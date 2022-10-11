Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Parking changes in place for 2022 NC State Fair
There will be only two park-and-ride spots this year because of a driver shortage. The one closest to I-40 and Wade Avenue is at the corner of Edwards Mill and Reedy Creek roads. There's another free park-and-ride lot on Chapel Hill Road near the I-40 interchange. There will be only...
WRAL
Woman sentenced after cannibalistic attack, 'like a horror movie'
A Michigan woman was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison Wednesday, convicted in what was described as a cannibalistic attack. The victim recounted the horrific attack in detail, telling the court it was like a 'horror movie.'. A Michigan woman was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in...
Here for the food: Take your lunch break at the NC State Fair
If food is all you want at the North Carolina State Fair, this special may be for you. You can pay $10 to enter the N.C. State Fair at Gate 9 (Trinity Road) or Gate 1 (Hillsborough Street) between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on weekdays. Purchase your lunch card...
WRAL
Digital license plates now allowed in California
Paper and metal license plates are so 2021. California now allows all drivers the option of digital license plates, and proponents say they're safer and more convenient for drivers. Paper and metal license plates are so 2021. California now allows all drivers the option of digital license plates, and proponents...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Louisiana moves closer toward large carbon- capture project
BATON ROUGE — Three energy corporations are partnering on a carbon- capture project with the hopes of dramatically reducing industrial carbon dioxide emissions in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday. ExxonMobil, CF Industries and EnLink Midstream have entered into an agreement with the aim to move 2 million...
Comments / 0