theadvocate.com
Robin Fambrough: Why do rivalry games matter? Doses of passion, pageantry never hurt
Coaches scheme for them, schedule for them and calculate them weekly. Power ratings are the thing that make the LHSAA’s football world go around. Tracking potential playoff pairings has become an obsession, so much so that some high school football watchers question whether rivalry games matter anymore. I am...
theadvocate.com
Prep notebook: Catholic-New Iberia getting hot after 0-4 start
An 0-4 start might make some teams fold. Not Catholic-New Iberia, however, which has won two straight games heading into Friday's District 8-2A contest at Delcambre (4-2, 0-1). The Panthers (2-4, 1-0) pummeled Class 4A Eunice 44-18 for homecoming in Week 5. Then, the Panthers rallied from a 10-point deficit...
theadvocate.com
Unbeaten Teurlings Catholic to meet Lafayette Christian in highly anticipated District 4-4A matchup Thursday
For the second straight season, Teurlings Catholic has opened the season on a winning streak. A year ago, the Rebels went 5-0 through their nondistrict schedule before falling to Carencro in the district opener. It started a four-game losing skid for Teurlings. The Rebels (6-0, 1-0 District 4-4A) will continue...
theadvocate.com
Southern freshman defensive end Ckelby Givens is playing like a veteran
Eric Dooley was looking for immediate help in a lot of places when he took over the Southern University football program in December. So he loaded up on players in the transfer portal, and some of them had four years of experience. But the biggest surprise among his newcomers may...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana to put five-game win streak on line against John Curtis
Acadiana High looks like a team on a mission. Since losing the season opener to Lafayette Christian, the Wreckin’ Rams have won five consecutive games, all District 3-5A contests. And none of those wins have been close. “We have improved a bunch since Week 1,” coach Matt McCullough said....
theadvocate.com
Yes, Dunham did it: Fourth-ranked Tigers dominate No. 8 Episcopal 42-0 in 6-2A showdown
How does a highly anticipated district showdown between two ranked rivals turn into a one-sided showcase? When one team takes control early and executes to perfection. That is exactly what The Dunham School did in a 42-0 victory over Episcopal on Thursday night at Dunham Stadium. “I knew what we...
theadvocate.com
So far, the early praise hasn't been too much for Carencro freshman Chantz Babineaux to handle
The word around Carencro is freshman receiver Chantz Babineaux could be the best player to come through the football program since Kevin Faulk. That's quite a compliment considering the college talent that the Bears consistently produce. "Those are some humongous words," Bears coach Tony Courville said when asked about the...
theadvocate.com
Cajuns QB Ben Wooldridge made a statement against Marshall, then celebrated with mom
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — For UL quarterback Ben Wooldridge, there were many great aspects of the Cajuns’ 23-13 road win over Marshall on Wednesday night. As he walked off the field at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, there to greet him was his mother, Sheri, all the way from California.
theadvocate.com
Florida coach Billy Napier is still beloved in Lafayette, testing allegiances for LSU game
Hunter Trahan’s office is decorated in vermilion and white colors. A giant “Ragin' Cajuns” wall sticker, UL knickknacks on his desk and a football helmet encompass the decorations. The UL booster and owner of All Star Signs and Specialties in Lafayette will tell you he’s a lifelong...
theadvocate.com
LSU's Kim Mulkey talks country music, not dating and more 'real stuff' in BR Classic lunch
Kim Mulkey never missed a day of school from kindergarten through 12th grade. She was the valedictorian of her class. She has never had a drop of alcohol in her life — or coffee, for that matter. "I played ball. I studied till the wee hours of the morning....
theadvocate.com
Zachary School Board honors a student and a teacher at October meeting
The Zachary School Board honored one of its students and a teacher at the Oct. 4 School Board meeting. Zachary High School junior Luke Parks was honored for creating a business. He is the creator of Royal Treats and produces tea cakes/cookies at the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute. His products are sold at several grocery stores in Baton Rouge.
tdalabamamag.com
Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform
A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Coming To Acadia Parish Schools
A growing trend in parts of the country - including some parishes in Louisiana - is a shift to shortened work weeks. Avoyelles Parish was one of the first in the state to make the shift back in 2019. Their school board voted to eliminate classes on Mondays. Caldwell and Franklin Parishes have adopted the new 4-day model, and others have considered it.
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana elementary students use the Zearn math curriculum
Students in Aspen Jenkins’ math class at Clinton Elementary School and Melanie Williams' math class at Jackson Elementary School have been growing their math skills using the Zearn math curriculum. Developing the curriculum expertise of teachers and providing individualized learning opportunities for students are two priorities of #HomegrownPride, East...
Police arrest son of former NFL quarterback for fatal Baton Rouge hit and run
BATON ROUGE, La. — Walter Brister turned himself in on Wednesday for the Sunday hit and run killing of another man in Baton Rouge, according to police. Police investigators also said they believe the 21-year-old Brister from St. Tammany Parish was driving the Range Rover that killed Jude Jarreau, who was trying to walk across a road.
theadvocate.com
Baker community celebrates homecoming 2022
The Buffalo community came together to celebrate Baker High School during the 2022 homecoming, themed “Coming to America” on Sept. 29. The Buffalo Nation started the festivities with a pep rally followed by the homecoming parade. The parade kicked off with 1985 Baker High School alumna Superintendent De’Ette...
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Baton Rouge
The ticket was claimed on Friday, October 7, and the winner went home with the top prize available for this game.
theadvocate.com
Woodlawn teacher on leave as lawsuit claims inappropriate behavior when he was at Episcopal
A newly hired teacher at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, the day after news reports said he is being sued by a former student at Episcopal High, where he previously worked, alleging that he acted inappropriately with her and other female students. Victor...
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
brproud.com
Southern University mourns long-time administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A long-time administrator for Southern University died on Friday. Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College, organized and directed the university’s first Office of High School Relations, and was the director of admissions for 15 years, according to the university.
