dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Decline As Binance Smart Chain Is Halted: Analyst Says 'Only A Matter Of Time Before We See Short Liquidations'
Major coins flashed red on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1% to $959 billion at 8:57 p.m. EDT as Binance Smart Chain was halted after suffering an expoit on a cross-chain bridge. Investors remain nervous about the September jobs report due for release on Friday. “U.S....
todaynftnews.com
Bitmex lists Shiba INU, Burn Rate Crosses 400%
Six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, which made the announcement. The Shiba Inu token, SHIB, among others, will be tradable on BitMex. The BitMex exchange is notorious for its past leadership, which includes Arthur Hayes, a current cryptocurrency star, who...
ETHW Price Will Be the Same As ETH in Ten Years: Ethereum Hard Fork Organizer
Chandler Guo said that the price of ETHW would match ETH in ten years. He also confirmed on his interview with Bitcoin.com that there would be over 100 projects running on top of ETHPoW. ETHW has crashed from over $50 to under $10 following The Merge. Chandler Guo, the man...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum After the Merge – What’s Next
Just like the stock market, cryptocurrency isn’t faring too well in 2022. Most charts you open these days are going to be in the red for the year, and the economic crisis is probably influencing almost every asset in your portfolio right now. Ethereum (ETH) is the world’s second-largest...
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
US stocks stage big reversal to jump 2% after September inflation hits highest level since 1982
US stocks plunged on Thursday, and then soared after September's CPI report doubled expectations at 0.4% month-over-month. The September inflation report poured cold water on hopes that the Fed will pivot away from its interest rate hikes. Fed Fund Futures are now pricing in a 75 basis point rate hike...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Before you make your next trade in October, read this
The last four months have been marked by a “boring” price action from the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], data from on-chain intelligence platform Santiment revealed. In the past few weeks, BTC’s price oscillated strangely between the $19,000 price region and the psychological $20,000 price region. Noticeably, the...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Today: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Chainlink (LINK)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market started the week on Oct 10 in the red, with Bitcoin (BTC) prices falling below $19,500. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained groggily above $1,300, with indications that ETH might drop below the key support level. Not just the biggest cryptos but the...
cryptoglobe.com
$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Soars 395% as 155 Million Tokens Got Removed Last Week
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 12th October 2022]. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders...
forkast.news
Top Ethereum gas guzzler XEN Crypto is crunching ETH supply
Ethereum’s supply growth entered a deflationary state on Saturday, a first for the blockchain since The Merge upgrade that shifted the network to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September. Fast facts. Ether’s (ETH) burn rate has gone up along with gas fees (transaction fees) since Saturday behind the immense...
dailyhodl.com
Polygon (MATIC) Whales Suddenly Move Over $200,000,000 in Crypto As Markets Consolidate
Two large Polygon (MATIC) whales are moving gigantic troves of MATIC this week as the crypto markets consolidate. On Monday, an unknown wallet transferred 55 million MATIC worth more than $45.3 million to another unknown wallet, according to the crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert. Then, later in the day, a third...
Ether (ETH) Daily Token Issuance Dips By 97% After Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade
The rate at which Ethereum’s network churns out new Ether tokens on a daily basis has dropped by a staggering 97% following the proof-of-stake upgrade in September. Per Delphi Digital’s analysis, net daily emissions have dropped from over 12,000 tokens before the Merge to under 4,000 ETH post-merge.
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
International Business Times
Monte Dei Paschi Puts Finishing Touches To $2.4 Billion Share Sale -sources
Monte dei Paschi di Siena is closing in on a guarantee contract with a group of banks which will enable its new share issue to be approved at a board meeting later on Tuesday, three people with knowledge of the matter said. An afternoon board meeting of MPS is due...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s post-merge report might get you excited for Q4
The transition of the Ethereum [ETH] network into a proof-of-stake led to the supply of the network’s Ether [ETH] witnessing a significant drop, data from Santiment revealed. According to data from the blockchain analytics platform, the percentage of ETH’s total supply that has been sent to exchanges stood at...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Triggers 348% Explosion in Low-Cap Ethereum Project After Giving Surprise Support
Crypto exchange Coinbase has triggered a massive rally in one low-cap Ethereum-based altcoin after giving sudden support for the project. Coinbase announced via Twitter that the exchange is now supporting 00 Token (POOLS) on the Ethereum network. 00 Token is the governance token behind the zerozero DAO (decentralized autonomous organization)...
astaga.com
Terra (LUNA) Becomes Top Holding Among Top 100 Ethereum Whales
Terra (LUNA) value jumps over 25% all of the sudden on Wednesday to hit a excessive of $3.08. The worth rally got here because the LUNA wormhole token turns into a high holding among the many high 100 Ethereum whales by way of U.S. {dollars}, flipping Lido Staked ETH (stETH) tokens.
