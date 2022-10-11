ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Belarus' Lukashenko deploys joint force with Russia

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago

The authoritarian president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, said on Monday he is forming a "joint regional group of troops" with Russia to head off "possible aggression against our country" by Ukraine and NATO.

"This won't be just 1,000 troops," Lukashenko said. His comments, reported by the state news agency Belta, are "stirring speculation that Belarus might send troops into Ukraine to help Russia's flailing military campaign," The New York Times ' Andrew Higgins writes. Lukashenko has not yet sent Belarusian troops to Ukraine, which shares a border with Belarus, and told his military chiefs on Monday to "be ready to receive" the newly drafted Russian soldiers who have been called up to go to Ukraine.

Lukashenko also claimed without citing any evidence that Ukraine has been planning attacks against Belarus. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a Belarusian opposition leader, said Ukraine "doesn't pose a threat to Belarus. It's a lie. I urge the Belarusian military: Don't follow criminal orders, refuse to participate in Putin's war against our neighbors."

Lukashenko met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg over the weekend, and at the time, Belarusian state media reported that he "stressed the need to take measures in case of the deployment of nuclear weapons in Poland." Lukashenko depends on money, gas, and security assistance from Moscow, and the Times says some analysts believe this was a signal the ground is being prepared for the possible deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Leading up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, tens of thousands of Russian troops were moved to Belarus, and the country's territory was used to launch Putin's initial, failed assault on Kyiv. Andrei Sannikov, a former deputy foreign minister who fled Belarus after being jailed, told the Times that Lukashenko is in an unenviable position — Russia, which is losing ground it captured in Ukraine, is pressuring him to send his own troops to fight, but he knows that even his loyalists would be upset if he sent Belarusian troops to Ukraine.

Sannikov said he believes Lukashenko "has no real choice," and "his boots will inevitably be on the ground in Ukraine." He is "not taking decisions on the war," Sannikov added. "Putin takes all the decisions and tells Lukashenko what to do."

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

China Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine After Russian Mobilization

“China calls on relevant parties to properly resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference. A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry urged Russia and Ukraine to reach a “ceasefire through dialogue” on Wednesday after Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of Russia’s conscripted reservists—a step that could mark an escalation of the Russian invasion and has already led to protests in Moscow and Saint Petersburg.
CHINA
nationalinterest.org

Belarus Panics Over Alleged U.S.-Poland Nuclear Proposal

Although the U.S. government has not expanded its nuclear arsenal in Europe in recent years, it has continued to station its missiles in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey under pre-existing nuclear-sharing agreements. President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus claimed on Thursday that he regarded a proposed agreement between Poland...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Russian troops pour into Belarus ‘by the trainload’

Russian troops are pouring into Belarus “by the trainload.”. The news comes alongside an announcement from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that Russian troops would return to the country, which neighbors both Russia and Ukraine, in large numbers, according to the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Tens of thousands of Russian troops used Belarus as the staging ground for their initial northern offensive into Ukraine in February but mostly withdrew by late March. Since then, a few hundred Russian troops have stayed behind, mostly air and missile troops that use the close Russian ally as a launching pad for missile strikes into Ukraine, but that now appears to be changing.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Andrew Higgins
The Independent

Russian missile strike hits German consulate in Kyiv

The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.“No work has gone on in the building for months,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.Regardles, the fact that a foreign government’s consulate building has been struck in an attack is notable.Germany condemned the Russian strikes carried out in the capital...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Military#Nato#Belta#The New York Times#Belarusian#Russian#Times
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. The discussion came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly’s special session was planned before Monday’s barrage. But countries took the occasion to speak out on the morning rush-hour attacks that hit at least 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital of Kyiv, and killed at least 14 people. Russia said it targeted military and energy facilities. But some of the missiles smashed into civilian areas. Ukrainian Ambassador Sergey Kyslytsya told the assembly that some of his own close relatives were imperiled and unable to take cover in a bomb shelter. Russia has said it was retaliating for what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack Saturday on an important bridge, and Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the assembly that Moscow had warned that there wouldn’t be impunity for such an attack.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Ukraine Reports Strikes From Belarus After Lukashenko Warns of Attack

Ukraine accused Moscow of sending drones from neighboring Belarus on Monday just hours after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned his military about a "possible aggression against" Belarus from Ukraine. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalated again this week, Ukraine's Air Force Command claimed its air defenses shot down two Iranian-made...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Reuters

Ukraine applies for NATO membership, rules out Putin talks

KYIV, Sept 30 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance on Friday and ruled out talks with President Vladimir Putin, striking back at Moscow after it said it had annexed four Ukrainian regions.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reaction to Russia mobilising more troops for Ukraine

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and warned that Moscow would defend itself with the might of all its vast arsenal if faced with a nuclear threat from the West. read more.
POLITICS
The Week

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to activists in Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus

The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to Ales Bialiatski, an imprisoned Belarusian human rights advocate; Memorial, a Russian human rights organization; and Center for Civil Liberties (CCL), a Ukrainian human rights organization. Together, the trio have become "symbols of resistance and accountability" during Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, reports The New York Times.  Bialiatski helped initiate the democracy movement in Belarus in the mid-1980s and founded the organization Viasna, which provided support for jailed demonstrators; the organization has now adopted a broad human rights focus. He's been imprisoned since 2020 for his involvement in demonstrations. Memorial was first created in the former Soviet Union to ensure...
ADVOCACY
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy