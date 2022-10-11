ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
35 surprising ways you're wasting so much effing money around your house

If perusing your credit card statement at the end of the month always leads to concern — and you’re never sure why cash seems to flee your wallet — the answer could be something you’re doing at home without even realizing it. As you’ll see on the list below, I can count at least 35 surprising ways you’re wasting so much effing money around your house — and thankfully, I can also name 35 clever solutions to match.
Great remote jobs that let you work from anywhere

Work-from-home jobs offer a lot of flexibility, but not as much as some coveted "work-from-anywhere" jobs, where you can work anywhere in the world, on your own schedule. But finding one of these jobs is not as easy as many people think. Keri Shinault started working from home when the...
Costco Credit Card Secrets Members Need to Know

Costco (COST) does not follow the same rules as other retailers. The membership-based warehouse club has a relentless focus on offering members the lowest prices possible. That allows it to do things that customers at its rivals would see as negatives. The warehouse club, for example, spends very little money...
Food Stamps: Amazon Opens New Savings Portal for SNAP EBT Users

Previously, Amazon introduced half-price Prime memberships for SNAP EBT recipients. Now, in an attempt to make its services even more accessible to consumers, the e-commerce giant has launched Amazon Access, a portal for SNAP EBT users and anyone else looking to save money. Learn: Surprising Things You Can Buy With...
Use a Debit Card Instead of a Credit Card and Watch Your Spending Drop

The internet has unleashed a multitude of new payment methods: PayPal, Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, Google Pay, Apple Pay… the list goes on and on. And yet credit cards remain extremely popular, for good reason. They provide easy financing for large purchases, simplify payments almost everywhere and can give rewards for your spending.
Amazon adds layaway as another installment payment option

Amazon has given its shoppers a new way to finance purchases that offers the perks of an installment plan without the hassle of fees. Amazon recently unveiled Amazon Layaway, a new payment option that allows shoppers to put select items on hold and pay for them over the span of five installments without any associated fees or credit check. The plans can be started with any credit or debit card.
