urgently seeking fosters and adopters
PADUCAH — "A house without a dog is like a garden without flowers." That bit of wisdom comes from the McCracken County Humane Society, who say they are in urgent need of community assistance. Last Friday in a social media post, the humane society reported they had received a...
KFVS12
Distillery to invest $26M in Fulton Co., Ky.; create 54 jobs
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A distillery announced it will increase its operation by investing millions of dollars in Fulton County. According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office, Jackson Purchase Distillery, LLC, a startup bourbon producer, is expected to invest nearly $26 million in the county and create 54 full-time jobs.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah mayor says demolishing parts of Katterjohn building necessary for public safety
PADUCAH — Paducah's mayor is providing an update after the city hired a contractor to demolish part of the Katterjohn building. The mayor tells us it was an emergency safety issue. That's because the city says the building is only "marginally safe." Multiple parts of the building required immediate...
wpsdlocal6.com
Former Marshall County teacher to be inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A former Marshall County teacher is being posthumously inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. Wilma Pace — who died in 2012 at the age of 92 — taught for 29 years. She began her teaching career in Crofton, Kentucky, but she joined Marshall County Schools in 1946. Marshall County Schools says Pace taught business, English and French over the course of her career, most of which she spent at South Marshall High School. She also taught at South Marshall Middle School, which is where she was teaching when she retired in the 1980s. An obituary for Pace published by Collier Funeral Home says teaching was her life, and she loved both her profession and her students.
wpsdlocal6.com
Long term recovery group receives $250,000 donation toward effort to get Mayfield and Graves County storm survivors in homes by Christmas
MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield Community Foundation is teaming up with the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group with a goal to get 25 families in 25 homes by Christmas. In a Facebook post about the funding, organizer Steven Elder reads: "The Mayfield Community Foundation is proud to...
kentuckytoday.com
Pastor, 80, retires after 61 years in ministry: 'I've loved the journey'
PRINCETON, Ky. (KT) — A ministry journey of 61 years ended this month for Doug Anderson, who described those years as a “wonderful journey.”. “I can’t fault it in any way,” said the 80-year-old Anderson. “The Lord has blessed me far beyond what I deserve. I’ve loved the journey with the Lord and His people.”
WBKO
Distiller boosts investment in western Kentucky operations
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Startup Kentucky bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery is boosting its investment. Gov. Andy Beshear says the company will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County in western Kentucky to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs. Jackson Purchase’s project has grown from an initially...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beth named Kentucky's Ms. Golf
PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth was named Kentucky's Ms. Golf on Wednesday. Beth came in first in the All-State point totals, finishing with 1490 total. Madison Central's Elizabeth Eberle came in second with 1170. The title comes on the heels of Beth winning a state championship on...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Power customer rates down for quarter starting Oct. 1
PADUCAH — If you're a Paducah Power System customer, you can expect to pay less this quarter. Rates for customers went down starting Oct. 1. The Paducah Sun reports that Paducah Power CEO Dave Carroll said most hours of the year, PPS is generating more power than customers use.
radionwtn.com
SW Kentucky Counties Remain Under Special Regulations For Deer Disease
Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer nearby in Tennessee tested positive for the disease. Chronic wasting disease is a disease fatal to deer and elk.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County wins sixth-straight regional title
PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County won its sixth-straight regional championship with a 1-0 win over McCracken County on Wednesday. The Marshals scored late in the first half on a goal from junior Presley Gallimore to claim the 1st Region Championship. Marshall County will advance to the state tournament, which begins...
