dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
bitcoinist.com
Flasko (FLSK), VeChain (VET), and Huobi Token (HT) to Show Potential for 2023
After an ugly turnaround in the cryptocurrency market valuation this year, many investors’ portfolios have hit rock bottom. Like the Titanic ship colliding with the iceberg, major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) took a massive hit during the market crash. But, as 2022 begins to run out, it is only right to look into other profitable investments for the coming year.
bitcoinist.com
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
Press Release: Softnotes are a revolutionary new Bitcoin scaling solution network and have the power to finally transform Bitcoin into the ‘Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ that Satoshi envisioned. October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can Ripple beat SEC to push XRP to $10?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. XRP has registered a commendable growth of more than 56% over the last thirty days. While this is the case for the 1-month timeframe, the crypto has been pretty volatile within that time period itself. Most of the volatility stems from developments in the ongoing SEC v. Ripple lawsuit. This sensational case has investors and traders closely following developments in hopes of exploiting little price movements here and there. However, for those who are interested in holding the crypto and playing the long game, it is important to look past these events and explore what makes XRP valuable and how it will contribute in the future.
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Before you make your next trade in October, read this
The last four months have been marked by a “boring” price action from the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], data from on-chain intelligence platform Santiment revealed. In the past few weeks, BTC’s price oscillated strangely between the $19,000 price region and the psychological $20,000 price region. Noticeably, the...
Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango
A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
Ether (ETH) Daily Token Issuance Dips By 97% After Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade
The rate at which Ethereum’s network churns out new Ether tokens on a daily basis has dropped by a staggering 97% following the proof-of-stake upgrade in September. Per Delphi Digital’s analysis, net daily emissions have dropped from over 12,000 tokens before the Merge to under 4,000 ETH post-merge.
Circle Adds USDC Support To Five Leading Blockchains
The second largest stablecoin issuer, Circle, is expanding support for USDC across five leading blockchains. USDC will now be available on Arbitrum One, Near, Polkadot, Optimism, and Cosmos. In addition, the firm has also launched the Cross Chain Transfer Protocol to facilitate smooth interoperability for USDC across all chains. USDC...
cryptopotato.com
Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
forkast.news
Top Ethereum gas guzzler XEN Crypto is crunching ETH supply
Ethereum’s supply growth entered a deflationary state on Saturday, a first for the blockchain since The Merge upgrade that shifted the network to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September. Fast facts. Ether’s (ETH) burn rate has gone up along with gas fees (transaction fees) since Saturday behind the immense...
cryptoglobe.com
Terra Classic ($LUNC) Community Creates Petition to Get Listed on Coinbase
The community behind the collapsed Terra ecosystem, which has since rebranded to Terra Classic ($LUNC), has created a petition asking Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to list its token. The petition, which at the time of writing has slightly less than 3,00 0signatures, calls for Coinbase to list LUNC as it...
coinchapter.com
Coinbase(COIN) Stock Jumps On Google Deal to Accept Crypto Payment
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — World’s largest search engine Google has announced it will start accepting crypto payments for cloud services by 2023. To bring this feature to customers, the company has partnered with Coinbase (COIN), one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Meanwhile, the news has caused Coinbase stock to rally.
astaga.com
21Shares Lists First Bitcoin ETP On Nasdaq, But There’s A Catch
The world’s largest crypto exchange-traded merchandise agency 21Shares launches its first physically-backed Bitcoin ETP within the Center East. The 21Shares Bitcoin ETP (ABTC) is efficiently listed on Nasdaq Dubai. It marks the ETP issuer’s first entry into the Center East as crypto adoption grows within the area, especially the UAE.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Binance Coin (BNB) Will Fall to Flasko (FLSK) in 2023
The cryptocurrency market lost the excitement it enjoyed at the beginning of 2022. The market had already begun to plummet by the summertime. Even today, most cryptocurrencies are struggling to reach their former heights. The most notable cryptocurrency projects, such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Binance Coin (BNB), are affected by this.
cryptopotato.com
It’s Over 9000: ETH’s Supply Change Since The Merge
Ethereum’s supply since the Merge has increased by about 9,700 ETH – an insignificant change compared to what it would have been with PoW. The Merge was this year’s biggest event. It marked the long-awaited transition of Ethereum from a Proof-of-Work governance consensus to a Proof-of-Stake one.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Grayscale taking SEC to court over spot BTC ETF, CoinCenter sues US Treasury for Tornado Cash ban
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Oct. 12 includes Grayscale’s lawsuit against the SEC for not approving a U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF, CoinCenter’s lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury for overstepping its legal authority by banning Tornado Cash, and Arbitrium’s parent company Offchain Labs’ acquisition of leading Ethereum client Prysmatic Labs.
tipranks.com
HIVE Up after Mining Update
Shares of Hive Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) were up in pre-market trading on Wednesday as the cryptocurrency mining company announced its production figures from the mining of Bitcoin and Ethereum operations for the month of September. At the end of September, HIVE had a BTC HODL (to buy-and-hold indefinitely) balance...
