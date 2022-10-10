ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosedale, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Prep notebook: Catholic-New Iberia getting hot after 0-4 start

An 0-4 start might make some teams fold. Not Catholic-New Iberia, however, which has won two straight games heading into Friday's District 8-2A contest at Delcambre (4-2, 0-1). The Panthers (2-4, 1-0) pummeled Class 4A Eunice 44-18 for homecoming in Week 5. Then, the Panthers rallied from a 10-point deficit...
NEW IBERIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Rosedale, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana to put five-game win streak on line against John Curtis

Acadiana High looks like a team on a mission. Since losing the season opener to Lafayette Christian, the Wreckin’ Rams have won five consecutive games, all District 3-5A contests. And none of those wins have been close. “We have improved a bunch since Week 1,” coach Matt McCullough said....
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Masterson
theadvocate.com

Zachary School Board honors a student and a teacher at October meeting

The Zachary School Board honored one of its students and a teacher at the Oct. 4 School Board meeting. Zachary High School junior Luke Parks was honored for creating a business. He is the creator of Royal Treats and produces tea cakes/cookies at the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute. His products are sold at several grocery stores in Baton Rouge.
ZACHARY, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform

A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet School#Versed#High School#American Football#Liberty Magnet
KPEL 96.5

Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Coming To Acadia Parish Schools

A growing trend in parts of the country - including some parishes in Louisiana - is a shift to shortened work weeks. Avoyelles Parish was one of the first in the state to make the shift back in 2019. Their school board voted to eliminate classes on Mondays. Caldwell and Franklin Parishes have adopted the new 4-day model, and others have considered it.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

East Feliciana elementary students use the Zearn math curriculum

Students in Aspen Jenkins’ math class at Clinton Elementary School and Melanie Williams' math class at Jackson Elementary School have been growing their math skills using the Zearn math curriculum. Developing the curriculum expertise of teachers and providing individualized learning opportunities for students are two priorities of #HomegrownPride, East...
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Baker community celebrates homecoming 2022

The Buffalo community came together to celebrate Baker High School during the 2022 homecoming, themed “Coming to America” on Sept. 29. The Buffalo Nation started the festivities with a pep rally followed by the homecoming parade. The parade kicked off with 1985 Baker High School alumna Superintendent De’Ette...
BAKER, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brproud.com

Southern University mourns long-time administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A long-time administrator for Southern University died on Friday. Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College, organized and directed the university’s first Office of High School Relations, and was the director of admissions for 15 years, according to the university.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy