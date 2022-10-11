Read full article on original website
SAPD releases footage of officer fatally shooting man on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: The video released by SAPD is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised. San Antonio police on Wednesday released a bodycam video of an officer fatally shooting a man on the West Side last month. On Sept. 18 at 8:50 a.m., officers were informed of...
San Antonio man arrested for shooting woman, tying up teen after he was evicted, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman and tying up a teenager because he was upset about being kicked out of a home. James Cody Sweetman, 29, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint following the Oct. 4 shooting, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Man stabbed multiple times during fight outside South Side bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed multiple times outside a bar early Thursday morning. The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. outside the Splach Bar & Grill, located in the 900 block of Nogalitos Street, not far from South Flores Street and Interstate 10.
Police search seek suspect in robbery at Home Depot
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery at a Home Depot. The robbery happened on Aug. 23 around 4:28 p.m. in the 2600 block of Southwest Military Drive. Police said a man arrived at the Home Depot and...
Family starts GoFundMe for San Antonio teen shot by former SAPD officer
The teen remains on life support.
Police searching for people who ran from crashed truck, possibly tied to human smuggling
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they plan to keep searching the area where a group of people disappeared after running from a pickup involved in a minor crash. They say it appears the truck and the man who was driving it may have been tied to human smuggling.
Family of teen shot by ex-San Antonio police officer launches GoFundMe for medical expenses
The family hopes to raise $100,000 to cover mounting medical expenses.
SAPD officer suspended after following through with threat to pull over tow truck company vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department officer was suspended 20 days this summer after making good on a threat to pull over a tow truck driver who worked for a specific company, records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. The suspension of Officer Matthew Quintanilla was detailed in...
Former SAPD officer who shot teen is released from jail. Here's what family had to say.
SAN ANTONIO — The investigation is only beginning in the case of a former San Antonio police officer seen on video shooting, Erik Cantu, in a McDonald's parking lot. A family member of Cantu is upset the former officer James Brennand is now bonded out of jail. Jesus Salazar said he should be behind bars.
Former SAPD officer who shot teen in McDonald’s parking lot released from jail, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio police officer who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu in the parking lot of a San Antonio McDonald’s on Oct. 2 bonded out of jail after turning himself in on Tuesday evening, according to jail records and Police Chief William McManus. James Brennand,...
Man shot during altercation at home in Northeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another has been detained after an altercation turned into a shooting late Tuesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Oval Meadow Street, not far from Montgomery...
Driver sideswipes SAPD vehicle on I-35, may have been involved in human smuggling, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver who sideswiped a San Antonio Police Department SUV Wednesday morning may have been smuggling a truck full of migrants, investigators say. The collision happened just before 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Fischer Road. An off-duty SAPD SWAT officer was...
Man found dead under ‘possible suspicious circumstances’ at Southwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found dead in his Southwest Side home on Tuesday morning. Police said officers were dispatched for a welfare check at a home in the 2900 block of Hatton Street, near Cupples Road, at 8:30 a.m. The homeowner,...
‘Video was horrific’: SAPD Chief says officer’s shooting of teen was not justified
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: San Antonio Police Chief William McManus will provide an update after two charges of aggravated assault by a public servant were filed against former officer James Brennand. Read the latest update here. (Original Story) San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has spoken out against the...
Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect in West Side cold case
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are still searching for the person who fatally shot 37-year-old Angelo Polendo more than six years ago at a West Side intersection. Polendo was found dead on Oct. 11, 2016, at North Sabinas and Lombrano streets, according to a Crime Stoppers report. Police...
SAPD’s charges for former officer carry heavier sentence than attempted murder, law professor says
SAN ANTONIO – After being stripped of his badge, former San Antonio police officer James Brennand is facing two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. Hours before the charges came in, protestors in front of public safety headquarters asked for the maximum punishment. When the charges were announced, many people on social media weren’t satisfied, asking for attempted murder charges.
Driver ejected from vehicle in far North Side crash, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in the hospital after she was ejected from her vehicle following a crash on the city’s far North Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Highway 281 northbound, near Summit Church Road. According...
Cumby Police Arrest San Antonio Teen
Cumby Police learned Sunday night that a possibly stolen vehicle was eastbound on I-30 into Hopkins County. An officer located the vehicle and conducted a high-risk stop on the stolen vehicle. They arrested Vicente Bello-Uriostegui, 17, of San Antonio, for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Mugshot not available.
Murder trial begins for man and step-son accused of fatally shooting a man in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – A murder trial where a man and his stepson are having their cases tried together began Wednesday. Williams Blankenship, 61, and Lane Wootan, 25, are accused of the murder of Josh Fowler in December 2020. Wootan’s mother, who is Blankenship’s wife — Jennifer Blankenship — was...
Cibolo police asking for help identifying alleged porch pirate
SAN ANTONIO – The Cibolo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged porch pirate. Police said cameras captured a man stealing a package from the front porch of a home on Willow Brook at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 19. He had exited...
